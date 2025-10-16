Duer, a Canadian denim brand with cycling roots, opens Portland store

Disclaimer: This post is part of a paid advertising campaign.
It’s yet another sign that Portland’s bike scene is on the upswing when a company with an inception story tied to bike commutes chooses to open a store here. That’s why I was thrilled to hear that Vancouver, Canada-based Duer planned to launch a retail store on Northwest 23rd Avenue.
I’ve had a pair of Duer jeans since 2016 when they were just a start-up and one of their marketing folks sent me a pair. Given how comfortable they are on the bike and how good they look off of it, I wasn’t surprised to hear almost a decade later that they were not only still around, but would expand into Portland.
Duer specializes in what they call “performance jeanswear”. Their founder, Gary Lenett, was inspired to start the brand in part because of his daily bike rides into work. Lenett spent decades in the denim industry designing jeans for brands like Levi’s, Ralph Lauren and Nordstrom. After biking to work in stiff denim, Lenett knew he could do it better. “I was looking for jeans with enough comfort and class to take me from the commute to a full day of meetings,” he shared with BikePortland. “That search led to where we are today.”
So what’s the big deal? Duer’s jeans are designed for movement. Their signature “motion gusset” in the Men’s collection reduces wear from your saddle and makes their pants more comfortable for folks who ride. And the fabric stretches just enough to feel good while still retaining the rugged feel and durability you expect from jeans.
I’ve been wearing a new pair almost every day for the last few weeks. They’re my favorite pants! And their stretch canvas utility pant is my new go-to for BikePortland work assignments. They’ve got extra pockets where I stow mics and small cameras, and I love how they look. I have this thing where I never want folks to know I arrived at an event by bike. Duer’s pants and tops fit right into that: They’re not trendy or overly-technical, and definitely not “bike clothing,” but I can wear them and ride in comfort and with style.
The new shop at 820 NW 23rd Avenue (just a few doors down from Salt & Straw!) is already open, but grand opening festivities are set for this coming weekend October 17-19. To kick off their Portland era, Duer will have live music from local artists, free craft beverages, giveaways and in-store specials.
To celebrate their Portland store, Duer teamed up with local bike builder Tony Pereira of Breadwinner Cycles. Pereira built up a custom steel Vera City Bike and Duer is having a contest to give it away. One lucky winner will get the bike and a $300 Duer gift card. To win, just go to this page on Duer’s website and enter your name and email before midnight on October 20th.
Always great to see new cycling-adjacent stores opening up. Definitely checking them out! 🙂
All bodies on bikes… just not in Duer jeans, though.
Pretty subtle disclaimer there, Jonathan.
you think? It’s literally the very first line of the post in plain english!
Looks cool, but the raffle link page doesn’t seem to have a spot to enter an email?
Hi MontyP. It shows up for me. Maybe a browser compatibility issue?
I’d be interested in trying them out. Worst case, they’re just jeans. I thought that what I don’t like about biking in jeans was up to the fabric. When it starts to get damp from sweat or rain (anything more than a couple miles), the fabric doesn’t slide well over the knees, and that’s uncomfortable. But maybe the fit itself would solve that.
Looks cool, will check out their store when I’m in the neighborhood. Is the crotch reinforced? That’s where I always wear them down
The crotch and where your sit bones run against the seat. Style doesn’t mean much to me if they have holes in them after 1000 miles.