Monday Roundup: Paris won the war, rails-to-trails, clean air, and more

Hope your week is off to a great start. Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox this past week…

Let’s be like Paris: “Parisian car traffic fell by more than half between 2002 and 2023, while cycle lanes expanded sixfold. Bikes now make more than twice as many journeys as cars.” This piece delves into the legacy of bike-loving Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the politics of what comes next. (Financial Times 🔒)

Air pollution reduced with this one simple trick: Bicycle infrastructure is listed as one of the chief reasons several major cities across the globe — including San Francisco in the U.S. — made their air cleaner since 2010. (The Guardian)

Some Democrats really suck: As the Trump Middle East War rages on and gas prices spike, some hapless Democrats in the U.S. Senate are floating the idea of a “gas tax holiday” because they don’t have a clue how politics or transportation policy actually works. Barf emoji. (Gizmodo)

How we count traffic deaths: David Zipper argues that the trend among U.S. transportation officials to frame road safety by using the deaths per mile driven metric — instead of deaths per capita — is misleading and counter-productive. (Bloomberg)

Rails to Trails Film: I didn’t even know this documentary about the rails-to-trails movement came out back in October. Now, who in Portland wants to host a screening? I feel like the Salmonberry Trail folks should jump on this! (From Rails to Trails on PBS)

Bike share success: The bike share system in Hamilton, Ontario (Canada) that we gifted 650 Biketown bikes too is flourishing as it celebrates a record-setting year. Unlike in Portland, the system is run by a nonprofit that wants to see the system succeed, instead of a corporation that wants to see the system make as much money as humanly possible. (Hamilton Spectator)

The Fat Cake cycling club: A club in San Francisco that is all about inclusivity, having fun, and finishing each ride with baked goods has skyrocketed in popularity. (SF Chronicle 🔒)

Adaptive re-use: A parking garage in Crystal City, Virginia is home to one of the coolest cycling events in the country: the Parking Garage Bike Racing National Championship. (WAMU)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.