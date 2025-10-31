PBOT project will bring protected bike lanes to NE Cully Blvd

The curve, looking north where NE Cully becomes NE 57th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

On Tuesday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced they plan to move forward with a major project that will improve safety conditions on Northeast Cully Blvd/NE 57th Ave. The $8.4 million Cully/57th Complete Street Project will improve sidewalks, build about 0.6 miles of new protected bike lanes, add new crossings, and fully rebuild a traffic signal. The scope of the project is from NE Prescott to NE Klickitat.

This project was awarded a $7.6 million federal grant disbursed via Metro back in 2022. Just last March BikePortland reported that that funding was at risk of being pulled back by the Trump Administration. I’ve asked PBOT to clarify the status of that portion of the funding and will update this post when I hear back.

The good news is that PBOT is confident enough in the funding (the project also utilizes a $874,000 grant from the Portland Clean Energy Fund) to move forward with the public outreach and design process.

2022 PBOT graphic showing project elements.

This stretch of Cully/57th is notorious for being a dangerous place to walk and bike. PBOT says it has narrow or missing sidewalks, crossing gaps, and a lack of physical protection for bicycle riders. Between 2010 and 2019 there were 20 reported crashes within the project area. 14 of those involved people walking or biking, including one fatality. In that timeframe six drivers were seriously injured in crashes.

As an illustration of the problems on this street, you might recall my reporting in late 2023 about how drivers had uprooted over a dozen flex delineator posts from the curve. PBOT ultimately repaired that damage and now they want to come back and finish the job once and for all.

Here’s what PBOT says we can expect this project to deliver:

Improve the pedestrian facility on the west side of NE 57th Ave between NE Fremont Shaver streets

Widen the sidewalk on the east side between NE Fremont and Failing streets.

Enhanced crossings near NE Failing and Skidmore streets.

Improved bike lanes between NE Klickitat and Prescott streets to provide better separation from cars.

Transit stop enhancements at NE Mason Street to improve access and transit reliability.

Accessibility upgrades between NE Fremont and Prescott streets.

Full traffic signal reconstruction at NE Fremont Street to replace outdated equipment and improve safety.

PBOT will attend the November 18th meeting of the Cully Association of Neighbors to introduce the project and we can expect more public outreach once they complete a preliminary design concept. This project is estimated to be completed by 2028. Check out the project website for more information.