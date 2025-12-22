Monday Roundup: Golden gravel route, too bad for Rad, Uber is sad, and more

Happy holidays everyone! I’ve got family coming into town and my eldest daughter’s birthday is tomorrow, so I’ll be away from my desk for most of the rest of the week. Note that Bike Happy Hour won’t be held the next two weeks since Migration will be closed for Christmas and New Years Eve (both of which fall on Wednesdays this year!).
Now get caught up with the most notable stories I came across in the past week…
Too bad for Rad: Following an ugly disagreement with federal regulators over a major battery recall, the once dominant Rad Power Bikes has filed for bankruptcy. Their top liability claim is to the U.S. government whom they owe over $8 million in tariffs. The company says they’re not giving up and hope to complete a sale of the company soon. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Musk gonna’ Musk: I can’t believe it’s not an Onion article, but the “Mad Max Mode” from Tesla is back and it’s as stupid and dangerous as ever. The fact that our government doesn’t just regulate and/or sanction Tesla out of business is how I know we are not serious about road safety. (Fast Company)
Good car tech: While Tesla is an example of bad car tech, Mitsubishi’s new AI-powered drunk driver detection system is an example of good car tech. (Car Scoops)
Transit politics: The government of Spain has introduced a flat-fee public transit pass they say is an example of how they make lives better for regular people, but critics see it as a political play to distract from scandals. (The Guardian)
Bike lanes and traffic: When the City of Boston installed more (and better) bike lanes citywide in 2023, an analysis of traffic patterns the following year showed a marked increase in bike traffic and a significant decrease in car traffic. (Good News Network)
New unpaved route! I’m genuinely inspired and excited to learn about the new “Golden Gravel” route — a 3,800 route created by Adventure Cycling that’s almost entirely unpaved and that starts on the Oregon Coast. (Singletracks)
When biking and walking mix: Fascinating debate in Brussels about a ban on bicycling through a popular pedestrian zone in the name of safety and how the alternate route for bicycle riders creates safety problems of its own. (The Guardian)
The Big Pause: After “No Tax Oregon” petitioners reached the required amount of signatures, state transportation funding passed last legislative session is on pause while roads fall into hillsides and the Democrats and Republicans gird for a fight in the upcoming short session. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)
Austerity and audacity: The same Republicans who celebrate the defunding of ODOT are now calling on Governor Kotek to release emergency funding to make up the difference. The audacity! (OPB)
Fewer ride share customers: For the most recent City of Portland fiscal year (ending June 30), the number of local trips on Uber or Lyft was down 37% from 2019 — a decrease ride share companies attribute to increased fees and regulations. (The Oregonian)
Where bike messengers still thrive: Unlike Portland and most other U.S. cities, there’s still a successful bike courier business in Chicago. It’s worker-owned and it has a reputation for delivering the goods for popular local restaurants. (Block Club Chicago)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Regarding the drunk driving tech: AI surveillance is not a good thing for our future or for our safety.
We cannot trust the government nor big tech to properly regulate this technology, or be transparent about who is funding it, who is creating it, or what happens to the data that is collected.
Surveillance tech marketed to the public in the name of safety is an extremely slippery slope and we’ve already been sliding far too long. Speed cameras, dash cameras / other in-car cameras, doorbell cameras, and all similar surveillance tech should be under relentless scrutiny and subject to incredibly strict oversight and regulation.
This is not a debate about drunk driving, and to frame it as such is short-sighted and naive. This is an incredibly urgent and increasingly dire debate about privacy that holds future consequences for our collective well-being and autonomy that could not possibly be overstated.
I hear you on that Seth. And I agree it’s good to err on the side of caution with new tech like AI. But I also think it should be a thing where we don’t shut it out completely. So yes, keep up the scrutiny for sure.
I’d be willing to bet their tech isn’t “AI” as “AI” has recently been sold to us. It’s almost surely basic machine learning/classification models trained on simulator data (I don’t drink much, but it would be fun to knock a couple back and get the simulator).
Here are some toy examples as to how easy ML-basic classification is already:
https://scikit-learn.org/stable/auto_examples/classification/plot_classifier_comparison.html
These algorithms are already all over the place (e.g., how your phone knows when you’re driving or how it counts steps or stairs).
They’ve surely slapped the “AI” label on decades-old tech to get attention (like everyone else is)
That said, modern cars are second only to smart phones in terms of personal surveillance. So your point is taken that regard.
New cars – even those without drunk-driving detection – are covered in sensors and absolutely hoovering up data about their occupants and everyone around them. Totally agree with you about things like ring cameras and dashcams. I think we’ve been sold this paranoid vision of the world where if you can just shove enough surveillance in your life you will be “safe”. It’s sad, because what really makes communities safe is real-life humans looking out for each other. Eyes on the street and all.
Technology with never be a substitute for real community.
Blaming a $2 tax for people taking fewer Ubers is dumb. Do they really think that they type of yuppies going to Kann are going to see the Uber costs $52 and be like “oh actually if it was an even 50 I’d do it but that price is too high.” More like, people are just not going out in the first place. Everything costs more; and continues to get more expensive so nights out are the first to go. If I have to go to the airport, I take transit or bum a ride rather than pay $100+ for an Uber.
The best thing that could be done to help balance this situation would be more late-night bus service. IMO, someone who lives in TriMet’s service area should be able to go to a show or bar crawling and know that they’ll be able to catch a bus home. Haters will bring up the bus being slow, but if you’ve ever tried to get a rideshare after an event, the wait time can stretch out such that it eats up any time savings you get compared to transit. Also, what a boon to local businesses that their customers would now have money that they’d otherwise spend on an Uber to spend on drinks or food or knickknacks!
Or avoid all those hassles and drive. It’s sad, but there just aren’t viable alternatives to going places like you describe.
Ride share is too expensive, Trimet is a failure, walking and biking late at night for any long distance would be fraught with dangers. I’ve tried, never again.
Curious where you’re riding that is “fraught” with danger.
Jonathan,
One thing missing from this framing is that the petition was non-partisan, and so is the concern about how this is being handled. There have been no transportation service cuts yet, and ODOT is still hiring seasonal workers using existing funds.
The messaging from the Governor’s office and legislative leaders has leaned heavily on warnings about layoffs and safety, but that feels like political pressure rather than a reflection of current reality. Many voters who signed the petition support basic road maintenance and essential workers — they just don’t agree that higher taxes were the only option, especially when ODOT spending still includes things like EV chargers, climate programs, equity offices, and large project reserves that may never be built as designed.
This isn’t about “defunding transportation.” It’s about priorities, accountability, and letting voters weigh in before more taxes kick in. Reducing this to a Dem vs. GOP fight glosses over why a broad, cross-partisan group of Oregonians supported the referral in the first place.
This feels like a textbook example of Portland’s far-left governing philosophy eating its own outcomes. While Uber ridership globally is up 63% since 2019, Portland is down 37% — one of the slowest recoveries anywhere. That isn’t a coincidence or just “work from home.” It’s policy.
City Hall keeps layering fees, mandates, and ideological add-ons onto basic mobility — the highest per-ride fee in the country, rigid pay rules, insurance mandates — then pretends surprise when prices go up, drivers disappear, waits get longer, and people stop using the service. Fewer rides → less revenue → another budget crisis → another fee hike. Rinse and repeat.
This is the same pattern we see across Portland government: prioritize symbolism, climate branding, and social programs over functional service delivery, then blame “larger trends” when the system stops working. Downtown empties out, mobility options shrink, and working people are left with fewer safe ways to get around — especially at night.
For a city that claims to care deeply about equity and safety, making transportation scarcer, slower, and more expensive looks less like compassion and more like ideological self-sabotage. But I’m sure we’ll be told again that everything is fine.
Less Uber/Lyft rides are a good thing. They don’t reduce traffic or emissions.
In addition to waymo cars being programmed to be more aggressive, they also don’t hold up during power outages and stop working, blocking traffic, as everyone in SF found out this last week.
$10 Uber/Lyft Coupon from PBOT:
Ah yes, the Portland way: whack ride-share with the highest taxes in the country, then chuck everyone a ten-buck Uber coupon once a year and call it “safety.” Cheers, PBOT.
If ride-hailing is good for getting people home safely, why make it painfully expensive the other 364 days? Feels a bit like putting a massive pothole in the road and then handing out free bike patches on New Year’s Eve.
The free transit’s a ripper — genuinely good stuff — but the Uber/Lyft bit is pure government ouroboros: tax it to death, then spend time and money undoing your own policy for a night.
Helping 2,100 people get home safely is great. Maybe next year try not making it harder for the other few hundred thousand in the first place. Just a thought, mate.
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/regulatory/events/2025/12/31/safe-ride-home-new-years-eve-welcome-2026