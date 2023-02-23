Guest Article: How to make Sunday Parkways better

This article was written by Portland resident and transportation advocate Andrew Lindstrom. This is a slightly edited version of the post that appeared earlier this week in the City Hikes blog.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is preparing for this year’s Sunday Parkways — open streets events that were modeled after the “ciclovía” program (bike lane in Spanish) in Bogotá, Colombia. But although the events in Portland and Bogotá both happen on Sundays and involve the city shutting down certain streets to car traffic to make way for people on other modes, the similarities stop there.
Each Sunday in Bogotá, for the entire year, the city closes 75+ miles of streets for the ciclovía. In Portland, on the other hand, PBOT has recently downsized the program from five annual Sunday Parkways to just three. Throughout the three events in Portland this summer, the city will manage to close a total of 11.5 miles. Additionally, the kinds of streets that are part of these programs are very different. In Bogotá, the city opens up major city corridors to people outside of motor vehicles whereas Portland tends to focus the program on smaller neighborhood streets. In other words, the Portland events end up being pretty weak tea compared to the strong Bogotá brew.
But Sunday Parkways are still the marquee “carfree” event in the city of Portland, so I think they’re worth a closer look.
Can a carfree event be transformative? In Bogotá, there is plenty of evidence that the ciclovía program has transformed the city: over one million people participate in it weekly! In Bogotá, major streets get closed and people flock to them. It’s impossible not to notice. In Portland, I wouldn’t even know they existed if I weren’t a transportation dork – and while perhaps the longer-tenured Portlanders feel otherwise, it feels like Sunday Parkways hasn’t really gotten the love it needs to thrive as an event. And considering that one event last year featured an angry man brandishing a gun, it’s safe to say there’s a ways to go Sunday Parkways has a transformative effect for the culture of roadway space in Portland.
The streets Bogotá shuts down for the ciclovía aren’t minor ones. Calle 26 is partially grade separated, and connects the central city to the airport. (A Portland equivalent would be something like 82nd Ave.) And that is exactly why it’s a great program. It gives the most important streets back to the people, once a week. In typical USA fashion, we have appropriated something really cool from Latin America and made it mediocre. Portland Sunday Parkways is the Taco Bell of ciclovía programs.
The goal of a ciclovía-style event is to give street space back to the public. If only a few miles of streets (none of them major) are shut to motor vehicles, is it even worth comparing Portland’s Sunday Parkways to Bogotá’s?
What’s the big deal?
The big deal is that Sunday Parkways’ goals are unclear, and I even think the events subtly reinforce car culture because they happen so infrequently. When PBOT is unwilling or unable to run the event more than three times a year, and when it happens only on neighborhood streets, it sends the message that cyclists (and pedestrians) don’t belong on major roads.
PBOT’s latest emphasis on Sunday Parkways as a way to “provide free, accessible, inclusive family-friendly activities in underserved communities” doesn’t make sense in the context of Bogotá-style ciclovía events, which are large enough to encompass the entire city (including previously-underserved neighborhoods). The event in Bogotá also has a static route that has been roughly the same since the 1970s. It’s confusing for everyone to change the streets that are part of the route, both motorists and participants. If Portland’s Sunday Parkways event covered more ground in the city, everyone could benefit, including people in underserved communities.
I’d also like to see PBOT focus more on the benefits of Sunday Parkways as a way to give back space in the streets to people biking and walking, but that goal seems like an afterthought. When cyclists, pedestrians, and non-automobile users are given space on the roads, it normalizes the idea that streets are for everyone and that they are a public space. We have the excellent Pedalpalooza rides to look forward to, but if PBOT got their act together we could have a truly transformative official event rather than something that simply pays lip service like our present program does.
What I would do
I’d like to propose a Bogotá-style plan, with static closures every Sunday during a specific time, on major or semi-major thoroughfares that are typically functionally closed to cyclists. Here’s a potential map for what it could look like:
It’s not a perfect map, and in a lot of ways it’s not as “radical” as Bogotá. But it would be a good place to start. SE Stark in particular is a street I would really love to see closed for a cycling event. It’s got it all – a mostly flat alignment (outside Mount Tabor), a good amount of smaller commercial areas (around 14th, 28th, and east of Tabor), and it’s also one the most dangerous streets in the city for pedestrians and cyclists east of I-205). There are also plenty of parallel streets that people can use if they want to avoid the event.
But the specific streets that close are less important to me than consistency and frequency. And it needs to happen weekly, year-round, rain or shine. Frankly, when we plan cycling events only in the summer, it reinforces the need for a car. Rain is a fact of life in Portland from October to May – if cycling is to be a fact of life as well, then cycling in the rain needs to be part of that.
We can have nice things too, but it takes a lot of work to get things done. Realistically, all we have to do in Portland to get a real ciclovía event is have visionary leadership and ample public pressure. Maybe don’t hold your breath on this, but you can start by attending the Sunday Parkway events that we do have and demanding more from your public officials. Ride your bike, take the bus, go on walks. If you want your city to be a better place, I think the first place to start is to engage with the city as a human being.
I enjoy Sunday Parkways — especially in areas I wouldn’t commonly ride to or through — but I couldn’t agree more with Andrew’s point that they can “subtly reinforce car culture” due to their sparsity and neighborhood-streets routes.
They don’t normalize bike riding; instead they treat it like a trifle, a confined concession, with an underlying “know your place” vibe that doesn’t begin to shift our city’s consciousness towards reaching the Bicycle Plan’s goal of a minimum of 25% of all trips by Portlanders by bicycle.
If they’re not going to add bike lanes to a major road like Hawthorne, they should at least include Hawthorne on a Sunday Parkways.
Thanks Matthew. Yeah I find it so frustrating to engage with topics like this – I feel like a part of me always is saying “oh just be thankful for what you have”. But the long term effects of trivializing biking and walking on streets to a “three times a summer only” event really bother me.
I’d really love for a Sunday Parkways event on Hawthorne as well. It would make for a really excellent day of lingering in a place that I like – but always feel rushed by too many people on far too small of sidewalks.
I can already hear the howls from the Hawthorne “business community” at any mention of a possibility that Hawthorne could be closed to cars one day (or morning) of the year. Imagine the economic losses! Scandalous.
I love the idea of having some more major streets closed down for Sunday parkways. It would be lovely to bike down Hawthorne to visit coffee shops, restaurants, and thrift stores without having to deal with angry drivers.
My only sticking point is what is the plan for transit? Many of the corridors proposed have frequent and well-used bus lines. Reroutes of those bus lines would cause a lot of disruption and delay for transit users. Let just the buses through? In my experience, Trimet operators are very conscious and courteous of people on bikes, but many first-time or occasional riders – “interested but concerned” – might be put off by having to share the street with buses.
Ever ride behind a bus in its exhaust plume? Neither fun nor healthy. Let’s talk when TriMet decides it’s finally time to go electric.
Trimet would be much smarter to use CNG (compressed natural gas), which would deliver 90% of the energy directly to the drivetrain, unlike the fossil fuel to electricity conversion which provides only 40-50%.
But Trimet won’t use CNG b/c it looks bad – not “green” enough. So they harm the environment more in order to appear green.
You might want to check the growing body of research on fugitive methane emissions of natural gas from wells, pipelines, and processing facilities. I think it’s highly debatable whether natural gas is less harmful to the environment than diesel fuel is.
True, but I’d rather be riding in the plume of a CNG powered bus than a diesel one.
I can’t imagine how they could look less green than keeping their old diesel buses around.
That’s part of why SE Stark is an appealing candidate – it’s a commercial street without bus service, or with an easy reroute available (up to Burnside once the 20 runs on it). I don’t really see an issue with rerouting a few buses to parallel routes in the name of a good ciclovia. Which might make Hawthorne a bit tricky I guess.
I think reroutes are fine honestly. Maybe putting the entire route of the 14 was a bit aspirational, but a reroute on the 72 to avoid Alberta would be easy. And while it would be a lot to close all of W Burnside (3 bus routes cross the bridge), I think there is a lot of value in closing the highest profile streets for a car free event. And I don’t know if I mentioned it, but in Bogota the cicolvia isn’t an all day event – I believe it goes from around 10 am to 2 pm. So the reroutes wouldn’t even be an all day thing on Sunday.
I like this idea. If we really wanted to effect change, we’d make the whole city car free on specific days. Brussels completely banned all car use within the city on September 18 last year (transit still ran). Compliance was very high, and public opinion was strongly supportive.
Do you think the public in Portland would be strongly supportive of doing something similar here?
I’ve always been disappointed that Sunday Parkways has avoided going through Portland’s business districts (the one exception being one year that went through the Multnomah Village center).
What a missed opportunity to celebrate these areas and demonstrate that cyclists and pedestrians are great customers!
“We can have nice things too”….I wish that were the case in Portland. We have *had* nice things like our once wonderful multi-use paths for example, but decided to hand those over to bad actors engaging in anti-social behavior.
C’mon, Frank – we’re talking about Sunday Parkways here, not the MUPs.
Get out there on the Springwater (west of 82nd) and I think you’ll see it’s a bit better. (Trying to find a silver lining!)
Sorry, Andrew, but cycling in Portland is seen as frivolous, while driving a car or truck is de facto important and “good for business.” City officials know better than to mess with the status quo.
I laughed when I read
since you reminded me that most Portlanders find out about Sunday Parkways when they can’t drive to Starbucks for their Sunday latte and feel mightily inconvenienced and pissed off.
You are right that it would be waaaaaay better to “close” some major roads (close them to cars) every Sunday for an entire summer, to train drivers to avoid that route – similar to the way SW Capitol Hwy between Taylors Ferry and Garden Home has been closed (southbound) for the past two years. But it’s just never gonna happen in Portland – our leaders simply don’t have the chutzpah to make it happen. Maybe when there is a public groundswell, they’ll have no choice. But until then, the anger we saw from the frustrated truck driver from Vancouver is just a heightened version of the same emotion other drivers are feeling.
It’s good to borrow ideas from other cities, but comparing Portland to national capitals is a bit of a regular far-fetched farce on BP. Portland is the most important and by far the largest commercial city in Oregon, an otherwise minor and unimportant state on the west coast of the USA – but it’s not even the state capital.
Portland is not Bogota nor anything like it, a city of 8 million (13 million metro) with a year-round mild climate and 12-hour days, as it is high altitude yet close to the equator – it is policed by a branch of the army, something we would never tolerate anywhere for long in the US – and of course it is the country’s national capital.
Portland ain’t Amsterdam nor Copenhagen, neither in age nor in importance; nor are we Paris – there’s only one Paris though there’s lots of imitations.
In my opinion, Bogota’s Ciclovia program was originally set up as part of 2009 city-wide program to fight rampant crime, to get citizens to participate in building community, to get more “eyes on the street”, as the national police were simply overwhelmed by both petty and violent crime – and the government continues to put huge resources into it because crime rates have in fact fallen. It turns out that getting your citizens involved in their community is a proven crime-fighting technique – who knew?
During the summer of 2020 did not Portland traffic effectively shut down? So shouldn’t it be possible for the city to do the same thing again, declare a public health emergency, force the “house arrest” of nearly it’s entire city population for health reasons, then merge it’s local police, county sheriff & deputies, the FBI, the state police, the national guard, and the US army into one single cohesive police unit, to enforce a carless Sunday every week?