Get ready: Portland’s citywide e-bike rebate program launches April 6th

It’s finally here. Three years after we first reported on it and just months after what program officials deemed a successful pilot, the Portland Rides, PCEF E-Bike Rebate Program is set for its full launch two weeks from today.
The program website went live today with information about how to prep for Monday, April 6th. Given that folks can qualify for an instant rebate of up to $1,600 for a standard e-bike or up to $2,350 for a cargo e-bike (plus $300 for accessories), I expect a lot of demand. People with low incomes (at or below 60% of Area Median Income) and those in various frontline communities (whom PCEF defines as, “groups disproportionately impacted by climate change and historically underserved by sustainability programs”) are eligible for rebates. Once deemed eligible, recipients will be chosen at random through an automated process.
Rebates for adaptive e-bikes will be available April 20th.
The program is powered by an investment from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF) of $20 million over five years and is expected to provide over 6,000 bikes to people in need between now and 2029. Seetha Ream-Rao, PCEF’s Transportation Decarbonization Program manager, said the program will support Portland’s “deeply rooted bike culture,” and will, “make commuting more affordable for low-income households, support healthier communities, improve transportation access and help the city reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
An online application and a basic safety training course (completed online) are required for each interested person. Once they’re confirmed for a rebate, they’ll receive a code that can be used at any one of 14 participating local bike retailers. Participants must choose from a list of around 100 qualified e-bike models. The program offers rebates for Class 1 (20 mph max speed, no throttle) and Class 2 (20 mph max speed, throttle).
Below is the list of 14 shops taking part in the program:
- PSU Bike Hub
- Joe Bike
- Nomad Cycles PDX
- Trek Bicycle Portland Slabtown
- The eBike Store, Inc
- TomCat Bikes, LLC
- Clever Cycles Bicycle & Ebike Store
- Trek Bicycle Portland Hollywood & Outlet
- Trek Bicycle Portland Westmoreland
- A Convenient Cycle
- Sellwood Cycle Repair
- pXcycle
- Metropolis Cycle Repair
- Vvolt eBikes | Portland
Applications for this first round of rebates will be accepted between April 6th and July 24th. To learn more, do a test ride, and submit your application in person, visit the EV Tailgate Party Powered by PCEF Earth Day event at Parkrose Middle School from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on April 11th.
Thanks for reading.
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Nice to see some modest ebikes with dropper seat posts in the main picture – I know my own bicycling fun has been forever enhanced with dropper (hydraulic) seat posts – best cycling improvement in the last decade IMO, they allow old hacks like myself to easily mount any bicycle (including all my non-ebikes) at a low seat height, the with the flick of a switch I can pop the seat post to the correct height, then back again when I’m going to dismount or have to stop for a long time at a signal. Sizes are limited but with shims most bikes built after 2000 can have them – 27.2mm usually has an external cable – but the 30.9 and 31.6 sizes you can get either internal routing or else a basic lever under your seat. An absolute marvel.
Sir, this article is about an e-bike rebate program.
Perhaps people applying to the program can see the value in what David is discussing and if selected add that to the criteria they use to select a bike?
The thing about droppers on ebikes, and maybe even more important with the rebate program ebikes, is that for many folks an ebike at least partially replaces a car, and as such is often ridden by more than one person (unlike most analog bikes.) I imagine that’s even more true with cargo ebikes. And a dropper makes it considerably easier for two or more different height people to ride the same machine without having to get a wrench out for every switch.
Yes. And if a bike has a seat that is meant to be sat on (so not e.g., a BMX, downhill MTB), its core function is much improved with a dropper post.
N.B.: That functional improvement does come at a financial and maintenance cost.
However you feel about e-bikes, they are more likely to appear in the showroom with fenders, lights, racks and other useful accessories. Suspension forks seem like a good idea too if they can be maintained.
I’m looking forward to this with excitement and trepidation. Excited at the prospect of more cyclists on the road with me, hopefully replacing car trips with bike trips. A bit anxious about more new bike riders with throttle power buzzing past me in the bike lanes with the same impatience and lack of courtesy as car drivers, but closer. Fingers crossed!
With 6000 bikes rebated over 4 years city-wide, it’s seems unlikely you’re going to notice any difference in the number of bikes around you. Some of those are going to be replacing existing bikes (motorized or not), and others are likely going to be people who were going to get a bike anyway. Not all are going to be ridden every day, or even often. A few might replace car trips, but I’ll bet the most frequent mode replaced will be bus, followed by other bikes.
Read the article. It specifically states, the rebate program does not support throttle assisted bikes.
Reread the article. It does include Class 2 bikes.
Forgot to mention the cargo e-bike rebate and the adaptive e-bike/e-trike rebate for those of us with disabilities.
Hi Christine,
I didn’t forget to mention those. E-cargo bikes are mentioned and the adaptive e-bike element of the program wasn’t named specifically in their announcement so I assume it’s going to launch later. I’ve asked for a clarification about that and will add something to the story when I find out.
Do you know when the first round of announcements for rebate “winners” is expected?
What are the protections against immediate resale? Also, shouldn’t there be some mileage tracker as well to make sure these are actually being used? Seems like if you’re not riding it at least 1,000 miles per year, the subsidy should be granted to someone else.
I seriously doubt the City would issue rebates and not carefully track the efficacy of the program to ensure it was having the intended effect.
Right?
Good point, I am sure the $600 per bike in program costs includes a healthy sum for a robust auditing process of the program and consequences for people squandering public dollars. There is likely an entire panel of “experts” who have never been enriched by the lack of successful audits for similar programs overseeing the process.
My fears have been quelled.
This is exciting! Jonathan, was it a clarification from the city that not only low-income participants but also PCEF priority populations are eligible? The website says that eligibility criteria is income <60%AMI
Looks like none of the authorized ebikes is recumbent.