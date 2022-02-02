Podcast: Oregon State Representative Khanh Pham

After a short break I’m really happy to be back in the podcasting groove and cannot wait to share this interview with Oregon State Rep Khanh Pham.

Rep Pham is a former community organizer who’s worked with OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon and the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO). Most recently she was a founding member of the coalition that created the Portland Clean Energy Fund and she continued that momentum by playing a major role in passing three clean energy bills in her first session.

You might recall hearing from Rep Pham in a previous episode, when I caught up with her at a Youth vs ODOT rally in September of last year. Back then she was a rookie legislator and just emerging as a transportation reform leader. Since then she’s firmly established herself in that role by speaking up with testimony on several big projects and, most notably, by grabbing a seat on the powerful Joint Committee on Transportation down in Salem. It’s also worth noting she’s recently hired former policy manager from The Street Trust, Andre Lightsey Walker, to be her transportation advisor.

Advertisement

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Rep Pham and I talked about all that stuff and a whole lot more in this interview. If you’re curious about how a progressive democrat from Portland will impact transportation policy in a highly partisan legislature, what her vision is for a post-ODOT 82nd Avenue, or if you want structural reform of ODOT and the Oregon Transportation Commission, I think you’ll love this episode.

This podcast is a production of Pedaltown Media Inc., and is made possible by listeners like you. If you’re not a subscriber yet, please sign up today. You can listen to more episodes and find out how to subscribe here.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

BikePortland Podcast, Front Page

khanh pham