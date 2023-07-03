Protestor blocks bus and bike lanes on Division with his car

The organizer of a protest on Southeast Division Street Friday brought a gun with him — and proceeded to hold it in his hand as a counter-protestor rode up to his car. The incident was caught on video (watch it above) and happened prior to the protest while the organizer of the event sat in the front seat of his car with the window rolled up.
The man behind the “Just Say No To PBOT” protest was Randy Philbrick, a self-described public safety specialist and former EMT and private security guard. Philbrick (under the name Portlanders For Positive Impact) said he feels the addition of a bus priority lane and protected bike lane on SE Division (a joint project by TriMet and the Portland Bureau of Transportation) is unsafe. He and a few other supporters who joined him Friday, also feel like the City of Portland has not adequately listened to their concerns.
When news of the gun spread on Twitter over the weekend, many people reacted with fear and indignation (it didn’t help the situation that I carelessly tweeted a selfie with Philbrick after we finally had a conversation at the end of the event — it’s a long story). The man Philbrick drew his gun on was Garrett Miles, who organized a counter protest and who had been going back-and-forth with Philbrick on Twitter since the event was announced. Miles called the police immediately. They responded and talked to both men, but the police did not take any actions. According to Miles (who I interview in the video), the police said it’s not against the law for a legal gun owner to have a gun in their possession and it’s not considered “brandishing a weapon” if it is not pointed at someone.
In an emailed statement after the event, Miles wrote,
“While I don’t believe Randy is a horrible person, I still don’t think he should have organized this protest in the manner that he did (by parking in the bus/bike lanes), and I definitely don’t think he should have brought, let alone brandished, the gun at me. Randy has a right to his opinions and I love debating with him on Twitter, but the gun and illegal parking of his car put lives in danger.”
For his part, Philbrick sees the incident differently. In a statement after the event, Philbrick wrote,
“His account isn’t what he’s saying. Having had threats of violence against me and my car, him riding up on me wasn’t his best move. Not knowing his intentions, I did unholster my gun and laid it on my center console just in case. I never pointed it at him, nor did I chamber a round as he told the police. I know the consequences of those actions. He’s embellishing the facts to play the victim and an attempt to defame my character.”
As to why the police didn’t cite Philbrick for blocking the travel lanes? Miles said they likened it to a protest similar to the Black Lives Matter events of 2020.
Once the protest began, Philbrick stood silently outside his car in the red bus-only lane and protected bike lane as busy afternoon traffic roared just a few feet away. On several occasions, drivers tried to make a u-turns and would have to stop and reverse as they came up on Philbrick.
Eager to hear Philbrick’s perspective, I approached him multiple times and asked questions. But he ignored me and refused to answer. He also did not engage with counter-protestors. Philbrick maintains that since our story about his event went up he has received threats from multiple people. At the protest, he felt engaging with them would lead to confrontations.
For the first hour and 45 minutes or so, Philbrick stood by himself as counter-protestors tried to engage with them. Some heckled him and argued against the traffic safety ideas he’s shared online. Across the street, a group of about 7 counter-protestors stood holding signs. Bike advocate Kiel Johnson made several of them and passed them out to others.
“It’s so unfortunate that this guy is blocking the bike lane,” Johnson said. “He’s making it a lot more dangerous for people to ride down the street. And he’s also blocking the transit lane, which is going to affect a lot of transit riders. I’m glad that he’s the only one who showed up to this doesn’t seem like he has very much support at all.”
Eventually a few folks did show up to support Philbrick. One of them (and the only other person to join him in the “park in” was Fatima Magomadova, owner of a market a few blocks away and one of the loudest critics of the changes on Division.
Magomadova said the design only makes things worse. She thinks the bus lane isn’t needed and that bicycle riders don’t belong in the street. But it’s the center median that Magomadova reserves her strongest critique.
“They [the median islands] are absolutely unsafe,” Magomadova shared with me during an interview in the street. “Because you have to do all these u-turns. They are frustrating drivers, there is congestion and traffic, and there’s a huge chance that your car cannot make it… I have videos where trucks actually get on top of the medians, and cars flipping over medians.”
If Magomadova had her way, SE Division would have more room for drivers, and no bike riders at all. “It is not safe for the bicyclists to use this bicycle lane,” she said. “What is safer would be able to have a wider sidewalks where they can ride their bicycles on a shared sidewalk. We have to u-turn into the bike lane. If there is a bicyclist [while a driver is u-turning], we’re going to kill him.”
Meanwhile, several bicycle riders rolled by the protest. One of them told me, “I think this protest is ridiculous. Division is already a dangerous street to bike on. And the addition to the bike lane and making it more protected is a great thing to do. Making the street more dangerous as a form of protest doesn’t seem to make much sense to me.”
After the tense moment with the gun prior to the start of the protest, things were relatively chill. There was one shoving match between a supporter of Philbrick’s and a counter protestor, but it didn’t escalate to punches.
As the hours wore on, the differing factions came closer together and, while the conversations were heated, at least folks were listening to each other and hearing a different perspective. Maybe some learning and understanding happened. Maybe not! I personally put down my camera and got involved in some of the debates myself.
I stayed until the very end. And just before he hopped in his car and drove away, Philbrick came over to me. I was surprised, since he’d refused to talk all day. Yet suddenly, he was very willing to talk off the record. I agreed. We shared our perspectives on traffic safety and agreed to disagree on several points. He said he’s serious about wanting to make things better and hopes that he can work with myself and other advocates in the future. I didn’t make any promises; after all, this is a guy who I’ve ignored online for months because of how rude and toxic some of his posts have been toward me and BikePortland (I also don’t agree with his approach to traffic safety). But after our chat, and in a moment of joy from making a communication breakthrough with someone who just hours prior I was yelling at and being ignored by, I tweeted a selfie with Philbrick. I thought it would be helpful, but many people were offended and shocked that I would sanitize a guy who showed up to a protest against a bike lane with a gun. It was a careless mistake I should not have made, and I have since deleted all the tweets about it.
What a bizarre protest and strange few days.
Hope this video and additional context has been helpful. If not, ask me anything in the comments below — and/or I’ll see you at Happy Hour this week (Weds, 3-6 pm at Gorges Beer Co, SE Ankeny and 27th). Stuff like this is really hard to talk about online and I’d love the opportunity to explain things in person.
This is makes zero sense. How can the police claim they can’t cite someone for blocking a bus lane for 4 hours because blm had a protest 3 years ago? What is the connection there? How that relevant at all?
Did he have a concealed permit for a gun? Open carry is not legal in Portland, you need a permit to cary a gun, did they even check if he had a valid permit? Are the police now claiming that as long as I legally own the gun I can walk around with it in middle of the street while blocking lanes of travel, and yeah no big deal?
Or maybe this is just another example of the police refusing to do their jobs because they got their feeling hurt 3 years ago, and they are still bitter at people they think are liberal, aka people on bikes and will take every opportunity to show how much they hate the community they serve
Gotta love these people. “Bike lanes are unsafe; here, let me prove it to you!” Also, so damn tired of cops being so obviously ideological in their behavior; I hope there’s some kind of repercussions for them failing to issue citations. BLM were protesting police brutality; this guy is protesting that, what, he has to share the road with non-motorists? Give me a damn break.
with how poor division still is, I am not surprised at all that blocking the bike lane had an equally, of not more so, negative effect on vehicles trying to get through.
“On several occasions, drivers tried to make a u-turns and would have to stop and reverse as they came up on Philbrick.”
I’m confused here, if he was in the bus/bike lane, why couldn’t cars get past him? Or did you mean bus drivers?
No. There was less room than usual because he was standing there with his car.
“a moment of joy from making a communication breakthrough with someone who just hours prior I was yelling at and being ignored by, I tweeted a selfie with Philbrick.“
It sounds like a personal victory that you got through to him for just a bit to get him to engage. It’s a shame those who castigated you online for that couldn’t see it that way.
If you can’t make a U-turn on a road that huge with extra space from the median, maybe you shouldn’t be driving a land tank in a city.
I don’t know how to deal with people like this. They think of anyone not in their own personal motor vehicle as just an annoying obstacle who they would run over if they could legally do it. They’re just so unbelievably out of touch with reality it’s hard to relate to. I’m glad the turnout was almost non-existent, at least there is that hope.
Also add this to the pile of examples that the cops are on strike. They had the time to stop and talk to this guy but not do their jobs and issue a citation. They would not have allowed a lone BLM protester to just block the entire road of car traffic despite the lies they said about this case. This is blatant, it cannot be denied although I’m sure some will try.
“Cops on strike, cops lying, people out of touch with reality, people driving tanks, etc.”
The cops didn’t say they didn’t have time, they said they wouldn’t ticket people for minor traffic interactions that are part of protests. I think that is reasonable.
I wonder, how many people came out to the protest, either pro, con, or just bystanders, who had never been out that way since they made the infrastructure changes?
It sounded to me it was one guy protesting, 8 counter protesters, a few cyclists who happened to pass by, and Jonathan.
There’s more action on a Sunday in Mayberry than in the entirety of this utter non-event.
I’ve got an easy solution for the U turn problem, just install a no U-turn sign.
A lot of folks don’t understand the concept of what we lovingly call, in Idaho, the “redneck left”. Go a couple feet to the right then whip a u-turn with the extra space you have. Most of the places you can make u-turns on Division have dedicated left-turn phases so this is totally possible without risking getting clipped by someone in the through lane.
If the cops were actually using the BLM protests as a precedent they would have thrown him on the ground and arrested him. But a citation would have been sufficient.
also tear gas… lots and lots of tear gas
“BLM protests as a precedent”
I marched in a lot of those protests, and I rarely saw a cop anywhere. They were too busy with the riots and looting to bother with the peaceful BLM folks.
When will the police be done with their strike? It’s taking forever.
I thought when hardesy was voted out they’d finally stop their pathetic little pity party but it looks like were in it for the long haul until we get a real police chief that will clean house and get ppb back to work
Wow. What do you have to do, to get arrested in this town?
protest the police
Good question. Apparently sieging police stations and attempting to murder people inside didn’t do it so why would blocking a lane be any different?
Division feels like one of those streets that gets worse before it gets better. Actually reminds me of the vancouver roundabout that was installed on 137th a few years back. The first year since it was built was nonstop car accidents, biking on the roundabout was a joke between the glass of previously crashed cars and the risk of another crashing into you. It’s gotten much better since then. This personal experience leads me to believe that all the craziness on division street will die down eventually. A good way of thinking about it is people are stubborn but the median divider is stubborn as concrete.
It looks like that guy needs to be using bike lanes, not blocking them.
I don’t blame him for the firearm. There are some very violent folks here in PDX.
I’m saddened but not surprised that the cops actually showed up and then refused to issue a citation. It is par for the course in this city.
I was downtown in Portland a year ago delivering food by bicycle. I was in a restaurant waiting to pick up a delivery order when a couple of Portland cops walked in to get some food. I informed them that the bike lane on Burnside was blocked by a parked car (approximately two blocks away from where we were) and asked them to issue a citation. They told me they weren’t going to do anything and offered a weak apology about the fundamental lack of fairness.