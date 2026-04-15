Come to BikePortland’s 20th birthday and beer collab release party!

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
3
Teaser! The back of the label has a few paragraphs about the beer and includes our “20 Years!” logo.

I hope you’re free on Wednesday, May 13th. That’s when we’ll toast 20 years of BikePortland and release a special beer crafted for us by our friends at Migration Brewing. Bike Happy Pale Ale was inspired by Bike Happy Hour and is an homage to two decades of independent community media. Whether you enjoy a local pale ale or not, you’ll want to grab one of these for a friend and/or as a piece of Portland bike history!

At the event, we’ll relive the past and look forward to what comes next. On that note, I’ll share a special announcement about the future of BikePortland. There will be food, drinks, guest speakers, a sticker and patch swap (bring some! take some!), maybe a prize raffle, reps from local bike clubs and organizations, and more. To get you in the mood, don’t miss this fun story about BikePortland in the current issue of the Portland Mercury (and yes the event date has changed since it was printed).

If you are part of a local riding club or advocacy group, please attend! I’d love to give you an opportunity to tell everyone about what you do and why folks should join your ride or cause. BikePortland has always been about making our community stronger and I want this event to reflect that.

If you’d like to speak and share thoughts about how BikePortland has impacted you, please reserve a speaking slot ahead of time. To do that, just drop me a line at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

It’s at Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue (bike parking in back via the alleys off N Shaver or N Failing) from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13th.

Hope to see you there as we celebrate the past, talk about the present, and look toward the future!

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Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

BikePortland founder. Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

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Jakob Bernardson
Jakob Bernardson
5 hours ago

Don’t be a “grump,” JM!

Special invite for Holly Brown?

Also her deconstructor?

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Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
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Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Jakob Bernardson

Haha “Jakob”,

Very funny.

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Heidi
Heidi
19 minutes ago

The April Mercury said the party is on May 6. But I suppose you are a better source, ha!

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