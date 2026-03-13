Why did Oregon lower the legal age for e-bike riding?

In the latest episode of the BikePortland Podcast, you’ll meet Cameron Bennett, a self-described “champion of things with small wheels” and board member of The Street Trust who leads the Oregon Micromobility Network. I wanted to bring Cam on to tell us about the big legislative victory they scored last week when lawmakers passed House Bill 4007.

HB 4007 does several important things: it lowers the legal age for riding a Class 1 (no throttle, 20 mph max) e-bike from 16 to 14 years of age; it defines “powered micromobility device” in Oregon law for the first time; and it prohibits retailers from selling “e-bikes” that are actually e-motorcycles. The new laws are also notable for what they don’t do: They don’t create absurd regulations around e-bikes like we’ve seen in places like New Jersey where a recent bill passed by their legislature requires all e-bike riders to have license and registration.

I asked Cam about all this and more in our conversation this morning that’s now available for your listening and/or viewing pleasure on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Below is an excerpt from a short clip of the interview.

Jonathan:

“We see headlines about young people crashing, and that’s always gets a lot of attention, but this bill actually lowered the age where people can ride e bikes. So tell me a little bit about the thinking behind that.”

Cameron:

“It allows kids under the age of 16 to learn safe road behavior before they’re behind the wheel of a vehicle. You know, we see this in countries with higher rates of cycling. When you have a familiarity with being a vulnerable road user, you’re a more respectful driver down the line. So we see this this really potent through-effects for getting folks on e-bikes before they get behind the wheel of a car. The last major piece that this age change will allow is it will give educators more flexibility to bring e-bikes into the classroom at a younger age. So now any safe routes for Safe Routes to School education that happens in a high school environment can include e-bikes. This just gives us another opportunity to help foster a safer road culture at a younger age throughout state.”

Jonathan:

“Are we safe from those kind of absurd laws that we saw in New Jersey and a couple other places?”

Cameron: