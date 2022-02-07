Oregon legislator will propose e-bike purchase incentive bill next session

Posted by on February 7th, 2022 at 11:05 am

Rep. Power on her Instagram page in October 2021.

Oregon House Representative Karin Power (D-41 Milwaukie) knows how transformative electric bikes can be; but she also knows how expensive they are for some buyers. That’s because she recently bought one herself.

When Rep. Power purchased her Tern GSD last fall, we made it front page news. Central to her story is that she was able to get a loan from a local credit union to help make the purchase from Portland’s Splendid Cycles a bit easier. “Making healthier choices doesn’t mean you have to break the bank,” she wrote on Instagram.

Now she wants to expand that choice to all Oregonians.

This morning Rep. Power said she plans to propose a bill in the 2023 session that would make it easier on pocketbooks to buy an e-bike. We’ve heard murmurs about some type of e-bike subsidy bill for years, and Power confirmed it via Twitter this morning.

Advertisement

Asked for a comment today, Rep. Power said after her purchase last fall, she and staff met with local bike shop owners and statewide EV nonprofit Forth “to get feedback about the federal proposal and figure out what attributes about an e-bike incentive would be most helpful/important.” She added that she’s focused on the short session at the moment, but we can expect the bill next session.

Rep. Power might have strong support from fellow representative Khanh Pham (D-46 Portland). She hasn’t agreed to support any bill yet, but is very open to the idea.

You might recall our podcast episode last week when I asked Rep Power’s fellow legislator Rep. Khanh Pham how bike advocates could give cycling more political punch. “We need to make biking more accessible to ordinary people,” she replied. “I think people need to be given the subsidies, the tools, the incentives to be able to try it out so it’s not seen as kind of a privileged mode of transportation.”

Beyond their shared commitments to climate-friendly and equitable transportation modes, representatives Pham and Power also have some of the political sway it will take to sponsor and shepherd a bill like this through the legislature. Both sit on the powerful, 13-member Joint Committee on Transportation (although a financial bill isn’t likely to be heard in that committee).

As we shared last month, e-bike incentive and subsidy programs are spreading nationwide, but Oregon — despite doubling-down on e-car purchase incentives — has yet to join the party.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with this issue. Stay tuned!

CORRECTION, 3:55 pm: This story originally stated that Rep. Power received a loan from Splendid Cycles to pay for her bike. That was wrong. She got the loan from a local credit union. Sorry for any confusion.

Front Page, Legislation, Politics
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)dwkNick W.Middle of the Road GuyRichard Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
joan
Subscriber
joan

Thanks to Rep. Power for this! Thanks for highlighting the news, Jonathan!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
23 hours ago
All Bikes
Guest
All Bikes

How about an incentive to buy all bikes not just electric? How about repealing the bike tax?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

Hey Jonathan, just a little correction: Rep. Power (who is awesome by the way and uses her bike a lot) got a loan from her credit union – not Splendid Cycles. Many local credit unions do offer bike loans and Karin used that option. Splendid Cycles is not a lending institution, just an LBS. 😉

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Very exciting.

One thing: I believe Rep Power secured a loan through Unitus Community Credit Union, no?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Why subsidize E-Bikes and not all?
What a bad idea. E-bikes may be better than cars but are far worse than simple bicycles for the environment.
Nice Mountain bikes and most nice road bikes cost as much if not more than E-bikes, why should someone get help buying an E-bike and not a simple bicycle?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Nick W.
Guest
Nick W.

The reason is that ebikes allow people who would otherwise be driving to ride instead. Yes; offering an incentive to buy a regular bike is not a bad idea, but if price was the barrier to consistent cycle commuting then more of the thousands of $300-$1000 hybrid bikes I sold while running bike shops from would be consistently be used as commuter vehicles.

The motor is the difference that provides “instant reward” to riders allowing them to travel in a fashion that’s nearly as effective as a car from a time/stuff perspective and way more effective from the overall quality of life viewpoint.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

I don’t see any increase in commuting or riding due to E-bikes… They are a nice toy that will end up in the back of garages with the other bikes people don’t ride.
There is zero evidence they are doing anything….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for sharing your opinion dwk. I disagree strongly with you however. E-bikes are definitely leading to an increase in riding for a lot of people. I’ve talked to dozens of them over the years and the sales stats and visuals on all the local bikeways speaks for themselves.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Richard
Guest
Richard

All bikes should be subsidized, but IMO any bike subsidy, even if it is just for electric bikes, is a step in the right direction.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Maybe we can get Sacha White to start building e-bikes so I can subsidize my purchase of a SpeedVolten.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

It amazes me that a person gets into office, finds something they want to buy and think it should be subsidized by other tax payers…..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests