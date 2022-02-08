DA finds man guilty for throwing hatchet at bike rider in north Portland

Posted by on February 8th, 2022 at 3:42 pm

View northbound on Interstate where it goes under Larrabee.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt just announced a 30-month sentence for a man who threw a hatchet at a passing bicycle rider.

According to a statement from the DA’s office Tuesday, 48-year-old Leo Cox was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a jury last month.

The incident happened in September 2021. “Cox was walking in the area of North Broadway and North Larrabee and appeared to be angry, carrying a hatchet in one hand while his other hand was balled into a fist. A cyclist passed Cox and he began to chase them.”

Here’s more from the statement:

Advertisement

“The cyclist observed Cox chasing him and rode away to avoid him at which point Cox threw the hatchet at the cyclist, nearly hitting him. Cox remained in the area and was contacted by police still holding the hatchet he had retrieved after throwing it at the cyclist. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon. Cox complied and was taken into custody.

A quick search on Google reveals that this was not the first time Cox assaulted someone with a hatchet. He was arrested in Burbank, California for a similar charge. According to a statement from the Los Angeles County DA Cox was also convicted of murder in 1998.

This section of Interstate is sketchy without someone throwing a hatchet at you. The bike lanes are unprotected and narrow at the underpass and because of the MAX light rail tracks and no cross-streets there’s no escape route if you feel unsafe.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)dwkSolarEclipseLorie Cfoobike Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
J_R
Guest
J_R

The DA prosecuted the man and the court found him guilty in a jury trial. Misleading title to the article.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Lorie C
Guest
Lorie C

Jonathan is just trying to make our lousy DA look good.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Ahem. Convicted of murder (24 years ago) and chasing people in Portland with his weapon of choice. Words fail me

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We seem to be a popular destination for unhinged murderers. Really makes me want to go on a bike ride.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
foobike
Guest
foobike

Also apparently threatening someone in Burbank with a hatchet 6 years ago.

Transient arrested after reportedly threatening another with a hatchet
BY ALENE TCHEKMEDYIANSTAFF WRITER
JAN. 21, 2016 9:51 AM PT
A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after reportedly threatening someone with a hatchet at McCambridge Park in Burbank, police said.

Just after 2 p.m., officers learned that the suspect, a transient identified as Leo Cox, had cursed at the victim, a 54-year-old transient, while holding a hatchet over his head at the park, located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., said Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco.

https://www.latimes.com/socal/burbank-leader/tn-blr-transient-arrested-for-reportedly-threatening-with-hatchet-20160121-story.html

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

How does a convicted murderer only get 30 months for this offense?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Remember, our current DA is a social justice warrior at heart.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

you say that like there’s something wrong with fighting for social justice.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

***comment deleted because it’s unproductive and offers nothing but unsubstantiated criticism. Please try to express these views in a different way. Thanks – Jonathan***

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests