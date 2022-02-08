Parsing the ‘electric cars won’t save us’ debate

Posted by on February 8th, 2022 at 11:53 am

An e-car and an e-bike parked at Adidas corporate headquarters in north Portland.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Electric cars are having a moment. Ford just announced a $20 billion investment to make the shift to electric, and more big auto names like General Motors, Volvo and Jaguar are all lining up behind star player Tesla to announce they’ll go fully electric in the next 20 years.

But as e-cars (also known as EVs) have been heralded as the key – or at least a key – to a future habitable planet, there’s also been rising skepticism and concern in some corners that we’re overly focused on e-cars at the expense of non-car EVs like bicycles and other vehicles.

All transportation reform and climate activists can agree that in order to combat the climate emergency, we need to stop burning fossil fuel in gas-guzzling cars – stat.

There is a fissure, however, in how that should be done. Should we electrify the American car fleet, or work towards ending car culture by encouraging bicycling, walking and mass transit? Are these two plans of action mutually exclusive? Are we spending too much political capital on the former at the expense of the latter?

Many people involved in transportation activism think our society’s reliance on cars, regardless of what makes cars go, is entirely antithetical to a thriving and successful city.

Meanwhile, some electric vehicle proponents see themselves as critics of what that reliance has led to so far, but doubtful that an entire status quo can change in time.

“It’s important to fight the dominance of the car. But we can’t wait 50 years to hopefully win that battle.”
— Jeff Allen, Forth

“I’m not anti-electrification, but we have to do so much more than that.”
— Sarah Iannarone, The Street Trust

Here in Portland, Sarah Iannarone, executive director of The Street Trust, an organization that advocates for non-car transportation, has has spoken up about her skepticism of the warm EV embrace.

In an article Iannarone wrote for ‘The Oregon Way’ blog in November, she discussed the harm of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s controversial Interstate Bridge Replacement Project (IBRP), and proposed alternatives like building out the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and increasing local and regional transit and active transportation infrastructure.

In the article, Iannarone also makes the remark that “EVs won’t save us,” contextually meaning that the existence of electric cars isn’t a justification for large-scale freeway expansions like the IBRP.

In an interview with BikePortland, Iannarone expanded on that idea.

“Policymakers around the world are all seeking quick fixes [to the climate crisis],” she said. “I’m not anti-electrification, but we have to do so much more than that.”

[E-bikes not represented in statewide ‘transportation electrification’ project]

“EVs won’t save us” has become a common refrain from people asking for more attention on transportation reform that’s not related to cars. To people involved in electric vehicle advocacy, however, the remark is reductive.

Jeff Allen is the executive director of Forth, a Portland-based nonprofit that’s stated goal is to “electrify transportation by bringing people together to create solutions that reduce pollution and barriers to access.”

Forth has mostly done work related to electric cars (its name used to be Drive Oregon), advocating for more EV charging stations and rebates as well as EV carshare programs. But Allen says he is a proponent for other modes of sustainable transportation too, and Forth has participated in campaigns to popularize shared micromobility devices like the Biketown e-bikes.

In a public response to Iannarone’s claim that “EVs won’t save us,” Allen pushed back on that mantra by providing statistics on the environmental benefits of electric vehicles and he expressed concern with what he sees as animosity toward EVs from other clean transportation activists, saying everyone involved in the transportation reform movement needs to “learn to work together” and “stop forming circular firing squads.”

Allen cites the statistic that EVs reduce carbon pollution by 60% to 80%, completely eliminating toxic diesel exhaust and polluting tailpipe emissions. This number is hard to pin down because electricity is sourced differently in different parts of the country, but yes, EVs certainly pollute less than gas cars, and have the potential to be even more efficient.

In the Oregon Way article, Allen cites a Bike Portland article that he claims says we’re “paying ‘too much attention’ to electric cars.” Taken in context, our statement in the article only indicates the state and federal governments are paying too much attention to electric cars when comparing that attention to the focus on electric bikes – an important distinction to make when having this dialogue.

Given the dominance of the car in American society, it’s hard to imagine that bike and public transit advocates saying “EVs won’t save us” will do much damage to a national embrace of electric cars. If we aren’t electrifying cars fast enough – and we’re not – it’s because of the chokehold greenhouse gas companies still have on the private and public sector, not radical bike activists.

We’ve written about why the difference in perception between electric cars and electric bikes matters. While EV-car rebates offers continue to rise in many states, EV-bikes are getting a lot less attention.

Data suggests that the majority of car trips are less than six miles long. Many people who are driving those short distances could very feasibly switch their mode of transportation to an e-bike. But it’s not seen as a viable alternative.

“We’ve been advocates for electric bikes from day one. And we talked to legislators about including an incentive for electric bikes. They literally laughed us out of the room,” Allen said in an interview with BikePortland. “Most elected officials don’t see bikes as transportation in this country. And it’s not a trade-off. We couldn’t have said ‘Oh, instead of this electric car rebate, we’d really like you to give us an electric bike rebate.’ We would not have gotten that.”

Though he’s aware of the problems cars create beyond pollution – they take up a ton of space, encourage social isolation, require expensive infrastructure, have no physical or mental health benefits and kill tens of thousands of people every year – Allen thinks it’s a more realistic use of our (limited) time to move the car-dependent American public over to electric cars than attempt a complete paradigm shift.

“Many folks are making heroic assumptions about electric vehicles, and are using that as an excuse to do little or nothing to try to reduce driving vehicle miles traveled.”
— Joe Cortright, City Observatory

“The fact that it’s relatively easier to switch from a gas car to an electric car than it is to switch people from a gas car to a bike is part of why we need to be doing it,” Allen explained. “It’s also important to fight the dominance of the car. But we can’t wait 50 years to hopefully win that battle.”

But is it really easier to switch from gas cars to electric cars? Here in the United States, our cities and our brains have adapted to cars, yes. But in Oregon, e-car-dependent climate plans have floundered. Perhaps it’s time for a change?

Urban economist and No More Freeways co-founder Joe Cortright has spoken up about how our local governments in the Portland Metro area have failed to deliver on e-car promises.

“Many folks are making heroic assumptions about electric vehicles, and are using that as an excuse to do little or nothing to try to reduce driving vehicle miles traveled [VMT],” Cortright wrote to BikePortland in an email.

In an article he wrote last year for City Observatory, Cortright states that Metro’s “Climate Smart Strategy” has been overly reliant on and optimistic about EV-car usage and is nowhere near a solution for lowering regional VMT.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has been lagging as well. An article in The Oregonian outlines how the state is falling way behind in its electric car-based climate goals.

Bike activists say that not only are e-bike sales outpacing e-car sales, people would be much more likely to try them out if officials would take them seriously and provide serious incentives to encourage the car-to-bike switch. That appears to be what Oregon House Representative Karin Power is doing. Far from laughing at the idea, Power announced yesterday she plans to sponsor an e-bike purchase subsidy bill in the 2023 session.

For his part, Allen admits EV advocates could do more to openly embrace other forms of transportation.

“There are surely people who see electrification and think, ‘Oh, great, we don’t have to do anything else. We’ll just switch to electric. And then we don’t have to have transit, we don’t have to worry about bike lanes, we don’t have to do [congestion] pricing,” he says. “There’s a role for advocates to make sure that we are being clear that’s not enough and that there are still other problems with the car.”

Keeping a local focus can help, too.

“In a capitalist society, dismantling a lot of these structures is going to be very difficult,” Iannarone says. “This is one reason why I tend to operate very municipally… working in local communities who know their needs best and then fighting to secure the resources for those communities.”

Both Iannarone and Allen say they want to continue having the conversation. If people are operating in good faith, it may be possible to work together, even if there’s some badgering involved.

jason walker
Guest
jason walker

Nobody can accuse me of not being able to hold contrary thoughts at the same time, as follows: I have a Tesla. It’s a wonderful car. Yet electric cars are not the answer to climate change. Finally, Elon Musk is an anti-vax jerk, and for that reason, I’ll never buy another Tesla.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

sure, EV Cars have lower carbon emissions overall – but the sheer volume of just new Lithium and Cobalt that will need to be mined to meet demand is an environmental can of worms that I don’t think EV Car evangelists are willing to address. Not to mention – EV Cars (and trucks) are largely heavier than their ICE counterparts – this will cause infrastructure to decay even faster. And then factoring in the loss of revenue from gas taxes… EV Cars will not be able to exist without even higher government subsidization of road infrastructure. This is on top of the subsidies the government is already providing consumers (and car companies) for producing the EV Cars themselves.

Smart infrastructure investments are needed now to provide a better future. Anything involving cars, electric or not, is simply not a smart investment relative to active transit, public transit and passenger rail

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Kind of like the chicken vs. the egg, who came first.
If governments/transit agencies don’t step up their game and improve public transit/rail 110% then commuters will stay in their cars. Portland has been trying for what, 50? years to get people out of their cars and into transit and it’s what <10% of the commuters? Hey, I'm a transit user. I don't like it. It really sucks. If parking wasn't astronomical downtown I'd drive in an instant.

Until transit doesn't suck, people are just going to bypass that option and go with something else, which usually means cars.

As for bikes, good luck with that one too. Until all businesses have showers and safe places to park your bike then for most people that's not even on the radar. My work, at one time, offered both, and we had <5% bike riders.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Absolutely, which is why infrastructure investments also have to be paired with actually good service. The MAX is a perfect example of how to spend a lot of money and get a pretty bad service.

Portland needs some kind of actual grade separated rapid transit to have any chance of meaningfully competing with cars for commuting folks.

I think bikes are honestly better served for non-commuting trips (grocery trips, seeing friends, etc.), but I think showers are a bit overrated to entice people to commute by bike. Infrastructure and bike parking are much more important

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Transit currently works on a 19th century model: fixed routes on a fixed schedule. The future will be point-to-point and on-demand.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Right, so the future you envision is present day America, where everyone relies on SOVs… The Uber/Lyft model is not a solution. And slightly higher capacity private for hire vehicles are not a solution, either. That path leads to more VMT, more pollution, more problems.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

if the cars are electric, how does it lead to pollution? And how can more VMT be a bad thing, unless you don’t like people being able to travel.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

Tailpipe emossions are the tip of the iceberg

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

That’s literally what a car does

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Clarity
Guest
Clarity

There very well might not be enough lithium in the whole world to produce an electric car for every american family. And supposing there is, we’ll have to mine that much again a second time in 10-20 years when those batteries need replacing. I can’t imagine the proxy wars fought over resource-rich land will be particularly climate-friendly.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
George Dorn
Guest
George Dorn

I was looking up recycling technologies and processes and accidentally discovered that 87% of lithium comes from lithium brine pools, evaporated via solar energy. Some does come from mining, and those pools are a limited resources, but I found it interesting that the cheapest method for lithium extraction is also the least energy-intensive.

Meanwhile, on the subject of recycling, there’s some progress there. Given that the price of freshly-mined lithium has more than tripled in the last decade, EV packs should be a lot closer; there are a bunch of startups in that space already, and the size of the battery makes it more likely they’ll be collected by whoever does the replacement in older cars.

As the price of mined lithium goes up and the cheaper lithium brine pools dry up, recycling batteries is likely to prove more profitable than mining.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

We have billions of years worth of lithium in our oceans. And lithium is recyclable. This is a red herring.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hibla
Guest
Hibla

You can also say that we have billions of years worth of oil under the ocean floor too. The process is easier and more efficient too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The average curb weight of an EV is lower than that of ICE automobiles and the weight of batteries is expected to fall sharply as battery energy density continues to increase.

comment image

There is also no reason that the curb weight of EVs cannot plummet once governments stop subsidizing monster SUVs/trucks and the use of metals for frame and component construction.

And then factoring in the loss of revenue from gas taxes

The absolute horror of less gas consumption!!! I’ve always viewed much of this anti-EV rhetoric as rooted in internalized pro-fossil fuel bias. Thanks for illustrating this so clearly.

Lithium and Cobalt that will need to be mined to meet demand is an environmental can of worms

Use of cobalt for lithium battery cathodes is being rapidly phased out. (And about @#$%ing time.)

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/17/samsung-panasonic-and-tesla-embracing-cobalt-free-batteries-.html

Secondly, mining lithium is less of a can of worms than the massive amounts of mining necessary to support manufacture and use of internal combustion engines. Moreover, the idea that we are incapable of further reducing impacts of mining by recycling is a nihilistic position. It should also be noted that anti-lithium rhetoric is being used to oppose battery storage which is essential for decarbonization of our energy grid in the medium-term. I understand why one would be opposed to “cages” but anyone repeating shallow and uninformed anti-battery rhetoric is carrying water for the fossil fuel industry.

Reducing new mining for electric vehicle battery metals: responsible sourcing through demand reduction strategies and recycling

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

> “It’s also important to fight the dominance of the car. But we can’t wait 50 years to hopefully win that battle.”

This argument is wrong is because all it would take to significantly increase mode share in any US city is a mayor who is laser-focused on creating a more robust active transportation network. Everyone knows how quickly and cheaply it could be done, which means any mayor could make significant progress in their four-year term (and given how popular this stuff has shown to be for politicians in European cities, they would likely be reelected for a second term).

Therefore, the paradigm could completely shift as soon as a new mayor is elected in any given city, which means that putting up a good fight against the car could easily happen in the next few years…which is why the “50 years” thing is total bullshit.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

He’s talking about reality with the 50 years. You are talking fantasy as in, you are never going to get a mayor who plows all the city’s funds into active transportation and a state agency that stops all road improvements and a county that stops all bridge and road improvements etc etc. The only thing that will stop people driving is astronomical gas prices and auto prices, and high congestion pricing toll rates. Plus probably a whole lot more. This is America, Zach.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

He’s talking about his perception of reality, which is influenced by things like cynicism (often called “being realistic” by cynical people) and the car companies that are funding his company.

Sarah Iannarone seemed poised to do exactly what you say will never happen—invest as much of the city’s funds as possible into active transpo—and she barely lost! Even if she never becomes mayor herself, there will be an increasing amount of mayoral candidates like her in the coming years, and some of them will even win.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

She lost by 5 percent, that’s not “barely”, that’s about the same margin by which Trump lost to Biden.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

She didn’t lose because of her transportation policies.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Seattle voters kicked out an anti-car mayor several years ago. And his successor, the current mayor backed off proposals to pedestrianize downtown after a considerable backlash.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

The Netherlands were just as car centric as the United States in the 1960s. Then all of a sudden, they invested a ton of money into active transportation. Voila, the Dutch are no longer nearly as car dependent is Americans are.

This whole, “We’re Americans, and we will never change” attitude is a self fulfilling prophecy. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

That’s the opposite of the truth. The number of cars in the Netherlands has tripled in the last 50 years. They recently passed the milestone of having 1 car for every 2 people. Dutchmen are getting used to their freeways having 10 or 12 lanes, and they’re considering 14 lanes on the A27 near Utrecht.

The Dutch have always been avid cyclists. And back in the 60s, they travelled more miles by bike than by car. Today they travel far more by car.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

***Comment deleted because it was mean and sarcastic. Please try harder and be more productive. Thank you. – Jonathan ***

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Portland has tried harder than any other American city to get people onto bikes. How’s that worked out?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Steven
Guest
Steven

This might be cynical, but most of Forth’s funding comes from car manufacturers. The organization seems almost built to ensure that people don’t switch to bikes and e-bikes and that we continue to expand car infrastructure.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think you are very right to be cynical. I am.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

EVs are simple for me to understand in the context of climate change: necessary but not sufficient.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Yeah they are.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I’ve been an avid cyclist for decades including delivering papers by bike and commuting to school by bike (grade school through college). I commuted by bike to my first and second professional jobs almost every day for more than a decade. I did some of my grocery shopping by bike; I went to dentist appointments by bike more than 15 miles away. I was a confirmed and outspoken advocate for using a bicycle for transportation.

But, life changes. My work place was relocated from 5 miles away to 13. I rode less often. Children came into my life, which introduced a whole range of complications – school and extra curricular activities (sport, music, debate, etc.). Those things required transport and took time. Then there’s the aging parent who required help and transportation. Time became more precious. An hour commute by bike became occasional rather than frequent. Errands needed to be optimized for time.

I work from home so commuting is a short walk. I walk to the grocery store some times and to the library, bank and post office regularly. I do occasional errands by bicycle, but most of my riding is for recreation.

I used to have little sympathy for those who didn’t use a bicycle for transportation regularly. I realize now that there is a period in our lives when we are more capable (physically and in terms of time constraints) when we can do lots more active transportation. Because of my experiences, I’ve become more accepting over the years of the limitations and constraints that cause people to make choices that I used to think were illogical and lazy.

Helping to get more people into electric cars seems like an improvement – maybe not the ideal, but it’s an improvement.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

…working in local communities who know their needs best.

Fordist capitalism cannot be addressed municipally because its infrastructure is largely based outside of affluent cities. This localist “plastic straw” approach does nothing to address a rapidly worsening systemic crisis and ignores the major role that affluent urban areas played in causing the climate crisis. Coal plants in India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia etc were and are being disproportionately funded by the obscene, wasteful, and unnecessary overconsumption of affluent urban residents.
comment image

The negative externalities of our Fordist overconsumption are exported to low-income nations where they not only contribute to ecocide but are linked to millions of unnecessary deaths (NOx and SOx from industrial sources).
comment image

A venn diagram showing the GHG emissions profile of C40 cities (Portland is a signing member):comment image

Consumption emissions from goods, food, and services are huge — and politically explosive.

The majority of Portland’s GHG emissions are consumption-based emissions but this climate-science denying city has refused to even inventory these emissions since 2011. The unwillingness of city staff and associated non-profit staff to even address this issue infuriates me. If consumption emissions are not a central part of your orgs climate advocacy, I want nothing to do with it.

PS: The OR DEQ infrequently reports consumption-based emissions and they are, of course, rocketing upwards:
comment image

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Josh Chernoff
Guest
Josh Chernoff

As an avid cyclist and EV owner, I will give my two cents on what I feel is the real issue not being talked about with EVs. They are really only an option for the privileged. Thats right the real issue is simply what it is with about everything, classism.

If you are poor you will likely not think an EV is even an option to you. The main issue is simply the ability to charge your own EV while at home at night. Most who live in an apartment are not going to be ok with only using fast chargers or remote charge station. This represents the true issue with the stagnate growth of EV.

You will likely not invent into a solution that does offer you infrastructure for your current living situation. In other words until all these “landlords” install charges for every person in these buildings and or there are chargers on the streets for all to use these debates make little sense in the big picture.

Another aspect not really talked about is that now as a EV owner I guess I don’t pay the “gas tax”. I think I get to pay something like $400 for my tag renewal this year. As if I have not been victim of this issue already as a cyclist. But now I must pay that much more than any gas car or truck owner to compensate for the lack of gas I buy. Just think about that logic for a second.

I hate everything about this debate. Bikes vs EVs, WTF really?

Have we really lost focus this badly? My children needed EV’s on the road yesterday. We need safer streets the year before that. And before that we needed to hold these oil companies accountable, along with our leaders to keep putting money into local roads for us not highways for large logistic corporations. The EV shaming from any cyclist is so hypocritical its aggravating to see it here. Listening to a cyclist complain about EVs makes about as much sense as voting for trump and about as just as arrogant. Do what you can and stop telling other people they are not doing enough. The people trying to do what they can are not the problem here.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Josh,

From my view, I don’t think this is about “EV shaming.” I think the important discussion is about how much political capital/urgency/focus we give each of these things. If the entire “EV” conversation is dominated solely by e-cars, I think that’s a big problem so I am motivated to shine some light on this issue. I think we need a better balance that incorporates not just e-bikes into the EV conversation, but the full spectrum of EVs including one-wheels, scooters, and so on.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

EV shaming? I think the argument is that EVs aren’t really a solution (and bicycles aren’t, either, in isolation). EVs are clearly better than internal combustion engine vehicles. But even if we could wave a magic wand to convert the entire American vehicle fleet to EVs overnight without reducing VMT and keeping all other things equal, we would not reduce our carbon emissions enough to ensure that your children will avoid the worst effects of climate change.

So yeah, good on you for choosing to drive an EV instead of a lifted, coal rolling truck. You are one of the good ones. But unbridled car culture, whether it is EV culture, diesel culture, hybrid culture, or whatever, is a problem. Americans drive too much, and we continue to build our communities in ways that will only make us more reliant on driving even more.

And you’re complaining about paying a $400 registration fee? Really? Come on. The average internal combustion engine owner is paying way, way, way more than that in gas taxes annually. How much money did the state and federal rebates knock off the price of you EV purchase? It’s around $10,000, isn’t it? Please don’t complain about a $400 annual registration fee until you’ve owned the car for 25 years and paid back the rebate on your purchase price.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

> Americans drive too much, and we continue to build our communities in ways that will only make us more reliant on driving even more.

We like driving

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Kernals, I see this viewpoint as lacking imagination. People like driving because they like getting places quickly and because car companies have convinced them that driving is fun. Being stuck in traffic isn’t fun, and if there is someone out there who enjoys it, I think they could find something else to replace that hole in their life (like watching grass grow).

Nobody wants to make it so people can’t go places. Quite the opposite! People should be able to get around without a car just as well as they can with a car. The solution to that isn’t to give everyone a car, it’s to boost up all the other means of transportation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

If you don’t like being stuck in traffic, then build more roads. And no, those new roads won’t just fill up with traffic https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/induced-travel-demand-an-evidence-review

>People should be able to get around without a car just as well as they can with a car.

That’s impossible, except with a helicopter. A car goes door to door at any time you want and can go multiple times faster than a bike or walking. How would you have gotten me from SFO to the small town in California’s Central Valley where my grandparents lived without a car?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

EVs aren’t really a solution

EVs are umambiguously essential to transportation decarbonization. People who downplay or dispute this are carrying water for the fossil fuel industry.

and bicycles aren’t, either, in isolation

A large increase in cycling mode share is not essential for decarbonization and is extremely unlikely in this dysfunctional empire in decline.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
jyl
Guest
jyl

E-bikes are becoming the new “magic bullet” but I think their impact will be more limited than many hope. E’ing a bike doesn’t address most of the reasons why people drive.

The last time you drove instead of riding, was it really because you didn’t want to pedal? Or was it because it was pouring rain, cold and dark, you had stuff to carry that can’t be stuffed into a pannier, kids to pick up/drop off, had a bad feeling about the drunk-drugged-unlicensed-stolen-car-driving nutcases out there, or are simply tired of coming out of the store or movie and finding your bike gone?

Chat with your neighbor, ask why they don’t ride a bike instead of driving. They are more likely to point to one of the reasons I just listed, than to say it’s because they get tired pushing pedals.

E-bikes are one piece of a solution, but a small piece.

Granted, they are way more helpful than Iannarone’s recommendation to ban cars from Portland’s major roads.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Also, e-bikes can’t go on freeways.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Also, If I hit a tree at 30 mph, I’d much rather be in a car than on a bike.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

You wouldn’t be going 30 mph on a bike.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

It seems a lot of people are showing their true colors here. It’s not about protecting the environment. It’s about restricting mobility.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

False. EVs are only slightly less bad from a climate prospective. You don’t care though. This is just concern trolling.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

An electric car powered by renewable energy has no climate impact.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

The climate impact of building driving surfaces out of asphalt and concrete is massive. And you just love to ramble on about how great it is to build more and more roads, ever expanding the footprint of our communities. Give me a break.

And the climate impact of converting open space and vegetated areas into hardscape… And the climate impact of the materials the vehicle is made out of… And the climate impact of the vehicles that are used to extract and transport those materials… And the energy mix in the United States is still overwhelmingly fossil fuel based and we are decades away from tipping anywhere close to majority renewable, with one political party actively trying to prevent progress in that direction.

Come on. Your emissions accounting is myopic and it smacks of willful ignorance or disingenuous intent. Either way, I find it frustrating and irritating that the operators of this blog continue to allow you to spout disinformation.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Boyd — thank you for writing all of that out. I approved kernals’ comment so that other commenters could refute it like you did, because I do think there are some people that genuinely believe electric cars powered by renewables have no climate impact (I’m not sure if kernals believes that or is just trolling).

But, yes, I do want to point out misinformation in the comments here and what kernals is saying is certainly false. Probably not worth it to waste any more time arguing with them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 seconds ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Right now, people who drive cars and who don’t drive cars all have their mobility restricted because of how our cities are shaped around cars (regardless of what kind of engine they run on). I’d consider it restrictive to have to wait in hours of rush hour car traffic to get to and from work, and it’s also restrictive to people who bike, walk and take transit to be relegated to second class status.

There are, of course, people who need to drive cars or be driven in cars at least some of the time. But in a world with less cars, this group of people would shrink. Everybody deserves the right to get around. You shouldn’t have to buy an electric car to get around in a way that isn’t environmentally catastrophic. There are other ways. The goal is to make those other transportation methods more robust to fill the car gap.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Human biology is shaped around cars. We can only walk 3 mph. A car can go 10 times faster than that. That adds up even on very short trips. And nobody’s forcing you to have a car. My sister and her boyfriend made do without one in suburban Maryland for 4 years. That introduced some limitations: They had to live in a high rise apartment very close to the nearest metro station and it limited what kinds of jobs they could take but they made it work. In October, they got a car. That’s good, because my sister’s current job is physically located in Virginia and she’s been lucky that it’s been remote.

There is no practical alternative to the car, unless you want to live in a place like Hong Kong.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

Human biology is shaped around cars? Come on moderators. This is ridiculous.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

If humans had wings or could run like cheetahs, then maybe most of us wouldn’t need cars. But, that’s not how we’re designed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
boyd
Guest
boyd

Humans got around for 200,000 years without cars. They had vast, near global supply chains that existed for thousands of years prior to the industrial revolution. Humans have very recently started to design cities and transportation networks that are difficult to navigate without cars, but that was a design choice. It says nothing about fundamental human biology. And most humans still don’t own cars in 2022! There is a big planet out there, and most people are not living like the average North American or Western European.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Boyd, you’re right – I thought it was probably obvious to most that saying “human biology is shaped around cars” is ridiculous, but I’ll point out here that that is absolutely not true.

We did not evolve faster in the last century or so since the automobile was invented than we did in the hundreds of thousands of years before that. Most American cities are shaped around cars, but that isn’t because of biological human needs.

Hopefully some people got a little chuckle out of that (I did) but yes, of course it’s not true. And I don’t think that comment will inspire very much fruitful discussion, but I do appreciate your contribution here!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Back in Summer, my parents went to DC to visit them. One day, they decided to see Mount Vernon. By car, that would be a 35 minute trek down the Beltway. By public transit, biking, and walking, which they did, it took 2 hours.

Now you explain to me how they could make that journey without a car in half an hour.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

You couldn’t.
Here’s irony, I’m a heavy MAX user commuting to work downtown. It takes me 1 hour, by MAX, to get home. On the days I drove, it took me 30 minutes, even at rush hour on I-84.
For me, I read on the train, so not a huge loss of my time. But I could see others with families and other obligations seeing that they can’t lose that 30 minutes of their life to the piss poor transit option we have in Portland.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

And no matter how much money is thrown at transit, it will be inferior for any trips that don’t end in Downtown

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

TriMet quit being a transit agency when it’s focus became “transit oriented development.”
Maybe TriMet should become a transit only agency again and get back to basics?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
BB
Guest
BB

I wonder how pleased the automotive industry would be to see us arguing about cars citing how poor public transit is in this country. It’s not like they had a primary role in literally destroying it or anything…

At least I can still dream about holding them accountable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
