Five rides to roll in the new year

Getting out on bikes with friends old and new on the first day of the year is a proud Portland tradition. If you want to take part, and start the new year on a positive pedaling note, I’ve got five ride ideas for you to consider.

From the “Ding Ding Ride” that starts at midnight, to a plunge in the Willamette — and even something in Washington County — check below for all the details you’ll need. (Note: Times listed are meet-up times, because it’s fun to get there with time to spare.)

Midnight Ding Ding Ride – 12:00 am Ladd Circle (SE)

Join in for a special edition of this fun and simple “ding ding” tradition. Just show up and ride laps of the 0.16-mile circle and ring your bike bell. Get their before midnight to get the full New Year’s Eve experience. Ladd Circle is a special place in Portland bike culture lore and it’ll be a great spot to be on this auspicious evening. More info here.

All Bodies on Bikes New Year’s Day Ride, Polar Plunge and Sauna – 11:30 am at Crema Coffee (SE Ankeny)

All Bodies on Bikes is a national nonprofit that works to make cycling more inclusive and welcome to everyone. Now that its co-founder Marley Blonsky has moved to Portland, she’ll lead this ride that includes a fun and new (to Portland) twist: a dip in the Willamette River! Expect a 5.5 mile ride to Sellwood Park for the plunge and a fun mix of folks on all types of bikes. There’s also a sauna to warm up on afterwards (RSVP required). More info here.

Portland Bicycling Club New Year’s Day Ride – 12 noon at Wilshire Park (NE)

If you’re looking for a more moderately paced, traditional “road ride” (where most folks will be in lycra), hook up with members of the Portland Bicycling Club, the oldest bike club in the area. This ride will be led by Doug Myers, who says the route is 16 miles and the pace will be set at about 13-15 mph. Non-members are welcome. More info here.

The New Year’s Day Ride – 12 noon at The Cart Blocks (North Park Blocks on W Burnside)

Called The New Year’s Ride because it’s a proud tradition that has been organized by various cycling clubs and organizations since the 1950s. Come out and join its current hosts, The Street Trust, for an eight-mile ride around the city that will include a spin along the new protected bike lane on SW 4th Avenue and end at the new bike tunnel through the Portland Art Museum. Registration (and donation) required, but no one turned away due to lack of funds. More info here.

Ride Westside New Year’s Day Ride – 12 noon at The Round/Beaverton Central Station (Washington County)

The grassroots Ride Westside has had a solid year of growth as they’ve tapped into huge demand for more bike rides and bike advocacy in Washington County. If you’re on the west side and are tired of having to come to Portland for your bike fun fix, now you can find your people closer to home! I confirmed with the ride leader this morning, so if the event listing page lacks details, just check back later today for all the info. More info here.