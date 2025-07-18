Local shop launches mutual aid program to help keep riders on the road

It started with this trailer and could become so much more. (Photo: Clever Cycles)

Local bike shop Clever Cycles has launched an interesting new customer service program based around mutual aid and an intriguing cargo trailer that looks like something from the Oregon Trail video game.

Shop owner Dean Mullin tells BikePortland the initial idea for “Clever Cares” was to help customers who couldn’t bring their bikes in for service. Since they first open their doors in 2007 as Portland’s original importer of Dutch cargo bikes and helped spark a national bike industry revolution, Clever Cycles has always stood for bikes as transportation. So when their customers’ bikes break down, it often means a household’s main form of mobility is gone. Clever Cares aims to make sure folks can still get to work, the doctor, the store, and so on — even if they can’t make it to the shop for repairs.

In order to make house calls and pick up what are often heavy and cumbersome bicycles without using a car or truck, the shop imported a trailer from Carla Cargo in Germany. Mullin added flair to the trailer with a cover and old-timey lettering. Combined with the wooden side panels, the trailer now looks like a classic stagecoach.

“Once the trailer was ready,” Mullin says, “it felt like it deserved a bigger purpose.”

That bigger purpose has expanded into a community support program aided by a volunteer network.

Mullin has expanded the program to not just offer free bicycle pickup and delivery, but also essential repairs to Portlanders who can’t make it into the shop for financial, physical, or logistical reasons.

And there’s another twist: This new service is funded through customer donations. “Clever Cares is made possible by a simple idea,” reads Clever’s website. “when one person buys a bike or gets theirs serviced, they can help someone else ride, too.”

During the checkout process, Clever Cycles customers are invited to pay it forward by adding a small donation—$5, $10, $25, or more—to support others who need help. (Mullin is exploring nonprofit options so donations can be tax deductible.) Then the shop matches donations in labor credit 1:1 up to a monthly cap.

Another part of the program is that customers can volunteer to drive the trailer and make bike deliveries:

“We’re building a network of volunteers to help us transport bikes to and from our shop using our covered wagon trailer—or your own cargo bike, trailer, or vehicle. No experience necessary—just a willingness to help someone keep rolling… your time can make a tangible difference in someone’s day-to-day life. It’s simple, direct, and incredibly appreciated.”

Mullin says, “The response so far has been amazing.” “Dozens of people have already signed up to be notified when we launch pickups and deliveries… And the City of Portland saw the trailer at Sunday Parkways and reached out to us about using them for maintenance work.”

“I never played Oregon Trail growing up, but the design somehow came together easily,” Mullin added. “Perhaps I missed my calling in covered wagon design.”

To find out more and learn how you can help make Clever Cares another bright spot in our amazing community, check out the official website.