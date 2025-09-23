Future of 82nd Ave transit hangs in balance as TriMet nears bus lane decision

It’s in the plan for 82nd. But just how “X” it will be remains to be seen. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Advocates closely tracking the status of TriMet’s 82nd Avenue Transit Project are worried that the quality of the bus service might be compromised in light of pushback from some businesses along the corridor.

The Line 72 that runs on 82nd has more riders than any bus line in the state with about 10,000 daily boardings. It also has the most delays due to all the drivers and their cars that get in the way. Whether or not Line 72 gets better along with the generational investment underway on 82nd has never been in dispute; but how much better is the big question. With two lanes in each direction, a dedicated bus lane — also known as business access and transit, or BAT lanes — for all 10 miles of the project between Clackamas and Portland’s Cully neighborhood would mean a lot less space for cars.

Back in May, when TriMet asked the general public whether they wanted “some” BAT lanes or “more” BAT lanes, the results were clear: 70% of respondents chose the “more” option. Now however, it appears TriMet has heard feedback from business owners that’s not as supportive.

TriMet slide that will be presented Wednesday (9/24).

“While the survey in April indicated support for the ‘More BAT’ lanes option, we heard that more business engagement was needed,” reads a slide that will be presented tomorrow (Weds, 9/24) at a meeting of the 82nd Avenue Transit Project Community Advisory Committee (CAC). “In recent discussions with businesses,” continues the text on the slide, “we heard support for the transit and safety improvements, as well as significant concerns to BAT lanes.” TriMet says those concerns had to do with “customer access,” “construction impact,” and “traffic and vehicle diversion.”

Now I’m hearing a bit of worry in messages from some advocates who are tracking this project closely. While many thought the project was moving forward with BAT lanes along nearly the entire corridor, there’s significant concern that TriMet project managers might compromise the BAT lane to win business support. That could mean we’d see BAT lanes only on some sections of the project corridor — a move that would likely result in slower buses.

One transit advocate shared with me today that, given what they feel is a recent change in tone from project leaders about the BAT lane issue, “I am on high alert.”

TriMet has just uploaded a new draft design concept that shows continuous BAT lanes for the entire project within Portland city limits (SE Luther Rd). However, their materials make it clear that nothing is final. “BAT lane under evaluation. The extent of this feature is still being explored,” TriMet writes. The agency expects to make a final decision about the BAT lanes in late 2025.

This topic will be discussed at the CAC meeting tomorrow (9/24) from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at PCC SE Community Hall Annex (2305 SE 82nd Ave.).