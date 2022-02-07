NW Trail Alliance says Metro purchase puts Rocky Point access at risk

Posted by on February 7th, 2022 at 11:17 am

Singletrack like this is one of many reasons the Rocky Point trails are so popular.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Metro is considering using money from its $475 million 2019 parks and nature bond measure to purchase the Rocky Point Recreation area near Scappoose.

The NWTA says its priorities for Rocky Point differ from Metro’s.

Portland-based nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance says that, as it stands, this purchase could put trail and nature access at Rocky Point at risk. The NWTA has done a lot of recent work to improve and build hiking and mountain biking trails at Rocky Point, and the organization says Metro has not yet indicated that maintaining the current level of trail access would be a priority if the property was under its jurisdiction.

“The way Metro is currently prioritizing its objectives for the purchase, it could eliminate access to the trail system NWTA created and managed at Rocky Point,” the NWTA says in a call to action.

The NWTA says that Metro is “selectively emphasizing water quality and fish/wildlife habitat objectives for the purchase, and downplaying broader Bond Measure objectives like investing in trails for biking and walking, and expanded access to nature.”

NWTA members support Metro’s acquisition of this property if it will maintain access to trails at Rocky Point as a priority.

Advertisement

The NWTA has managed this property since July 2019, when they signed a lease agreement with Weyerhaeuser to oversee the site.

This was a big deal, because there aren’t a lot of other off-road bicycling opportunities near Portland. When the NWTA began managing the 3000 acre site, Portlanders could go mountain biking without having to travel very far. We’ve reported before on why this is meaningful, especially for people who don’t want to or can’t drive to other mountain biking trails.

NWTA is asking community members to fill out a Metro survey about the bond measure and ask the council to prioritize biking and walking trails and access to nature at Rocky Point.

“Tell Metro you love the Nature Trail Access you currently have, and you don’t want to lose access to those trails,” The NWTA says.

Some of the points the NWTA says it’s important to tell Metro in the survey include that “recreating 25 miles of biking and hiking trails elsewhere in the Metro region would be very costly” and that “losing 25 miles of trails would displace over 5,000 trail users to other overcrowded trails.”

“This is one of the most critical advocacy opportunities in the last decade for maintaining access to mountain bike trails,” the NWTA says.

The Metro survey is open until Feb. 20 and can be found here. The Rocky Point area is listed as Multnomah Channel Headwaters in the survey, which is number 17 in the survey’s target areas of interest list.

Front Page, Off-road Cycling
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
cmh89rickAlexAlexEric H Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The survey website doesn’t even mention that there are current uses for the space. Not encouraging.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
JJ
Guest
JJ

Metro might be better served spending money and time on solutions to water quality in the Willamette, homelessness, equity in transportation, and drug abuse/mental health…than worrying about that are of watershed.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Yeah, this is not good news. The North Tualatin Mountains project is still under environmental review. If Metro does make the purchase, I would expect it to be immediately closed to public access (liability) until the years of study, planning, and, if they deem it appropriate, “improvements” are done.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

Reading back on the North Tualatin project, I’m rather surprised at how the community at large has not fallen into the skater mentality discussed in the linked comments, i.e. ride where ever until they build infrastructure out of necessity. The comment that struck home for me was that we don’t have “organized dog park advocacy” for dog parks. People take their dogs into the park and to mitigate and centralize some of that traffic, the city develops dog parks.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

Provided the worst case scenario, and these trails are lost to the community, NWTA points out that their userbase would be pushed into already overcrowded nearby trails. Reading between the lines that would mean more unsanctioned trails in the numerous parks that don’t allow bikes, and may fuel a negative feedback loop.

Would the best case scenario be Metro making the purchase and then allowing NWTA to continue their work? Gateway Green might be the only legitimate example of that current relationship, and I personally find it difficult to be optimistic that it would not turn out to be empty promises leading to trails being shut out to bikes more slowly.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

To be clear, my pessimism did not stop me from following the NWTA’s advice in responding to the survey, and with no threats of trail piracy, thinly veiled or otherwise.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jrdpdx
Guest
Jrdpdx

This is terrible news. The survey, as noted does not mention current use. Not using the name most folks know creates diversion and confusion. I also submitted w lots of notes, thanks for the heads up.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Toby
Guest
Toby

Really beyond disappointing that this is even a discussion or possibility.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

There is certainly good cause for alarm. Metro does a very poor job at meeting the region’s recreational needs. They have a lot of talented ecologists and biologists on staff, but they are allowed to drive the agenda. They routinely buy property and exclude all people, or exclude people on bikes or people with dogs. While I laud Metro’s preservation, their refusal to accommodate recreation is causing more harm than good. Not meeting people’s recreational needs within the UGB causes people to seek recreation elsewhere. This harm the environment because people with means simply travel further. This hurts society becuase people without means are left unserved. In our current social situation with parks, riverfronts, natural areas and paths being occupied by homeless campers, the people without the means to travel to access nature or outside recreation are being hurt even worse.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
TK
Guest
TK

I agree. If I had known how metro would be managing many of the properties they acquired as a result of the bond measures, I may not have been as gung ho about supporting the measures. Likely would have done so anyway, but they appear to be managing the properties for only a segment of the 1 million plus metro population. I was out at the newly opened Chehalem Ridge Nature Park last week. it covers 1,250 acres. Bicycles are allowed on many of the trails, but not all. The place was packed, with the rather large parking area completely full and vehicles spilling over into the horse trailer parking area and also out onto the road. Dog’s on leashes are not allowed. My wife and I are responsible dog owners and have been avid bird watchers and into natural history for decades. The idea that leashed dogs are anymore of a disturbance to wildlife than the hoards of walkers, as well as horses, is ludicrous. This particular place was a tree farm at one time. The forest is in recovery mode and was a nice place to visit, but I likely have no interest in returning, as it fails to meet our needs.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

I think this is pretty accurate. Metro seems to build for everyone and therefore no one. The largest user group will basically usurp the park and make it unusable for the others. The worst part about this is that they could then use this as a data point and say that mountain bikers aren’t using their trails and the demand is low.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
rick
Guest
rick

The metro area has gobs of dog parks and too many schools have dog poop.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
JD
Guest
JD

I pay dues to NWTA, but they are woefully ill equipped to deal with anything related to Metro. Most of the wins they claim were made possible long ago.

The golf course already isn’t happy about Rocky Point. Like what happened with the North Tualatin project, the loud, rich NIMBYs will eat their lunch.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
jeremiah jenkins
Guest
jeremiah jenkins

This area has been recently clear-cut and I can’t see any use for it in at least a couple decades. It’s a joke to think that the reason for the purchase is “selectively emphasizing water quality and fish/wildlife habitat objectives for the purchase”. A recently clearcut property has no value in this regard. This is just a way for Weyerhauser to maximize their tax write offs, and gives Metro a place to spend entitlements. I think Metro will do the right thing if they purchase the property. They have included trail planning in newly acquired properties out in Chehalem Ridge and Newell Creek. I think it’s unfortunate they couldn’t have acquired the property last year BEFORE Weyerhauser devastated the property and the existing trails.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Eric H
Guest
Eric H

I’m not really shocked that NWTA got out smarted on this issue. It has been happening for years. I recall back in ’08, shortly after I moved to Portland, there being a big workday organized at Forest Park by Chris King and PUMP that was finally going to be the break through that got legitimate mountain biking into the area. That lead to nothing.
Then there was the redo of trails in Powell Butte that was going to improve mountain biking there. That lead to some horribly built trails and an overall reduction in trails open to mountain biking.
Then there was the Riverview fiasco. A big show of people protesting lead to a huge change in the way the city saw mountain biking (end sarcasm) and kicked off the ORCMP process. How did that process turn out? What happened to it?
And don’t forget that NWTA actively encouraged their membership to vote for this bond measure. Now they’ve been outflanked again. Don’t expect this to end well for them and in retrospect is probably wasn’t in their best interest in splitting from IMBA since having the support from a larger organization with a much deeper understanding of local policy could have been beneficial in this case.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Alex
Subscriber
Alex

While I agree with you on some matters, I also disagree on some. FP was basically a non-starter and I honestly think it was more of a judgment error from Chris King’s side than PUMP’s at the time.

Riverview was a classic Amanda Fritz move and that was pretty unpredictable. I still don’t think that there has been any legitimate reasons that was pulled made public. Were they outsmarted? I don’t know about that, they just had the rug pulled out from under them.

As far as IMBA goes, I think they have lost a lot of trail and the trail that they have gained isn’t the greatest trail, imo. It’s great for a certain part of the population, but not all. They also have not pushed hard for any sensible movement on the wilderness act.

I have said it 100x and will continue to say it; the only way we are going to get decent mountain biking trails in the metro area is by building them illegally and riding them. I am pretty certain policing them won’t be priority. I am much more scared by the violence coming from the hikers, birdwatchers, and the “environmentalists”, like what we have seen both in Portland and all over both the US and Canada.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I have said it 100x and will continue to say it; the only way we are going to get decent mountain biking trails in the metro area is by building them illegally and riding them.

That’s an excellent to piss off potential allies and build terrible trails that validate the opinions of folks who believe mountain bikers are bad land stewards.

I am much more scared by the violence coming from the hikers, birdwatchers, and the “environmentalists”, like what we have seen both in Portland and all over both the US and Canada.

I’ve never head of violent birders. It sounds like there is a lot of violence coming from ‘…hikers, birdwatchers, and the “environmentalists”…’ Can you give some examples of what you are talking about? Is the word environmentalist in scare quotes because you believe they don’t actually care about the environment?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests