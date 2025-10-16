TriMet caves on 82nd Ave transit plans as business owners threaten lawsuits

In a move that has stunned transit advocates, TriMet 82nd Avenue Transit Project staff have recommended just three miles of semi-dedicated bus lanes along the entire 10-mile project corridor. In a memo shared with members of the project’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Wednesday night, the staff recommendation for 60% design scope clarified the intention to move forward with BAT lanes in just two sections: between NE Lombard and Tillamook, and between SE Foster and Clatsop.
The decision comes after advocates publicly aired concerns that TriMet might cave to 82nd Avenue business owners who oppose BAT lanes in the most dense commercial areas of the project. It turns out those concerns were valid.
The Line 72 that runs north-south on 82nd Avenue is the busiest bus line in the entire state of Oregon and has around 10,000 daily boardings. Back in 2023, TriMet launched a $350 million project to upgrade transit service on a 10-mile section of the corridor between Clackamas County and Northeast Portland. The project is part of a massive effort from the City of Portland, Metro and TriMet to remake what was once a highway into a local street that reflects local visions and values following its transition away from state ownership that became official in 2022.
At issue for TriMet is how much of the 10-mile project length would get its “Business Access and Transit” or “BAT” lane treatment. BAT lanes are TriMet’s version of high frequency bus service. They come with signal priority, major stop upgrades, and other improvements aimed at speeding up buses. Essential to the BAT concept is that car users are not allowed in the (usually red-colored lanes) unless they’re turning right and/or access driveways. In May TriMet released results of a survey showing that, despite its higher price tag, 70% of the 1,400 respondents said the agency should build seven miles of BAT lanes along the corridor. An option to build just three miles of BAT lanes received 58% support.
Transit advocates supported the option to implement BAT lanes along the entire corridor. Back in June The Street Trust submitted a letter to TriMet that read: “We strongly urge TriMet… to prioritize Business Access and Transit (BAT) lanes along the entire corridor, not as an isolated goal but as a means to make alternatives to driving faster, more reliable, and more appealing.”
Last month BikePortland reported heartburn among some advocates who felt TriMet was setting the stage for this recommendation. In slides presented to the CAC last month project staff said they’ve heard “significant concerns” to BAT lanes from businesses, specifically around “customer access,” “construction impact,” and “traffic and vehicle diversion.”
In the official recommendation issued last night, TriMet says budget constraints were mostly to blame. The seven-mile BAT lane option (known as “More BAT” in project documents (see above), which also includes widening one intersection) costs $10.8 million while the three-mile option (known as “Some BAT”) is just $2.8 million — a difference of $8 million, or just 2% of the total project cost.
While cost figured into their calculation, it’s likely that intense pushback from some business owners along the route also influenced this decision.
Through a public records request, BikePortland has obtained two letters submitted to TriMet that strongly oppose BAT lanes. Both letters come from law firms who represent business owners on 82nd Avenue and make it clear legal action would be taken if TriMet didn’t change their proposal.
On September 22nd, Wendie Kellington of Lake Oswego-based Kellington Law Group, sent a letter to TriMet on behalf of her clients Washman and Fubonn. Washman has two car wash locations where BAT lanes were proposed — one at NE Glisan and another at SE Raymond. Fubonn is located in a large shopping center on SE Woodward.
In the letter, Kellington described the “More BAT” option as, “an extreme proposal” that “should simply be a nonstarter” and complained that, “the voice of business is simply not being heard.” Here’s more from the letter:
“The proposal is that two entire lanes of 82nd Ave (both northbound and southbound), will be closed to motor vehicles and that “bus lanes” will take their place, dedicated to 4-5 buses every hour, creating serious additional congestion – taking away 50% of 82nd Ave.’s capacity to speed up transit times by an just a few minutes, but causing the same or worse corresponding delays for motor vehicle traffic.”
Kellington says her client’s opposition to the proposal is rooted in their claim that busses represent less than 1% of the vehicles traveling on 82nd Avenue, but would get half the lane capacity. This proposal would, “add serious impediments to the 99% of vehicles trying to get to 82nd Ave. business destinations,” and would lead to frustrated drivers, empty bus-only lanes, and more traffic diversion into local streets.
TriMet’s plan for BAT lanes in the central portion of the project is, “dangerous and poses an existential threat to 82nd Ave businesses,” Kellington contends in her letter.
Lawrence Wagner, an attorney from Portland-based law firm Sokol Larkin, who represents the owner of the Peterson Crossing shopping center on the corner of SE Foster and 82nd (at 8136 SE Foster Rd), sent a letter of opposition to TriMet on October 1st. The letter, which threatens legal action if the project moves forward, came after the business owner met with a Portland Bureau of Transportation staffer and learned about the BAT lane proposal. Wagner says his client was told the project would “completely take away” the shopping center’s “critical driveway access to 82nd Ave.”
“Peterson cannot lose that access,” the letter warned (emphasis Wagner).
Here’s more from Wagner’s letter:
“Tenants have indicated that their businesses will not survive without the 82nd Access. Given the various other issues along 82nd Avenue, we cannot imagine that TriMet wants another shopping center to go dark, and we assume that TriMet has no interest in seeing these local businesses fail. If these businesses need to close or move due to loss of the 82nd Access, then Peterson will also suffer significant financial hardship, and it may be left with a valueless property.”
The businesses have another driveway entrance along SE Foster, but Wagner says having only that one driveway isn’t feasible for his clients due to space constraints and access issues.
Reached for comment about TriMet’s decision, CAC member and local resident who uses Line 72 regularly, Meghan Humphreys, told BikePortland she is “disappointed”. The decision, “Runs counter to what we heard support for in community surveys, especially from transit riders and residents,” Humphreys said. “The ‘more BAT lanes’ option is what would actually make the 72 bus run reliably and be a real asset for the neighborhood and its residents like me.”
Zachary Lauritzen, a CAC member of executive director of nonprofit Oregon Walks, said he was caught off guard by TriMet’s decision. “PBOT did their analysis and said full BAT lanes were possible. Amazing! To have Trimet, our transit agency, the folks who should be the biggest advocates for excellent transit, choose to recommend this half-measure is mind boggling,” Lauritzen shared with BikePortland this morning. “The project team has moved further and further away from BRT and should call it what it is: a nice transit improvement. It’s not BRT and it’s not going to transform 82nd Avenue as people have asked for and been expecting from half a billion dollars in investments.”
Lauritzen is calling on TriMet to live their own values. “You can’t say, ‘We think transit is a priority. We want to give people the best transit experience. We think transit is a climate solution,’ and then choose to give all the space to cars where it matters most,” he said.
TriMet says there’s still a chance more BAT lanes could be built; but only if additional funds become available.
Given the hints coming from TriMet in recent weeks, advocates were already ramping-up organizing efforts. There’s a rally to push for more BAT lanes planned for 1:00 pm on Sunday at Montavilla Park. Some activists are planning to attend a meeting of the SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition Land Use & Transportation Committee meeting on Monday (10/20) at 7:00 pm (via Zoom or in person at 3534 SE Main St.). where PBOT and TriMet are expected to make a presentation about the project. The project’s next CAC meeting is Wednesday, October 22nd from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Portland Community College Southeast Campus.
TriMet’s staff recommendation will now be forwarded to the project’s Policy and Budget Committee* meeting on November 7th where the final decision will be made. That meeting is set for 9:00 am at TrMet’s Public Safety Office on 1020 NE 1st Ave . You can sign up to attend by emailing salgadop@trimet.org.
For transit riders who rely on 82nd Ave, all they can do is hope there’s still a chance to salvage this project. “This is our city’s opportunity to make 82nd Avenue safer for more than just cars only,” Humphreys said. “And I would hate to see us lose this chance.”
UPDATE, 4:18 pm: *Members of the TriMet 82nd Avenue Project Policy & Budget Committee are: TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. (Chair), Clackamas County Commissioner Diana Helm, Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang and Councilor Christine Lewis, ODOT Policy & Development Manager Chris Ford, PBOT Director Millicent Williams and Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Representative Franklin Ouchida.
This sucks so much, and the fact that TriMet is folding on this rather than pushing forward makes me deeply sad. Especially this part:
Wow, I wonder if more people can ride in a bus than in a car? Do vehicles make a lively commercial district, or do people? The fact that TriMet is unwilling to publicly push back on this is outlandish. They are the public transit provider in the region, why aren’t they emphasizing transit riders needs? Why can’t they point out that a ton of people riding the 72 are in fact patronizing business on 82nd, or working on 82nd? And no sane person is diverting from 82nd to local streets. As any seasoned bike rider knows, the local street network in the area is hopelessly broken and incomplete. These claims are so easily refuted, it boggles the mind that TriMet takes them more seriously than 75% of survey respondents who are saying they prefer more bus lanes.
TriMet will never move the needle without institutional willingness to challenge the status quo, and they so clearly lack this. Just a bummer all around.
MATH CALCULATED BY LAWYERS REPRESENTING BUSINESS OWNERS IS NONSENSE.
No calculations for safety, no calculations for speed, no calculations for mode shift, for bicycling, for walking.
It’s just NIMBY NIMBY NIMBY
ENTITLED ENTITLED ENTITLED
PRIVILEGE PRIVILEGE PRIVILEGE
82nd Ave will never be safe because of lawyers doing anything for money
oh yeah and people can still use the BAT lane to make right turns into FUBONN and other businesses along 82nd.
Is this an admission that 99% of drivers do not go into businesses along 82nd?
WEAK TRIMET, SO WEAK !!
82nd is seen as a cut through by these villain lawyers
I thought that was weird as well why would they close the access points on 82nd?
Each member of Trimet leadership should be on record regarding their failure to adequately support BRT.
I guess it’s time for protected bike lanes- since transit is relegated to sit behind single occupancy cars and remain an inferior transportation choice.
I once upon a time had a clever planning boss in the Midwest who said that the first thing you need to do in the suburbs (Phase 1) is consolidate the number of driveways – move shoppers onto off-street parking lots and have them intersect your street on as few driveways as possible. Then (Phase 2) add a long median, to prevent left turns and the need for more driveways. Then (Phase 3) move the remaining driveways so they sit opposite of each other and place stop signs or signals as needed at the intersections. Then afterwards (Phase 4) you can do anything you want – add bike paths, extra lanes, remove lanes, add transit – and property and business owners will simply not care one iota.
This sort of thing seems to happen over and over; a good project gets drafted, then business owners or homeowners start yelling, and the project gets reduced to nothing. While I’d like trimet to stand up against them, I can understand with costly litigation that they aren’t likely to do so or be able to.
It would be great to find some sort of winning strategy against it. We’ve seen in projects across the world that these things tend to be a sort of ‘build it against resistance and afterwards everyone will be in favor of it’ but we seem to be struggling with that. Maybe we should just rebrand projects; instead of ‘less BAT’ and ‘more BAT’ it should have been ‘more (car) traffic’ and ‘less (car) traffic’. We’d have an easier time getting the majority motorists on board if we tell them what it means to them.
I agree Kurt! PBOT and TriMet are so terrible at stating the metrics for success up front. They should have explained at the very what they were trying to do: number of people/hour or day, safety, emissions, trees, stormwater, safety, etc. Then explain the current conditions and the limitations of the current conditions. Into that context, explain how adding BAT lanes allows MORE travelers to use 82nd and safer, more pleasant, tree-shaded sidewalks with crosswalks promotes access to business, and BAT lanes make it easier to access businesses. This is a pathetic response from TriMet and a total abdication of their duty.
“left with a valueless property“
What an utter crock, we need local control over TriMet
Seriously. It’s at the intersection of two major thoroughfares, adjacent to public transit, and with the 82nd driveway removed will have more parking.
It’s sad if the businesses have to relocate due to reduced pass-by visits (which I’m not convinced of), but that property would still be highly valuable for it’s potential to redevelop to higher use.
I live in the neighborhood and would do MORE business in the Peterson business park if the street were safer and it was easier to access by foot. As it stands now, I’m discouraged from going there because it feels dangerous and complicated, even in a car!
I’m really disappointed that the property/business owners are so opposed to traffic calming and safe non-car access to their business. This could be a win for us all, neighbors and businesses alike!
I’d like to see the city put some pressure on TriMet about this. A stronger transit corridor along 82nd could really support Portland’s housing goals. Would PBOT’s design of 82nd that’s being built right now even look the same if they thought TriMet wasn’t going to follow through on the scale expected? They clearly designed these improvements with transit as the intended beneficiary. PBOT doesn’t just pour millions into repaving dangerous 5-lane car roads without trying to promote some other way of getting around.
Wow, this is pathetic. Line 72 gets 10,000 riders per day. That’s like 1/3 of the total people using 82nd Avenue daily. Washman and Fubonn have lost my business for good.
It’s actually 10,000 daily trips, not riders. So someone riding in one direction in the morning and the other direction in the evening would be one rider, but would count twice in terms of daily trips. If they ride it in the middle of the day, those are also separate trips. I’m also pretty sure this is the number for the entire Line 72, including the segment on Killingsworth St, and includes trips that never touch 82nd Ave. And finally, the car traffic on 82nd Ave is about 25,000 daily automobile trips, but a car can have more than one person in it, so it’s a lot more than that in terms of person-trips. In any case, transit probably accounts for more like one-quarter to one-fifth of the total people accessing the corridor.
Okay but your “one way and then back the other” also applied to car drivers too, right? On average, cars carry about 1 person. Yes, my car can carry 5 people but rarely does it ever carry more than 2.
No, on average cars carry about 1.3 people.
Nice clarification on the trips numbers. Certainly one quarter or even one fifth the number of person-trips sounds a more reasonable estimate of the effect of bus travel on the corridor than the lawyer’s 1% claim that considered only the vehicls, assuming the claim holds up to scrutiny and is not just some bad-faith invention. Would be nice to be able to get bus trip data for the relevant sections of 82nd Av. And actual vehicle travel data.
Yep. It can. But how often does it? Again, would be nice to have actual data, but I suspect single-occupancy vehicle travel is as much a part of the problem on 82nd as it is on other major thoroughfares.
Whatever the current numbers, I am curious about how they might change if bus trips became more frequent and reliable.
There a sort of negative cycle here. 82nd avenue probably does pencil out better if you’re big box retail or used car dealer than does other places in Portland.
But that’s only because no one wants to use the land for anything else due to the giant, stinky, annoying, dangerous street outside.
I mean this ain’t rocket science folks. Just go stand on a street corner somewhere down 82nd. Wanna live there? Wanna sit down for dinner? Wanna pop in to a shop and then walk across the street for a drink? Nah, of course not.
So 82nd will languish while other parts of the city move on.
It’s just a shame this self destructive attitude also has to hold things up for everyone else that wants, or needs, who wants to be able to take a bus and/or cross the street without, like, dying.
This made me think about Atlanta’s equivalent of 82nd and how it had the best restaurant that were so hard to get to.
Here’s a street view of Buford Hwy, complete with a pedestrian crossing with the nearest crosswalk about 2000 ft away and up a hill:
https://maps.app.goo.gl/EUgYBhU3qCSEkvhA7
I mean, is it self-destructive for the people causing the problem? I’m guessing Mark Hanna who owns Washman isn’t even living in Portland much more anywhere close to 82nd.
Michael Lui seems skeptical of even adding sidewalks to the area
https://www.oregonmetro.gov/news/my-place-profile-michael-liu
Lui seems to envision an 82nd where people drive to business and then drive away to go home. I don’t think either of these businesses even slightly care about the people who live around 82nd.
I feel like Michael is *so close* to getting why bus lanes would be a benefit to him and the neighborhood. He wants this balance of making the neighborhood better, having thriving businesses, and being a destination for the PDX metro area.
“Hopefully, we can start to draw people from west of the river and Vancouver, so they can come to this area and experience all that the neighborhood can offer. With all of the different shops and restaurants around here, there’s a lot to do in the area – you can easily fill up a day in the neighborhood, between bakeries, restaurants and other niche businesses.”
How will ever more people show up to Fubonn’s packed parking lot? Wouldn’t it be great to be able to take transit and show up without a car to a bustling, walkable neighborhood?! I’m sure a business would spring up to deliver your food/groceries/treasures home to your house/apt if needed.
“As communities develop, I think we’ll see a lot of the negative aspects to the area be resolved. So, those perceptions from a lot of people, that 82nd is just a lot of car-lots and prostitution and drugs, is not really holding true as businesses have developed around here. Now, the first thing a lot of people think about this neighborhood is the food, and all the various cuisines you can get up and down 82nd.”
We’re not going to fully develop this community, and get all the way to this “better place”, if we just maintain the status quo of car-oriented 82nd!
TriMet didn’t “cave” to business pressure — its board chose to side with drivers over riders. And PBOT once again treated a life-saving street redesign like a PR risk instead of a public responsibility. We need a TriMet board that rides the bus, and PBOT leadership that stands up for the city’s own safety and climate goals.
Just because these businesses got their lawyers to submit comments doesn’t mean that ‘more BAT’ would be grounds for litigation. What precisely is the legal angle here? Takings and damages? Perhaps the remainder of the $350 million budget (after $10 mil for ‘more BAT) could be partially spent compensating businesses if warranted.
Per Portland Maps “Market Value”; Peterson Crossing Property (8130-8136 SE Foster) has a market value under $2.5M. Fubonn (2850 SE 82nd Ave) has a value of ~ $23M. Somehow these properties/businesses can control the fate of a 350M+ project?! They obviously create jobs and bring in tax revenue and such, but doesn’t seem right for such a big and transformational infrastructure project to be subject to their complaints.
Cities are for people not vehicles. Traffic counts on 82nd have most intersections around 20k average daily volume for north and south traffic. The 72 carries 10k people a day meaning it moves about half as many people up and down 82nd as all the single occupancy vehicles do while only being 1% of the vehicles. Sounds like a great deal to me. Less damage to the roads, faster travel times and increased ridership are all wins for full BAT lanes.
So… 50 people per bus, on average?
Oh really, you want reasonable numbers? You data nut you! Lol. Statistics arent meant as truth, it’s just something to use to argue one side or the other.
I thought that was a pretty good argument, if you accept what I suspect is an understatement of both bus traffic percentage and vehicle counts without too much scrutiny.
Do we think the unverified statistics have any effect on the decision makers in this case? As much as the letterhead on the notice of intent to litigate?
We need to get property owners on board with good faith discussions of the actual effects on their land uses, both near term and future.
The 1% is the made up number from the lawyer that I quoted.
10,000 is the number of boardings for the entire Line 72, including a long portion of it that runs from Swan Island to Cully that will be disconnected from this new line. Plenty of people get on and off the bus in that area without ever going to 82nd Ave. So that is a misleading number.
Not that misleading 82nd is like 2/3rds of its service area. Those other areas are also serviced by timely busses coming from 82nd. The point of my comment though was to show how absurd that lawyer’s 1% figure was. I thought that was obvious by me quoting it.
82nd already fails all of its users – it sucks to walk on, bike on, drive on and take the bus on. This proposal will not change any of that, and thus the corridor will hardly change at all unless something real is actually done.
Also, I call BS on this being a cost-saving strategy. A Shared Bus Bike Lane, which is what folks are actually asking for, can be created using only red paint. No one is asking for hydrogen buses, or median reconstruction or any of that. We want a dedicated lane!
Also, why isn’t TriMet and the City using this as a golden opportunity for transit oriented development? Why are the benefits from the hundreds of millions of investment dollars going to car washes, instead of being recouped by TriMet and the City to fund similar projects on Sandy Blvd, and Powell?
No bike lanes, no BRT … just more cars. We’re spiraling out of control towards 3 degrees of global heating and car oriented businesses are leading the way. Terrible news.
We complain here but has anyone seen Division lately since the bike lanes and medians and FX2 went in?? No one is there, all the businesses have left and cars have literally been abandoned due to the gridlock that ensued so many months ago now. It’s honestly spooky.
>no one is there
>gridlock
which is it?
It’s both. Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.
Yeah, come on. Parody only works if it is internally consistent. Lol.
Lol. Tell me you’re being sarcastic because I use outer Division every day on my bike, on foot, in my car, and on the bus. It’s as popping (and loud) as it always was. Difference is I can actually cross the street now.
I ride the FX2 and drive Division to/from Gresham to 82nd and don’t recognize your characterization. It’s a better street for the redesign.
Between that and the city burning completely to the ground every night for the last 5 years, it’s surprising that anyone is still here.
Yet rent is still $1800 a month for 1 bedroom.
“…on behalf of her clients Washman…”
Is this the same client that has a location on MLK with signs instructing cyclists that it is illegal to ride on the sidewalk… and customers that repeatedly block that sidewalk as well as the adjacent bike lane on Schuyler as they exit the business?
Of course it is.
Well, there are a few businesses and law firms I won’t be doing business with in the future.
I could have a lot to say about this, but I couldn’t feel more let down/discouraged.
After recently visiting Vancouver, BC and Minneapolis, I can’t help but feel the dream of Portland as a multimodal transportation leader in the US is coming to an end. For bikes and bus, I saw new infrastructure in those cities built to the highest standards; protected, off-street bike lanes, priority for buses, etc.
The fact that Trimet is just giving up on this already compromised design feels… spineless. Why does Portland of all places not have leaders willing to push us into the future with bold visions? It’s no wonder so many transplants move here and stick to driving, not bothering to even try out a bike or use the bus.
This is a really sad day for the future of this city.
I cross 82nd every day, morning and evening, and don’t live too far off it. Well, not exactly walking distance most the time, but still not far from it. I bike, walk, drive and take transit and I was very excited about the changes proposed here. It’s frustrating as hell that this is all falling apart. I like Matt’s comment about how 82nd is hostile to human scaled living and since we lack the…what are we lacking here?, whatever it is we’re lacking, will just allow 82nd to continue as is; a shitty, stinky, dangerous street that anyone outside a car will never be safe on or enjoy. I think voting with your dollars is as effective a protest tool as anything so I’m glad to know Fubonn (bummer!) and Washman (meh) are Transit Frightened.
When we travel and we see absolutely cool as hell transit and cycling facilities in other cities (talking international travel here, to be clear) it makes it hard to come home sometimes. I always think, “I wonder if the transportation agencies here bothered asking about feelings, or if they moved forward to advance what I assume are their stated goals, that likely being reducing VMTs and increasing transit and cycling ridership and options”. I no longer hold onto any hopes that Portland will ever do anything truly revolutionary in the transportation realm. If it’s not business interests jamming something to hell, it’s boomer/yuppie nimbys, and if it’s not them, it’s business interests again.
You can’t be disappointed if you expect disappointment. Thank you to everyone involved!
Wow, While I appreciate the concerns of folks who prefer to bike ride, and have watched for the past ten years as there has been some transformation in favor of addressing those concerns, the extremist attitudes (including descriptors) are a bit much.
There is a great deal to be critical of regarding how travel and accompanying traffic is handled, but both bus and bike are distinct minorities who insist on overlooking others who find biking impossible and sharing a big box on wheels with others positively terrifying. Then too, there is the simple fact that degrading travel for everyone else to satisfy a self-righteous, elitist few is a bit outrageous. To take one of the main north/south corridors and reduce travel by automobiles to one lane each way will only result in outrage and more disregard for law. The assertion this will improve quality of life is a ludicrous and self-serving notion. The survey(s?) cited seem entirely suspect and slanted, most certainly limited to targeted participants. This entire notion on this major corridor should be a complete non-starter as it does not serve the majority community at all. It is this kind of action on the smaller scale which has only succeeded in producing the much larger, all encompassing reactions which have brought lawless, armed and uniformed attacks on the citizenry at large. Do not misconstrue my words, there has not been sufficient care and thought given and the results are visiting disaster on us all.
I don’t go to 82nd too often because it’s so hostile to non-car users. One of the few reasons I ever do go is to visit Fubonn.
I guess I now have one fewer reason to visit 82nd.
Oh how I wish we lived in an actual democracy and not a country where businesses have 10,000x more power than the average person.
You guys are so painfully out of touch with reality. Reality: TriMet is failing spectacularly at its job of providing a service that is valuable to the community. It is unsafe (let alone comfortable) to ride transit because it has chosen time and time again to prioritize the homeless and virtue signaling over regular law-abiding riders. And no amount of paint or priority will fix the fact that they have failed spectacularly. This is particularly insulting given the cost per boarding ride trend. They have never done less with more. Same with PBOT/ODOT. Enough with unaccountable partisanship!