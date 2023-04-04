Let’s talk bikes at bike-friendly businesses on a bike-friendly street

Wednesdays, 3-6 pm

– Rainbow Road Promenade, SE Ankeny & 28th

– Gorges Beer Co, Crema, Ankeny Tap & Table

– $2 off all drinks (including non-alcoholic & coffee!)

Several weeks ago, the owner of Gorges Beer Co. and Ankeny Tap & Table, Travis Preece, reached out to me. Travis wanted some advice on making his brewery on Southeast Ankeny near 28th more welcoming for bike riders. He also wanted more people to know that his establishments are ready to embrace people who ride.

I was happy to help! A great cycling city needs great cycling-centric businesses. We talked about all sorts of ways Travis could roll out the red carpet for folks who show up by bike. We put together a cycling first aid kit to help folks in need, he’s experimenting with one of those new Dero bike racks with an integrated electric outlet to charge e-bikes, he’s got some ideas on cool new patio tables with a neat bike-oriented surprise I don’t want to spill the beans on yet, and more.

And now I’m happy to share that another one of the results of our conversations is the weekly Bike Talk Happy Hour that starts this Wednesday, April 5th (yes that’s tomorrow!).

Share it if you’d like! PDF below

From 3:00 – 6:00 pm anyone who shows up by bike to Gorges Beer Co, Ankeny Tap & Table, or Crema Coffee + Bakery will get $2 off all drinks (including non-alcoholic and coffee). Just make sure to use the promo code “BikePortland.”

Why these three places? Because Travis owns two of them and because they are all on the Rainbow Road street plaza — the same one we deemed the best new outdoor carfree dining street in the city during the pandemic. I’ve been impressed with Travis because he is hustling on this. He too is bummed that our cycling numbers are down and he wants to organize in any way he can to do something about it.

If we want Portland to return to its glory days of cycling, we need efforts this. Lots of them. Citywide (as in, not just inner southeast!).

So grab some friends or just show up and meet some. I’ll be at Gorges from 3-6 and once the weather gets better we’ll be spilling out into the carfree street to remind everyone that a great bike city is (re)built business-by-business, block-by-block, bicyclist-by-bicyclist!

Feel free to share!