Let’s talk bikes at bike-friendly businesses on a bike-friendly street

by

Wednesdays, 3-6 pm
– Rainbow Road Promenade, SE Ankeny & 28th
– Gorges Beer Co, Crema, Ankeny Tap & Table
– $2 off all drinks (including non-alcoholic & coffee!)

Several weeks ago, the owner of Gorges Beer Co. and Ankeny Tap & Table, Travis Preece, reached out to me. Travis wanted some advice on making his brewery on Southeast Ankeny near 28th more welcoming for bike riders. He also wanted more people to know that his establishments are ready to embrace people who ride.

I was happy to help! A great cycling city needs great cycling-centric businesses. We talked about all sorts of ways Travis could roll out the red carpet for folks who show up by bike. We put together a cycling first aid kit to help folks in need, he’s experimenting with one of those new Dero bike racks with an integrated electric outlet to charge e-bikes, he’s got some ideas on cool new patio tables with a neat bike-oriented surprise I don’t want to spill the beans on yet, and more.

And now I’m happy to share that another one of the results of our conversations is the weekly Bike Talk Happy Hour that starts this Wednesday, April 5th (yes that’s tomorrow!).

Share it if you’d like! PDF below

From 3:00 – 6:00 pm anyone who shows up by bike to Gorges Beer Co, Ankeny Tap & Table, or Crema Coffee + Bakery will get $2 off all drinks (including non-alcoholic and coffee). Just make sure to use the promo code “BikePortland.”

Why these three places? Because Travis owns two of them and because they are all on the Rainbow Road street plaza — the same one we deemed the best new outdoor carfree dining street in the city during the pandemic. I’ve been impressed with Travis because he is hustling on this. He too is bummed that our cycling numbers are down and he wants to organize in any way he can to do something about it.

If we want Portland to return to its glory days of cycling, we need efforts this. Lots of them. Citywide (as in, not just inner southeast!).

So grab some friends or just show up and meet some. I’ll be at Gorges from 3-6 and once the weather gets better we’ll be spilling out into the carfree street to remind everyone that a great bike city is (re)built business-by-business, block-by-block, bicyclist-by-bicyclist!

Feel free to share!

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
blumdrew
blumdrew
4 hours ago

Love it. On my very first trip to Portland (October 2020), I biked from my friends old place on 13th and Ash to Gorges for a beer. 28th and Ankeny will always have a special place in my heart, and it’s really good to see a bike-based promotion here.

“I shall return for a happy hour beer” – Douglass MacArthur (probably)

3
Reply
surly ogre
surly ogre
4 hours ago

This is the way…

0
Reply
Mark Remy
Mark Remy
3 hours ago

What a great idea!

0
Reply
Surly Ogre
Joe Bicycles
3 hours ago

I am excited to add bike talking and beer drinking to my weekly routine AND I will be riding my ebike to Gorges every chance I get.

0
Reply
Mark Remy
Mark Remy
1 hour ago

p.s. Here’s a jpg version of the flyer for anyone who’s not able to share the PDF. (I wasn’t.)

Bike-Happy-Hour-Flyer.jpg
0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Let’s talk bikes at bike-friendly businesses on a bike-friendly street

Profile: Portland’s ‘Global Nomad’ shares high and lows of adventurous life

Oregon Senate bill seeks to strengthen bicycle passing law

PBOT hires polling firm to help understand cycling decrease

Featured Story

The Gorge is healing with less ‘invasive motor vehicle traffic’

July 9th, 2020 - The pandemic kept cars away and gave us a taste of the Gorge's true potential.