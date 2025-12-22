Monday Roundup: Golden gravel route, too bad for Rad, Uber is sad, and more

Happy holidays everyone! I’ve got family coming into town and my eldest daughter’s birthday is tomorrow, so I’ll be away from my desk for most of the rest of the week. Note that Bike Happy Hour won’t be held the next two weeks since Migration will be closed for Christmas and New Years Eve (both of which fall on Wednesdays this year!).

Now get caught up with the most notable stories I came across in the past week…

Too bad for Rad: Following an ugly disagreement with federal regulators over a major battery recall, the once dominant Rad Power Bikes has filed for bankruptcy. Their top liability claim is to the U.S. government whom they owe over $8 million in tariffs. The company says they’re not giving up and hope to complete a sale of the company soon. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Musk gonna’ Musk: I can’t believe it’s not an Onion article, but the “Mad Max Mode” from Tesla is back and it’s as stupid and dangerous as ever. The fact that our government doesn’t just regulate and/or sanction Tesla out of business is how I know we are not serious about road safety. (Fast Company)

Good car tech: While Tesla is an example of bad car tech, Mitsubishi’s new AI-powered drunk driver detection system is an example of good car tech. (Car Scoops)

Transit politics: The government of Spain has introduced a flat-fee public transit pass they say is an example of how they make lives better for regular people, but critics see it as a political play to distract from scandals. (The Guardian)

Bike lanes and traffic: When the City of Boston installed more (and better) bike lanes citywide in 2023, an analysis of traffic patterns the following year showed a marked increase in bike traffic and a significant decrease in car traffic. (Good News Network)

New unpaved route! I’m genuinely inspired and excited to learn about the new “Golden Gravel” route — a 3,800 route created by Adventure Cycling that’s almost entirely unpaved and that starts on the Oregon Coast. (Singletracks)

When biking and walking mix: Fascinating debate in Brussels about a ban on bicycling through a popular pedestrian zone in the name of safety and how the alternate route for bicycle riders creates safety problems of its own. (The Guardian)

The Big Pause: After “No Tax Oregon” petitioners reached the required amount of signatures, state transportation funding passed last legislative session is on pause while roads fall into hillsides and the Democrats and Republicans gird for a fight in the upcoming short session. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Austerity and audacity: The same Republicans who celebrate the defunding of ODOT are now calling on Governor Kotek to release emergency funding to make up the difference. The audacity! (OPB)

Fewer ride share customers: For the most recent City of Portland fiscal year (ending June 30), the number of local trips on Uber or Lyft was down 37% from 2019 — a decrease ride share companies attribute to increased fees and regulations. (The Oregonian)

Where bike messengers still thrive: Unlike Portland and most other U.S. cities, there’s still a successful bike courier business in Chicago. It’s worker-owned and it has a reputation for delivering the goods for popular local restaurants. (Block Club Chicago)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.