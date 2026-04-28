What does our city need? And how can BikePortland help?

Working the 2007 Multnomah County Bike Fair at Colonel Summers Park. (Photo: Mike Burnett)

When I started documenting Portland’s bike scene in April 2005, my main goal was to provide a window into an amazing community. I was new to town and was deeply inspired and excited by what I saw on the streets — and I figured other people would be too. I wanted everyone on the Internet to get a taste for the creative and vibrant culture around bicycles that was being created in this city and a daily blog just happened to be a great tool for the job. As the site grew and my role changed, there was always one question I would ask myself when I needed editorial guidance:

What does our community need most from BikePortland?

Was there a new bike-related business that needed help getting off the ground? Do a profile. Was a nonprofit looking to gain traction? Highlight their work and events. Was a good policy or program under threat? Draw attention to the issue. Was a politician being bad? Expose them. Was a piece of infrastructure dangerous to cyclists? Explain why and help push for changes.

Today, as I’ve stepped away from the daily grind of BikePortland, that question seems relevant once again. I want to strip BikePortland down to the studs and rebuild it, while adding back only what’s needed most. And I would love your feedback as I go through this exercise.

So again, I ask: What does our community need most from BikePortland?

At its core, BikePortland is a trusted, multi-channel platform with an audience from all walks of the cycling life. So what should we do with that? What type of information does Portland need from a bicycling and transportation site? Where should I focus my energy in the future? And how could readers like you take on a larger role?

Below are some types of content BikePortland has created in the past. Which of these are most important? Least important?:

Breaking news

Policy deep dives/explainers

Personality profiles

Event coverage and ride recaps

Product reviews

Infrastructure project previews, breakdowns, and reviews

Event promotion

Sharing relevant links (Monday Roundup) and examples from other cities

Interviews with interesting people

Guest articles

Guest opinions

Editorials by me

I can’t do it all anymore — nor do I want to! — so what pieces should I pick back up? And which pieces should I look for others to do?

Beyond the various types of stories and content you’ve seen on BikePortland, there’s also the question of framing and intent. As in, does a story push specific advocacy buttons? Or is it more for general interest or fun? (For example, Streetsblog is 100% focused on advocacy and pushing a specific agenda.)

If you wanted to build an influential and widely-read, cycling-focused outlet, where would you focus your energy?

When I started BikePortland, cycling in our city was on an upward trajectory and my work added fuel to a fire that was already burning. Today, we’re coming out of a bicycling decline/plateau and a socio-political milieu where bicycling doesn’t have the potency it once did. Even with me in a reduced role, I believe BikePortland can play a big part in whatever comes next.

I’ll be asking this question at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Weds, 4/29 from 3-6 pm at Migration Brewing on N Williams Ave) and wherever else I bump into you. Thanks for your feedback and patience as I go through these thought experiments.