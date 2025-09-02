Public records show city traffic engineer resisted attempts to remove diverters

Advocates with local nonprofit BikeLoud PDX say city traffic engineers repeatedly shared concerns about removing traffic diverters in northwest Portland with other city officials, but a decision to remove them still moved forward.
The organization released documents today received through a public records (see below) request that show exchanges between transportation bureau staff and Portland Environment Management Office (PEMO) staff. “These communications show the hidden process city leaders used to try to remove these diverters against the guidance of PBOT’s lead traffic engineer,” BikeLoud asserts. Below is more from a statement about the records just released by BikeLoud:
“A series of internal memos from the city traffic engineering and operations teams put it plainly.
Jan. 13: “We cannot remove these planters — they are addressing bike crashes that were occurring at this location.”
Jan. 29: “I have revisited this location with the Traffic Engineer and this diverter cannot be removed for safety reason.”
June 18: “The diverters are in place for good reason.”
These messages complicate the claims in City Manager Michael Jordan’s Aug. 11th letter on the subject. His letter said that PBOT “ultimately recommended” removing the diverters. But the only public record of this decision is from June 25th, which says, “It has been determined that the diverters will be removed. ETA TBD.” Decided by who? And how did they come to that conclusion?”
In a statement about these revelations, BikeLoud Chair Eva Frazier and Vice-Chair Kiel Johnson said,
“We understand the rationale of PEMO [Public Environment Management Office, the city office that spearheaded the removal plans] to work quickly to take care of community concerns and allow small adjustments to happen. But as people who rely on a safe bicycle network, it is frustrating to feel once again let down by our city’s leadership… After reviewing the City’s communications, we are concerned about our current leadership’s ability to execute council-approved policy with transparency and integrity.”
This new information from BikeLoud is important because PEMO made it seem like PBOT was supportive of the diverter removal plan.
It’s been nearly three weeks since Mayor Keith Wilson announced a pause in the City Administrator’s plan to remove two sets of diverters in Northwest Portland that create one-way traffic for drivers. When the plan was first exposed on August 1st, the community quickly rallied in support of the traffic calming devices due to their importance in creating safer neighborhood greenways and the fact that they were both installed as recommendations of a multi-year planning process.
The Portland Police Bureau and City Administrator’s office say NW 20th (at Everett) and NW Johnson (at 15th) must be returned to two-way auto traffic so that police officers can more effectively fight crime. But despite Central Precinct Commander Brian Hughes and City Administrator Mike Jordan issuing memos to lay out their arguments, Mayor Wilson has apparently stopped them from moving forward with the plans.
The City of Portland’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory committees have both issued statements opposing the diverter removal plan. The Pedestrian Advisory Committee letter stated, “We are troubled by the lack of transparency and engagement apparent in the process to arrive at a proposal removing this infrastructure,” and requested any movement of diverters be brought to their committee beforehand. And the Bicycle Advisory Committee penned a city council resolution stating their opposition to removing the diverters and said any plan to do so must go through a transparent, data-driven process.
At an August 20th meeting of the PEMO “Problem Solvers” network, PEMO Director Anne Hill attempted to dismiss concerns about the diverters. When several concerned Portlanders showed up to talk about the issue, she said the meeting was not the correct venue to discuss it. “If folks want to have a big discussion about bikes and how we patrol… You can have that meeting. That’s not what this meeting is.”
Hill went on to say, “I understand there’s a lot of misinformation. I understand that diverters became the name of what that was… it wasn’t diverters.”
I asked Director Hill via chat in that meeting to clarify why she didn’t think the meeting was the correct venue to express concerns about the diverters (since those meetings are where the diverters were initially discussed) and if she could expand on the “misinformation” allegation; but neither she nor anyone on her staff have bothered to reply.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
LOL Anne is so tight lipped about this, she has no one to blame but herself and her staff if she truly believes there is “misinformation”.
No one but Anne is spreading misinformation.
I’m on the BikeLoud email list, and received their statement with a link to the spreadsheet of city emails obtained by their public records request a few hours ago. The damning email is on 6/18:
I’m assuming it’s PBOT Executive Leadership. Which really raises a bunch of questions about why “Executive Leadership” does not have the back of the City Traffic Engineer and PBOT’s Planning division (headed by Art Pearce). Shouldn’t the bureau be standing up for the work of the bureau?
Executive Leadership in most cities means the (elected) mayor and the (appointed) city manager, in Portland’s case the city administrator.
After looking at the document from bikeloud, I think the entire Jan 13 comment by Rick Nys is even more damning
PBOT literally told PEMO they needed a public process before removing the diverters
Thanks for the follow up. I really appreciate this reporting and how it’s exposed issues with the current structure and how the mayor can abuse his relationship with the city administrator to get things he wants done without buy in from the council.The original council approved these changes city wide over a decade ago the mayor shouldn’t be allowed to come in and fiddle with them without the current council’s knowledge let alone outright approval.
Is there a phone number for PEMO? Their website only lists e-mail. I would like to at least be able to express in the record that Director Hill’s dismissal of people who took the time to attend the PEMO meeting is extremely inconsiderate given the amount of time people in the community have had to spent cleaning up this mess, not to mention actually dishonest.
*Public* Environment Management Office (PEMO)