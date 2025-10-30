Weekend Event Guide: Helping Homies, Halloween, sausage and more

Cyclists get pretty creative this time of year! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s always more fun when Halloween falls on a Friday. And this year, our community has stepped up with some great ride and event options. Don’t miss the big party on/near the Blumenauer Bridge on Saturday. They’ve built a traffic garden for the kids and have lots of cool things planned.

Below are my picks for the weekend. Have fun out there!

Friday, October 31st

Halloween Ride – 6:30 pm at Grant Park (NE)

Get ready for fun and fear on a spooky cycle through Irvington and Laurelhurst areas. More info here.

Saturday, November 1st

Ride to Verboort Sausage Festival – 8:00 am at Wallace Park Picnic Shelter (NW)

Work up an appetite as your bike-to-bratwurst out in rural Washington County for the annual Verboort Sausage Festival. Optional MAX ride home if you get too loaded up on sausage and sauerkraut! More info here.

Celebrate the Rain Ride – 10:30 am at Clever Cycles (SE)

Part of PBOT’s “Ride Through The Seasons” series. Expect some great tips and advice on how to gear up for the season and some yummy hot chocolate afterwards! More info here.

Central Eastside Altares Y Muertos Ride – 12:00 pm at Milagro (SE)

5th annual ride organized by The Street Trust in partnership with Milagro Theater will tour Central Eastside altars created by local artists. More info here.

Blumenauer Bridge Witching Hour – 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Blumenauer Bridge (NE/SE)

Cool new event organized by Lloyd Eco District that will include a pet costume contest, pumpkin carving, DJs, kids traffic garden (!), pop-up market, local food and beer, and more! More info here.

Sunday, November 2nd

Cycle Homies Cycle Sundays Special Support Edition – 11:00 am at Geek Easy Anime Cafe (NW)

Local riding club Cycle Homies is gathering cyclists to help support local food spots that are helping feed people in need who’ve had their food benefits frozen by the government. More info here.

California Music Ride – 2:15 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Longing for Cali? Join this ride to find hints of the Golden State in Portland while listening to California-based bands. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.