Monday Roundup: The Streetfilms guy, winter bikes, tariffs, and more

Clarence Eckerson gets his due: One of the O.G. cycling and urbanism documenters, Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms, is at the twilight of an amazing career and this article is a great look at his vital and influential work of the past two decades. (Hellgate NYC – Give them your email to read the whole thing!)

He’s back: In a disgusting and unacceptable “F-you!” to our legal system, Oscar Burrell — the man who was arrested for dangerous driving last month — is back out on the streets recording his antics for social media. There’s another warrant out for his arrest and we can only hope they don’t let him off so easy this time. (The Oregonian)

Ode to ‘winter bikes’: I feel like Portland is still full of folks who love and respect their “winter bikes,” so I figured some of you might appreciate this piece that bids them a loving farewell. (Cycling News)

Hiding plates: Florida isn’t messing around. Lawmakers there are proposing a new approach that would make obscuring plates — something that entitled and freeloading drivers are doing in greater and greater numbers these days — a crime. (WKMG)

Terry and tariffs: Legendary women’s cycling apparel maker Terry is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over their use of tariffs, which they say have made it even harder to make a profit. (AP)

Disreguarded: The Associated Press did a special report on the dangers faced by crossing guards, who are increasingly being hit by car drivers who are too selfish and distracted to care about anyone but themselves. (AP)

I’m jealous: Utah’s department of transportation has gone way beyond Oregon’s “scenic bikeway” approach and has published a statewide map of bike paths that are akin to a freeway network for cycling — and it’s already received a $45 million down payment. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Bike culture in Johannesburg: A riding club for young women who are new to cycling is just one sign that cycling in Jo’burg has gone beyond being the domain of the elite or a last resort of the poor. (Guardian)

Cycle to work, works: The UK’s “Cycle to Work scheme” gives employees a tax-free option of buying a bike, and it boosts about $750 million into the economy each year. (Bike Radar)

Have cars, ‘won’?: Yes, in many respects. But as you’ll see in this piece, the publication of a book like, ‘Life After Cars’ and others on shelves today, shows that the fight isn’t over. (Grist)

