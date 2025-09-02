Portland’s ‘Bike Buddy’ program is flourishing thanks to Clean Energy Fund grant

A few of the 70 matches made by the Bike Buddy program so far. (Photos: BikeLoud PDX)

What has long been a dream of cycling advocates has become reality: Portland now has a fully-fledged “bike buddy” program where new riders link up with veteran mentors. It’s run by nonprofit BikeLoud PDX and they hosted an official launch of the program with a bike ride on Saturday. I wasn’t able to be there, but Bike Buddy Program Manager Nikki Margarita Enriquez (in photo, below) was kind enough fill me on what went down.

About 60 people showed up at a coffee shop in Ladd’s Addition to ride together and celebrate the volunteers who make the program possible. Margarita Enriquez says there was a mix of Bike Buddy mentors and mentees, BikeLoud PDX members and board members, representatives from partner organizations, a few fans of the program, and even the chief of staff from City Councilor Mitch Green’s office (Maria Sipin).

After a group photo and remarks from BikeLoud Board Chair Eva Frazier and Margarita Enriquez — who told me she expressed gratitude and shared basic ride details — they rolled out. For about a dozen of the attendees, this was their first-ever group ride. “The energy was high,” Margarita Enriquez recalls. “And the ride went really smoothly.”

Program manager Nikki Margarita Enriquez. Photos from the ride. (Photos: Eva Frazier)

The group rolled through southeast accompanied by bike-mounted bubble-making machines and upbeat music from mobile speakers. BikeLoud was prepared with plenty of ride support to help navigate traffic with the large group so Bike Buddy mentors could focus on mentees’ questions and technical issues. The first stop was a cart pod in the central eastside for tacos and agua fresca at La Cuchara.

There was also a fun prize raffle with products donated from the many awesome local bike shops, organizations, and other partners Margarita Enriquez has connected to the Bike Buddy program. By all accounts, the event was a huge success.

It’s a fitting launch for the Bike Buddy program, which already made about 70 matches — quickly closing in on their goal of 100 matches per year for the first three years. BikeLoud was able to hire Margarita Enriquez (their first paid staffer) thanks to a grant they earned from the Portland Clean Energy Benefits Fund (PCEF).

“There’s genuine excitement about this program,” Margarita Enriquez says. “My focus for the appreciation ride was just that, to thank the folks who make this program work. However, it had a somewhat greater unintended effect in getting the word out and showing people what the program is all about and how beneficial it is for our community.”

The program has been a valuable resource for a range of people. Margarita Enriquez, a League Certified Instructor (LCI) herself, says the mentors include: people learning to bike for the first time as adults; individuals using the mini-grant program (a $600 award linked to partner bike shops) to purchase a bike, riders reaching their goal of becoming car-free, and people figuring out how to commute in their neighborhoods. Margarita Enriquez learns everything she can about the mentee in order to match them with just the right mentor. She then attends the first meet-up to make sure the program is meeting the needs of participants.

A good mentor has experience cycling in the city, is capable with basic bike repairs, is patient, safety-focused, and most of all excited to be a part of the program. “We’re always looking for more mentors to help us make better matches,” Margarita Enriquez says.