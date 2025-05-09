OSU is new owner of Rocky Point Trails and promises to maintain public access

Rocky Point is the closest legit system of singletrack trails we have in Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Oregon State University (OSU) and Trust for Public Land (TPL) have acquired over 3,100 acres of forest off Highway 30 south of Scappoose. If that parcel sounds familiar it’s because six years ago the Portland-based nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance signed a lease with timber company Weyerhaeuser to manage the land and the off-road cycling group has since developed nearly 40 miles of singletrack trails.

The Rocky Point Trail System, a mere 10 miles northwest of St. Johns, has become one of the most popular mountain biking destinations in the region. News of the purchase rippled through cycling circles today as folks worried that the change in ownership from a commercial entity to a conservation group, might impact cycling access. A statement about the purchase today from NWTA calling the move “excellent news” have calmed those fears.

“The intent is — and always was — to include and enhance public access to the property as part of OSU’s research, education, and outreach priorities for the forest. There is no indication that recreational access, specifically mountain biking, will be removed from the property. NWTA is supportive of and excited for the potential under this new partnership.” NWTA wrote on their website about the news.

The land was acquired by TPL and they’ve transferred ownership to OSU. The school’s College of Forestry will manage the lane as a demonstration project and it will be known as the “Tualatin Mountain Forest.”

NWTA says they’ve signed a partnership agreement to remain trail stewards of the land. All current NWTA members who have access to the Rocky Point Trail System will maintain that privilege and no immediate changes to the permit program are in the works.

If you care about these trails, this is good news. It means the public access is no longer at the whim of Weyerhaeuser. TPL clearly sees public access as an asset to the land, not a burden. “Conserving and opening access to the Tualatin Mountain Forest is an investment in the health and well-being of communities across the Portland metro area… We’re deeply grateful for the collaboration between partners, which will help ensure that everyone can connect with the outdoors and experience the benefits of nearby nature,” said Kristin Kovalik, Oregon Program Director for Trust for Public Land.

A statement from TPL said they plan to develop a visitor use and recreation plan in the coming years that, “ensures ecological integrity of the forest and community benefit, as well as alignment with active forest management.” New educational programs for Portland-area youth are also in the future plans.

Read more in TPL’s press release.