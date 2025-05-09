OSU is new owner of Rocky Point Trails and promises to maintain public access

5
Rocky Point is the closest legit system of singletrack trails we have in Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Oregon State University (OSU) and Trust for Public Land (TPL) have acquired over 3,100 acres of forest off Highway 30 south of Scappoose. If that parcel sounds familiar it’s because six years ago the Portland-based nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance signed a lease with timber company Weyerhaeuser to manage the land and the off-road cycling group has since developed nearly 40 miles of singletrack trails.

The Rocky Point Trail System, a mere 10 miles northwest of St. Johns, has become one of the most popular mountain biking destinations in the region. News of the purchase rippled through cycling circles today as folks worried that the change in ownership from a commercial entity to a conservation group, might impact cycling access. A statement about the purchase today from NWTA calling the move “excellent news” have calmed those fears.

“The intent is — and always was — to include and enhance public access to the property as part of OSU’s research, education, and outreach priorities for the forest. There is no indication that recreational access, specifically mountain biking, will be removed from the property. NWTA is supportive of and excited for the potential under this new partnership.” NWTA wrote on their website about the news.

The land was acquired by TPL and they’ve transferred ownership to OSU. The school’s College of Forestry will manage the lane as a demonstration project and it will be known as the “Tualatin Mountain Forest.”

NWTA says they’ve signed a partnership agreement to remain trail stewards of the land. All current NWTA members who have access to the Rocky Point Trail System will maintain that privilege and no immediate changes to the permit program are in the works.

If you care about these trails, this is good news. It means the public access is no longer at the whim of Weyerhaeuser. TPL clearly sees public access as an asset to the land, not a burden. “Conserving and opening access to the Tualatin Mountain Forest is an investment in the health and well-being of communities across the Portland metro area… We’re deeply grateful for the collaboration between partners, which will help ensure that everyone can connect with the outdoors and experience the benefits of nearby nature,” said Kristin Kovalik, Oregon Program Director for Trust for Public Land.

A statement from TPL said they plan to develop a visitor use and recreation plan in the coming years that, “ensures ecological integrity of the forest and community benefit, as well as alignment with active forest management.” New educational programs for Portland-area youth are also in the future plans.

Read more in TPL’s press release.

Paul H
Paul H
3 hours ago

NWTA put a lot of hard and very careful work into making this a success. Their involvement at the property and negotiations goes wayyyy back to even when Dabby was the lease holder.

A steady and patient hand got us here, and I’m very grateful to those that made it happen! Thanks to the trail builders. Thanks to the trail maintainers. And thanks to WeyCo for trusting the community to take care of their land for those 6 years.

6
Paul H
Paul H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Paul H

Also worth mentioning that this will likely be great for gravel rides as well. WeyCo required membership not just for riding the trails, but for accessing the property in any capacity. Point is, there are about to be a lot more public gravel connections in the West Hills!

4
Jeff Rockshoxworthy
Jeff Rockshoxworthy
1 hour ago

The Oregonian article is much more detailed.

Not sure there’s all that much cause to celebrate. Logging will continue on the property:

Logging will begin in the new research forest within about a year, DeLuca said, once the college writes an initial three-year management plan for the land.

The research forests are regularly logged to generate revenue that supports their management; the university does not receive state or tax dollars to run them. Some of the timber revenue also supports the college itself, including its buildings, research, teaching and advising, university records show.

In recent years, environmental groups have criticized the college, which has deep ties to the timber industry, for its management decisions, including logging, slash burning and treating harvested sites with herbicides as well as for not adhering to the forests’ management plans.

The school also has come under fire for increasing timber harvests at the Blodgett Tract near Clatskanie and using the revenue to help defray cost overruns for a School of Forestry construction project, the Oregon Forest Science Complex.

1
Paul H
Paul H
28 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff Rockshoxworthy

The regime and rate of cutting will be dramatically different. Will not be at all like the massive clear cuts WeyCo was doing like on the North Side.

0
MontyP
MontyP
1 hour ago

Wow, this is amazing! That area is great, but it always seemed like the trails were at the whim of the landowners, and not permanent. Around 2010 or so, I remember no one being allowed to cut trees across the trail as they would be “of value” when the forest was harvested. Definitely made for a strange arrangement. It was understandable that with WeyCo in charge, all of those type of “real” improvements were off the table. Kudos to WeyCo for allowing any of this in the first place. Hopefully this new ownership allows for more (small) development with improved parking, access, hiking trails, bathrooms, etc.

0
