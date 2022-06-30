First Look: New Rose Lane on SW Alder (video)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation celebrated the opening of their latest Rose Lane on SW Alder on Wednesday.
The Rose Lane initiative was launched in 2019 under former PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and its development has remained a priority under Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. The goal is to speed up buses to make them more competitive with driving and deliver better service to bus riders. When it launched, Eudaly said it was the most effective way to simultaneously address climate change and racial disparities with transportation infrastructure.
With the SW Alder project, PBOT’s work complements TriMet’s Line 15 route change that moved the eastbound bus from SW Salmon to Alder to reduce travel time and simplify the route. To keep buses moving faster, they’ve built two new bus platform extensions (at 10th and 6th) and have created a dedicated bus lane between 4th and 2nd as Alder approaches the Morrison Bridge. The project also includes new crosswalks and several new stations.
At an opening event yesterday, PBOT staff talked to passersby and handed out free ice cream at Firefighters Parks at the 18th/Alder/Burnside intersection.
As you can see in the video, PBOT Director said the project is a “win-win” for transit and bicycle users. On the project website, PBOT says the project creates a “comfortable”, “safer”, and “protected” bikeway. Unfortunately I didn’t see or experience much of that while biking through it yesterday. I didn’t see the protected bike lanes (that we expected as per our story in April) and I experienced a mish-mash of disconnected bikeway treatments. One block I was in a door-zone bike lane, then a bus/bike mixing zone, then I was surrounded by car users, then I was in a bus/bike only lane (that was being illegally used by drivers).
This is unfortunately what I’ve come to expect biking downtown. It doesn’t feel like something that would entice a more novice rider onto a bike. It’s not comfortable and it doesn’t feel like the scale of progress we so urgently need.
Rose Lanes are necessary because we have too many people using cars and they make our system unsafe and inefficient. So while relatively tiny upgrades to the transit system are a great thing that benefits all of us, if we want our streets to reach their full potential, we must do more to reduce service levels and access for car users. Incremental steps for “alternative transportation” while letting drivers run amok, is not progress. And it just doesn’t make sense to me why PBOT would do any project these days that doesn’t make significant and tangible upgrades to the bike network.
These projects often take a bit of time to settle in and perhaps PBOT has more to do. Based on my experience yesterday, I certainly hope so.
Take a look at the video and roll through it next time you’re downtown and let me know if I’m off base here.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Your comments match my first impression looking at your photos. Well, it took a long time for the curbside bike lanes to cease to be used as car parking, so. Maybe it’ll settle in. Also was anything actually rose colored? I only saw about a 30′ segment in your video. Most of the point of these things for me is color separation. It’s easier for people to understand.
Baffles me why there needs to be 2 lanes for car traffic anywhere downtown.
Would be nice to see bollards on the front side of the asphalt waiting pad. Definitely wouldn’t catch me waiting in that space as it is built now.
PBOT and missed opportunities seem to go hand in hand. Sad. Frustrating. Maddening.
A new type of bicycle facility: Value-engineered bike lanes (VEBL). I’ve seen them in other cities too.
I note the asphalt used for the bus platforms is a type that I think is easy to later remove should they get funding for concrete or need to change something else.
It seems the project starts at 18th. I haven’t ridden 19th in about a month, but as of then the treatment at 19th and Burnside for getting to Alder purposefully directs riders to a conflict with vehicles continuing south on 19th without giving them any signal priority, physical separation or protection. I was hoping that that would be fixed by now but maybe it’s just going to stay that way.
Pbot building these discontinous, isolated segments of bike infrastructure is maddening to me! It flies in the face of all transportation planning principles. If a bike lane just ends, at a minimum they should provide a merge sign and sharrows on the lane bikes are expected to join. Why is it that when it comes to bike routes, PBOT engineers abandon their training and switch to magical thinking, “This will be a really useful and safe place to ride a bike for 3 blocks, I guess people will use teh bus to bring their bike here, bike the handful of blocks with bike infrastructure, then put their bike back on the bus!”
Buildings: I note in the video at 1:11 a couple of new tall buildings under construction. For former residents like myself, could someone tell me a bit about them? Thanks.
i believe you are talking about the ALTA Art Tower at 15th and Alder, which was built on land adjacent to the Artists Repertory Theatre.
https://news.theregistryps.com/wood-partners-opens-314-unit-alta-art-tower-in-portland/
Incidentally, the building behind Jonathan at the beginning of the video appears to be the apartment building that replaced the former Monte Shelton Motors that occupied that space before being sold.
https://www.nextportland.com/2017/05/10/1638-w-burnside-approved-by-design-commission-images/
There is also the new Ritz Carlton Hotel being built at 10th and Alder where the food cart village once resided. (Not sure if that one was in the video.)
Playing the video again, I think you ARE talking about the Ritz Carlton in the distance. Not sure what the other building is exactly.