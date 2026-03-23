Get ready: Portland’s citywide e-bike rebate program launches April 6th

Rebates will be redeemed at local bike shops. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s finally here. Three years after we first reported on it and just months after what program officials deemed a successful pilot, the Portland Rides, PCEF E-Bike Rebate Program is set for its full launch two weeks from today.

The program website went live today with information about how to prep for Monday, April 6th. Given that folks can qualify for an instant rebate of up to $1,600 for a standard e-bike or up to $2,350 for a cargo e-bike (plus $300 for accessories), I expect a lot of demand. People with low incomes (at or below 60% of Area Median Income) and those in various frontline communities (whom PCEF defines as, “groups disproportionately impacted by climate change and historically underserved by sustainability programs”) are eligible for rebates. Once deemed eligible, recipients will be chosen at random through an automated process.

Rebates for adaptive e-bikes will be available April 20th.

The program is powered by an investment from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF) of $20 million over five years and is expected to provide over 6,000 bikes to people in need between now and 2029. Seetha Ream-Rao, PCEF’s Transportation Decarbonization Program manager, said the program will support Portland’s “deeply rooted bike culture,” and will, “make commuting more affordable for low-income households, support healthier communities, improve transportation access and help the city reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Screenshot of program website Map of participating retailers.

An online application and a basic safety training course (completed online) are required for each interested person. Once they’re confirmed for a rebate, they’ll receive a code that can be used at any one of 14 participating local bike retailers. Participants must choose from a list of around 100 qualified e-bike models. The program offers rebates for Class 1 (20 mph max speed, no throttle) and Class 2 (20 mph max speed, throttle).

Below is the list of 14 shops taking part in the program:

PSU Bike Hub

Joe Bike

Nomad Cycles PDX

Trek Bicycle Portland Slabtown

The eBike Store, Inc

TomCat Bikes, LLC

Clever Cycles Bicycle & Ebike Store

Trek Bicycle Portland Hollywood & Outlet

Trek Bicycle Portland Westmoreland

A Convenient Cycle

Sellwood Cycle Repair

pXcycle

Metropolis Cycle Repair

Vvolt eBikes | Portland

Applications for this first round of rebates will be accepted between April 6th and July 24th. To learn more, do a test ride, and submit your application in person, visit the EV Tailgate Party Powered by PCEF Earth Day event at Parkrose Middle School from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on April 11th.

— www.portlandebikerebate.com