Weekend Event Guide: Kidical Mass, Thorns bike bus, cherry blossoms and more

Blooming trees and blooming humans. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Friday, March 20th

Thorns FC Kickoff Ride – 4:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

It’s Thorns season and bike lovers have united behind their favorite team for a bike bus to the first match. Rock your Thorns gear and flags and join a two-wheeled flotilla to the game! More info here.

Saturday, March 21st

Inner SE Community Care Ride – 10:00 am at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

Load your bike with nonperishable food items and gather with other caring people and deliver food to free fridges and pantries throughout southeast. This ride has become a regular occurrence and there’s a nice community around it. More info here.

Kidical Mass Spring Equinox Ride – 1:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

I did this ride last year and it was wonderful! Join other fun-loving families and riders of all ages on this group ride that to welcome spring in a very Portland way. More info here.

Notable Neon Ride – 5:30 at Jim Dandy Drive-In (NE)

Let warm glowing neon signs of East Portland be your muse as you pedal through the spring evening taking note of our city’s intriguing urban architecture. More info here.

Sunday, March 22st

Michael Myers Memorial Time Trial – 9:00 am at Vancouver Lake Park (WA)

Dust off your aero bars and challenge yourself against the clock at this individual time trial on smooth, open roads. Nothing like a time trial to wake your legs up for the season, right? More info here.

Springwater – Reed College Loop – 9:30 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

Let ride leader Marci Ray show you the wonders of the Springwater and southeast Portland on this intermediate level (13-15 mph average) group ride. More info here.

Ride to Cherry Blossoms – 4:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

NakedHearts PDX is leading this ride to Waterfront Park that will soak up the splendor of the annual cherry blossom bloom. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Shout it out in the comments blow, let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.