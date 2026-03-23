Guest Opinion: On Dolores Huerta Street

By Lois Leveen.
I want a street named Dolores Huerta
Let me tell you why
It would show us where we’ve been
And where we can go if we try
And if I ever feel lost
On a night that’s dark and bleak
I’ll find my way back home
On Dolores Huerta Street
– Alice Bag
Just after waking up on Thursday morning, I heard on OPB that Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos was proposing a street be renamed for Dolores Huerta. Huerta, a ninety-five-year-old activist who has dedicated her life to community building, political organizing, and bettering conditions for those whose labor makes our nation function, deserves to be honored. But the street Avalos identified already bears the name of one of Huerta’s longtime fellow activists, Cesar E Chavez. Avalos’s proposal is one of many such responses to the startling revelation, newly documented by the New York Times, that for years, Chavez sexually abused girls and women, including Huerta.
Although the news broke on Wednesday, I somehow hadn’t heard it. Nevertheless, I had been thinking and speaking about Huerta on Wednesday evening, as I stood in the Abernethy Elementary schoolyard, singing with the Wild Rose Resistance Choir. Wild Rose is a street choir dedicated to singing songs of solidarity, resistance, and liberation. One of our favorites is Carsie Blanton’s “Little Flame,” a song that commemorates and inspires action in the face of injustice. “Little Flame” references a number of resistors and revolutionaries, and that night we took time to talk about each of them and the movements they were part of, including “Dolores,” as she is named in the song.
Wild Rose is a radically welcoming choir, and we invite anyone who shares our commitment to resistance to sing with us. One of the participants on Wednesday, Perry, was joining our song circle for the first time. But, as is often the case, this person wasn’t a stranger. As fellow bicyclists, we’d connected on various group rides around Portland. And as a pedaling parent, Perry noted during our discussion of “Little Flame” that in April, various Portland schools would be participating in El Camino de Dolores, an Oregon Safe Routes to School “walk and roll to school day … to celebrate Dolores Huerta’s dedication to social justice” when “students will have the opportunity to learn about the farmworkers’ movement, her fight for equality, and how these struggles connect to current efforts for positive change.”
Wednesday evening, the intersection of two parts of my Portland community-building life – singing as resistance and bicycling as connection – filled me with joy. But the revelation of the abuse Huerta and other women and girls survived has filled me and countless others with shock, horror, betrayal, and regret that someone we admired and lauded and studied had intentionally enacted such harm. As journalist Julio Ricardo Varela put it, “The years I spent defending César Chávez make me feel like a fool.”
In 2024, I had co-taught Songs of Activism: The Music and the Movements of Harry Belafonte and Cesar Chavez, a course designed as part of an ongoing effort to diversify whose voices we raise up in music classes and jams. My co-teacher Avery Hill and I undertake this work because of how many beautiful and valuable voices have been marginalized or silenced, over many decades and centuries. We did not imagine that Huerta, whose inspirational activism we discussed in the class, was also one of the many beautiful and valuable voices who had been silenced. Now that we can finally understand from her own words what she carried all these years, we are even more inspired and moved to learn from her.
Every day, I cross Cesar E Chavez Boulevard. And every time I do, I think of terrible violence, violence that people in power have not done enough to prevent. I think of beloved children’s librarian Jeanie Diaz, killed by a driver across the street from the Belmont Library, while waiting for a bus to bring her home to her family. Of my beloved friend Grey Wolfe, a therapist and activist who, like Diaz, touched the lives of innumerable community members, and who was killed by a driver on the day before Thanksgiving, as she took her morning walk to Mount Tabor. Of Jocelyn Latka, a teenager I chatted with regularly when I patronized Movie Madness, where she worked, who was killed by a driver on 39th, as it was still called in 2006, partway along the seven-block-stretch where Diaz and Wolfe would later die. And of the others who have also died or been injured on this dangerous street, because Portland leaders fail to protect us.
Renaming one street is not enough to make us safe. Not safe from vehicular violence, nor safe from sexual predators. But renaming this particular street will make a difference. Reeling from the revelations about Chavez’s sexual predation, I composed a message to send the students who had taken Songs of Activism. I wanted to include a musical tribute to the women of the farmworkers movement, and that is how I discovered “Dolores Huerta Street,” a song written and performed for Huerta several years ago by the Latina punk pioneer Alice Bag. One verse, referring to an unspecified man for whom a street is named, seems particularly prescient in light of what we now know:
Those worn roads help preserve
And cement his story
Ignoring all her deeds
But think what it could mean
To a girl in her teens
If she could see what she could be
What she could be
Every day of my life, I cross a street named for someone we now know did terrible things over and over again, in a calculated and cruel way. I cannot honor that man, and I don’t want my city to honor him either.
Naming a street or a school or anything for a particular individual can distort our understanding of history, because it’s not a single hero who makes meaningful change; positive historical change is always the work of many people, joining together. Labor movements in particular demonstrate the power of union: coming together in collective struggle is a necessary strategy to make things better for everyone. Dolores Huerta herself is now reminding us that “The farmworker movement has always been bigger and far more important than any one individual.”
So when my friends suggest the street formerly known as 39th might be better named Farm Workers Boulevard, or Grape Boycott Boulevard, or Solidarity Forever Boulevard, or Sí, se puede Boulevard, I know I would be proud to travel any of those streets. But I also know what Huerta has always meant to those whose lives she improved and to those whose own activism she inspired, and how much more she means to us for all she is modeling now.
I don’t want to laud individual heroes. The cult of personality is part of what protects perpetrators like Chavez, just as it is part of what silences and isolates those they harm. And yet, in these times that feel so dark and bleak, I find that like Candace Avalos and Alice Bag, I also want a street named Dolores Huerta.
As Nikki Darling wrote in “A Street Called Dolores Huerta,” the poem that inspired Alice Bag’s song,
What would it feel like
and where would it go?
It would be like taking a journey
down a road I knew was meant for me.
A road I knew had been travelled
before my arrival.
A street named Dolores Huerta
would be a street worth seeing.
It would be valuable.
It is necessary and urgent.
Let us come together and build it.
We need desperately someplace to go.
Lois Leveen is an author, activist, bicyclist, and ukulele player in Portland.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)
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I like the idea of renaming it back to 39th. If we are to name it after an actual person, maybe we can find someone local who has contributed to labor, or an indigenous person from the area who also contributed something of value. Dolores Huerta is inspiring and also not from the area. I don’t think it’s set in stone the street needs to be named after a certain type of person so why not celebrate the local heritage? Anything is better than a disgusting pedophile rapist still having their name splashed all over though.
Ok I’m convinced.
I’d be fine with reverting to 39th instead of changing the name yet again.
There are many downtown streets that could be co-signed in the style of Harvey Milk. I appreciate the historical connection for Stark, much like there was for Front or Union, but obviously there is room for exceptions: 39th is the obvious example and Chavez never really stuck as a name anyway.
I would think the César Chavez episode would be a learning opportunity for us. People, even inspiring people, are flawed. As the old saying goes, you should never meet your heroes. If we’re going to correct a mistake, it’s perhaps best not to repeat the same mistake, which is to name something after some inspiring person while we ignore whatever flaws, public or private, that they might have. Alternatively, if we’re going to memorialize a person, we should be ready and willing to embrace the whole person, warts and all. Chavez’s abuse does not erase the inspiring work he did to organize farm labor. Likewise, his inspiring work does not erase the horrific crimes he committed against other people. If we decide on balance that he no longer deserves a memorial in the form of a dangerous car sewer, we should also recognize the risk that someone like Dolores Huerta might have some pretty nasty skeletons in her closet, too. In any case, a stroad is a pretty crappy way to memorialize someone; I certainly don’t feel honored when I drive over a highway dedicated to me and my fellow veterans. Let’s be a little humble and just rename it back to 39th if we’re going to change the name at all.
As cynical as this is going to sound; to reach the pinnacle of any endeavor, you have to be a sociopath. There may be a relative handful of saints and truly wonderful people that rise to the top, but it is nearly a given that our most celebrated political and business leaders, intellectuals, artists, entertainers, athletes, and activists have done some terrible things on their way to the top. Most have probably used, abused, deceived, coerced, destroyed, cheated on, lied about, stole from, took liberties with, offered quid pro quo, or otherwise acted improperly with some or many individuals in their pursuits.
Society might be better off if we stopped rushing to honor the powerful, the wealthy, and the famous without proper vetting and the passage of time.
Yes. I don’t quite get the ‘Huerta bandwagon’. Unless I have my facts wrong, she continued to have consensual relations with CC, after the alleged rapes, bearing two children with him, worked alongside him for decades, covered up his deeds while he did the same to other young women. Until there is a full exposition of her actions during the decades after the alleged rapes, any honoring of Ms. Huerta should be put on hold.
You do have your facts wrong. The two children are the results of the two rapes. She did not bear the children “with him”, she gave them up for adoption. Trauma can be and is a result of rape and can affect the person’s ability to flee the situation. I don’t know your age, but back when it was difficult for a woman to have outside employment which forced many to remain in abusive relationships. Also, I imagine it would be difficult to bring up the horrible actions of someone being continually praised by everyone around you. Even now you use the phrase “alleged”. It was not her fault that Chavez continued to abuse women and girls, it was Chavez’s.
George Washington was by all accounts a particularly nasty Virginia slave owner. I’m looking forward to seeing all the various “Washington” streets, counties, cities, and one state in this country get renamed but I’m not going to hold me breath on it. A go-around that many jurisdictions employ is to keep a controversial name but declare it was named after their father, cousin, or uncle. Here in Greensboro NC we have a Washington Street, but apparently named for his cousin Col. Henry Washington; we also have a Lee Street but not named after Robert E, but his grandfather Henry Lee. Yeah right.
Librado Chavez was born in Mexico and came (legally) to the USA as a child, so he might or might not qualify.
I still think they ought to rename 82nd after Bart Simpson.
Agreed
I think that this whole incident might be an example of why waiting only 5 years after someone has died to rename a street after them isn’t actually long enough…
Three thoughts on street names:
(1) Portland has a numbered avenue (N/S) and named street (E/W) scheme. We should stick to it. If we’re going to name streets for people in Portland, put the names on E/W streets.
(2) Street names serve a practical purpose of helping you figure out where you are going. They should be short and simple, and in the case of named streets, sufficiently different from every other named street to avoid confusion. A person’s last name should normally be enough for a street name, if it’s not duplicative of another street.
(3) Changing a street name means inconvenience and expense for every property owner who needs to change their address. For businesses, it means new business cards and stationery, and you’ll eventually need to notify suppliers and customers. Small things, but it hits a lot of people and that adds up. Everyone who had to change their address to Cesar Chavez Boulevard a few years ago will have to do it over again now. So if we’re going to name a street after a person, let’s wait until they’ve been dead for at least 50 years. Prior to that time, if we really feel the need to publicly celebrate them, put up a statue or rename a school or government building or public park or bridge. That way, if we learn something awful about them later, or if values change, we limit the impact of renaming it again later.
So change Cesar Chavez Boulevard back to 39th Avenue and leave it that way. If we want to name something for Dolores Huerta, find a school or a park. Or put up a statute in a prominent place.
(“Statue” not “statute”)
How about we name it your favorite activist AFTER the street isn’t a deadly car racetrack?
“El Camino de Dolores” translates from Spanish to English as “The Way of Sorrows”, also referred to as “Stations of the Cross”. I am surprised by the Safe Routes to School initiative intentionally making reference to this religious story about the leadup to inevitable death. Or is this parallel unintended, much like a “Hail Mary” for an unexpected victory?
Dear Lois,
What are you resisting? Is it particular people that can be named? Particular policies that need changing? Or are you just resisting the dark side of human nature? Fighting Satan as it were.
I cannot think of anything that comes out of renaming a street.
Here in India the politicians busy themselves with renaming roads, even entire cities, often after obscure and unpronounceable people that the common man has never heard of and the locals still call it “Marine Drive” instead of “Muthaswammihuttaswami Marg.” They call it “de-colonization.”
What percentage of people living in Portland know who Dolores Huerta is? Do you think that we should all now start calling it Dolores Huerta Avenue, after training ourselves to call it Cesar Chavez, when for a hundred years we called it 39th?
Why, amongst the thousands of historical figures that fought against the powers that be, should we now know who she in particular is? MLK, Jesus, Jefferson, all fought against injustice.
Politicians in India or Portland could try to enforce some common decency on the roads and bike paths in poor areas, or tackle the disgusting street scenes in both places but instead they posture.
Bombay became Mumbai. The local kings had no interest in that swampy, reeking hothouse–the British filled the swamp to ship out their ill gotten gains and named it “Bombay” creating a wondrous city. But the politicians scored another win–that’s really what matters isn’t it?
If street names didn’t carry significance there wouldn’t be so many named after folks. Of the three alternates you suggest (MLK, Jesus, Jefferson), two have major streets in PDX named after them. If it doesn’t make any difference, it should be no problem to let the woke mob go crazy naming things after figures of significance to various marginalized groups, right? The truth is that such memorials encode softer cultural information that can be quite meaningful to some people some of the time. So, while I don’t have a strong position on whether we should change Chavez to Huertas, I think it’s disingenuous to simultaneously oppose efforts to make place names more equitable and claim that ‘nothing comes out of’ such memorials.
My first thought was I like the symbolism of replacing Chavez’s name with Huerta’s.
On the other hand, it seems strange that the main reason that particular street would be named after Huerta is because it was named after Chavez. It ties honoring her to him, making it feel like her name is being used for the purpose of erasing his. She sounds worth honoring (although so did he) but to me that’s a strike against honoring her with renaming 39th, vs. something not tied to Chavez.
Plus I agree with others about the problems arising from renaming streets in general, and on top of that going against the established Portland pattern of using numbers for N/S streets. Several reasons “SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard” never has been fully embraced would apply to renaming it after her.
39th wasn’t misnamed when the city “fixed “ it. Change it back to 39th and when cultural heroes warrant commemoration install a plaque or memorial in a public location. There is a reason and rightness in the numbered N/S streets that is worth retaining.
I propose “Virtue Signal” Boulevard, and every intersection and be named after some facet of intersectionality.
This is not a defense of Chavez, what he accused of, or a debate on the validity of the NYT article…the accusations are horrific and indefensible.
Tearing down street signs so fast of someone who has traditionally been a hero to Latinos, especially if that change is driven primarily from the white Portland progressive community, Avalos not withstanding, could really be problematic and hurtful.
Chavez has been a hugely important figure, especially as a voice and a fighter for Chicanos for over 60 years, and the city should be as cautious how they move forward, especially in the time of ice and the repression of Latinos by our government over the past year.
This is not to say that things shouldn’t be changed, but a call to step back and let the Latino community take the lead.
Imagine if the NYT brought out an article about sexual abuse of women by Martin Luther King Jr? How would it look if the white Portland community (which makes up the majority of power in this town) was fast to change MLK blvd back to Union, even if initially proposed by say Jo Ann Hardesty? I would think there would be a call to step back and talk about centering the voice of the black community on how to move forward.
All I’m saying is Ms Leveen might want to let the Latino community process this, and not be so bold as to choose a new successor for us so fast, especially after what we have been put through recently. All of this, combined with the actions of the current administration kind of feels like double punch to the face, regardless of the correctness to rethink Chavez’s legacy.