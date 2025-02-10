Opinion: Portland needs more cul-de-sacs

By Sam Balto, northeast Portland resident and co-founder of Bike Bus World.
A recent Bud Light Super Bowl commercial features a neighborhood cul-de-sac transformed into a joyful community hub — kids playing, neighbors socializing, and life happening at a human scale. It’s a striking image, not just for beer drinkers, but for anyone who cares about livable streets. And yet, in cities like Portland, we’ve spent decades resisting the very concept of cul-de-sacs in favor of a traditional street grid that prioritizes car movement.
It’s time to rethink that approach.
Urban planners and transportation advocates have long dismissed cul-de-sacs as a suburban mistake — inefficient, disconnected, and automobile-dependent. But they miss the point: Suburban neighborhoods don’t design cul-de-sacs with cars in mind; they design them with quality of life in mind. By blocking through traffic, cul-de-sacs create safer, quieter streets where people — especially children — can comfortably walk, bike, and play. In Portland, where we claim to prioritize active transportation, why do we let cars dominate our residential streets while the suburbs have already solved this problem?
The Problem: Through Traffic Ruins Neighborhoods
Portland’s street grid is great for navigating the city by car, but that’s exactly the problem. Too many residential streets are treated as cut-through routes, with drivers using neighborhood roads to shave a few minutes off their commute. The result? Speeding, noise, and unsafe conditions that discourage walking and biking.
Take a typical Portland side street: despite being designated as a “neighborhood greenway,” it still allows car traffic to pass through freely. This means families walking to school and kids riding their bikes are constantly at risk from impatient drivers who see the street as a shortcut rather than a shared public space.
The Solution: Embracing the Best Part of Cul-de-sacs
Rather than rejecting cul-de-sacs outright, Portland should borrow their best elements. We should design more residential streets where cars can’t cut through, but people walking and biking can. This is already a proven concept: Barcelona’s superblocks restrict vehicle access while keeping streets open for pedestrians and cyclists. Dutch woonerfs (living streets) make cars second-class citizens in residential areas, rather than the default priority.
Portland has dabbled in this with diverters on greenways, but they are too few and far between. We need to go further. Imagine a city where entire residential zones are blocked off to through car traffic, where every street functions like a cul-de-sac for drivers but remains fully permeable for people walking and biking. This would make our streets quieter, safer, and more inviting—not just for kids, but for everyone.
A Call to Action for Portland
If we truly believe in walkable, bikeable neighborhoods, we need to stop prioritizing car convenience over community livability. That means rethinking our approach to residential street design. Let’s embrace cul-de-sacs — not by copying suburban sprawl, but by adapting the concept to make urban neighborhoods safer, healthier, and more connected.
Portland doesn’t need to resist cul-de-sacs. We need to reclaim them — on our terms.
Super idea! Let’s get this going! I tried to get some traction on a similar idea that I thought would have a low barrier to implementation and would give enough back to residents that it would entice neighborhoods to demand it for themselves, once they saw it demonstrated. I wrote to several councilors, including Novick when he asked for ideas to move the needle. Haven’t heard much back, but the new council may be a way to move something forward.
Here is the proposal that I wrote a while back, with a lively discussion in the comments, of course.
https://bikeportland.org/2023/06/21/guest-essay-a-plan-for-a-passoire-filled-portland-376392
Thanks Stone! It’s in the “Related Posts” above, but folks seem to be missing it. As far as Councilors to contact, you’re in D3, right? Angelita Morillo is on the T&I committee, and the chair is Olivia Clark, D4. I think Mitch Green, D4, is also on the committee.
How much would this cost, on average?
Who would maintain them? Neighbors? PBOT? Parks?
It’s a great idea, don’t get me wrong, but Portland has a tendency to build things, then forget about them because maintenance just isn’t job one. I wouldn’t mind one at the end of my street, but I could only imagine after a couple years it’d be a mess.
They’re already here. All that’s needed are some barriers creating dead ends for cars, and some signs, plus some provisions for fire trucks (either ways for them to continue through, or keeping under the length limit for dead ends).
It’s a logical extension of the traffic diverters already being done in neighborhoods, You just arrange them to create some streets without vehicle through-traffic.
I live in a tiny neighborhood that’s a dead end for vehicles, but not for people biking or walking. It’s incredible, and I’d love to see other neighborhoods that want that be able to have it.
In 2016, the pilot diverters on Ankeny cost $5,000. I couldn’t find a cost for the permanent diverters in this article from 2 years later, but it doesn’t seem like it’s all that expensive to me.
The version closest to me is just a couple of concrete planters, and they get the job done beautifully. Folks even decorate them for holidays sometimes.
With a bit of creativity the treatment could be done super cheap and last decades.
Cul-de-sacs that include through traffic for bikes and pedestrians would be great.
Love this idea. Our neighborhood is filled with cut-through traffic every weekday afternoon, making it hard for us to safely cross the street. Blocking off streets to cars cutting through would be transformative
I understand trying to use us cul-de-sac as an analogy for a livable street, but I think it is misguided and overly complicated. A cul-de-sac is a part of a system of unsustainable development that relies on stroads and strip malls and everyone using a motorized vehicle to get around. Once you get to the actual cul-de-sac, it is quiet, low-car paradise, but the farther you get, the worse it gets, and much higher numbers of people experience the bad end of the spectrum than get to live on the cul-de-sac. we don’t need to reimagine or take the best parts of a cul-de-sac and try to work it into our streets- it already exists! Greenways should have diverters to filter out cars every 4 blocks or so. We don’t need a bunch of re-imagining and pilot projects, we just need PBOT to actually follow through on the greenways we already have and add diverters. WE may be saying essentially the same thing, but I am here to suggest that the call to action we need is not to “reclaim cul-de-sacs, but rather to hold PBOT accountable for their lame, half-assed greenway designs. They absolutely know better, they simply choose to prioritize cars. Greenways are bikewashing.
we are saying the same thing. Diverters on greenways every 4 blocks is what PBOT should be doing asap. Especially if they aren’t building a protected bike lane network on arterial roads.
I’d guess that when most voters think of cul-de-sacs, they don’t think of sprawl, car-centric development, or auto-dependency. Instead, most voters probably think “man, I’d love to live on a quiet cul-de-sac.” In other words, the ideas in their minds are positive associations, having to do with a quieter, low stress, low traffic home.
In contrast, I would bet that many (maybe most?) local voters have negative associations about “bikeways,” “greenways,” or “diverters.” These terms probably call to mind inconvenient changes to their local driving patterns. They probably don’t think “oh, that’ll be great for riding” because *most people don’t ride.*
If I’m not mistaken, Mr Balto is re-framing “bikeways” as “cul-de-sacs” because the cultural resonances for many voters will be more positive!
If he succeeds, we might see more “diverters” in our grid network, simply because there will be more voter enthusiasm… even if we never use the word diverter.
I mean, I’d love to have a diverter on my street! I’d show up for that meeting! My neighbors, won’t understand that term, but they’d probably *love* to own a home on a low-traffic cul-de-sac! They don’t give a shit about bikes, and might oppose some kind of “bikeway,” but they’d immediately understand the property value improvement of a quiet street.
That reasoning may not resonate for some of us urbanisty, bikey folks, who are steeped in the language and ideas of that movement.
It can be uncomfortable when someone tries to broaden a coalition to effect change. Sometimes we have to compromise on principles or outcomes. Other times, it may be that we simply need to see things from our neighbors’ perspective, and make an argument that appeals to them (especially if those neighbors represent an electoral majority), instead of simply doubling down on ideologically satisfying, but less convincing arguments.
they made a whole super bowl commercial about how great cul-da-sac’s are. Lets use that to our advantage to get what we all want.
I remember after I moved to Portland in 2011 and was talking with another more veteran transplant – his most proud advice was “residential streets are 25 MPH with connected grids, perfect for avoiding traffic”.
It left a bad taste in my mouth that has not improved over time. I see the same line of advice of using neighborhoods as cut-throughs on a lot of NextDoor welcome to the area posts. It’s a “local secret” that really worries me – but also doesn’t seem like a secret anymore. Google Maps has started giving me directions cutting through a neighborhood as the default vs using the road hierarchy because it saves some unspecified handful of seconds.
As we lower speed limits / experience more traffic on our larger roads I expect this will become more of an issue. I think the only way is to eliminate the possibility of cut through traffic. My experience with my neighbors is that they absolutely support this for the roads they live on, and oppose it with every fiber of their being for other neighborhoods.
“My experience with my neighbors is that they absolutely support this for the roads they live on, and oppose it with every fiber of their being for other neighborhoods.“
The neat thing about this is that the incentive structure would be in favor of cul-de-sac retrofits. That’s because any proposed retrofit would have a small number of extremely local homeowners who would stand to gain a great deal (living on a quieter street).
In contrast, while there would be relatively larger number of people who would be inconvenienced, that inconvenience would be relatively marginal, relatively distant, and harder to imagine (because resulting traffic patterns might be difficult to predict in advance).
While the city would undoubtedly notify people living on the street in question about the upcoming change, the thru-traffic drivers likely live further away, and won’t be as likely to hear about the project, or step up in opposition.
It’s a win-win, as long as the local homeowners are sold on the benefits.
How do we decide if my street or the next one gets the diverter? Whichever it is, someone is going to win and someone is going to lose, as one of those streets will get all the traffic.
Maybe we can convince the half that don’t get diverters that it’s a win for them since it will be easier to drive to their house. Convince the half that do get them of how nice it is to have a quiet street to live on. Now everyone is happy and any objective inequities can be ignored.
This is the danger of trying to reinvent the wheel. Starting a cul-de-sac program that involves selling hard to individual neighbors would spend a tremendous amount of resources on outreach. We have adopted plans for the whole City that have weighed the transportation and life safety needs and identified greenway routes. Many of these are already signed. I think a more likely path to success is to identify some champions on City Council to “finish” the greenways and complete the work that has already been vetted by the City, through outreach and is a part of an adopted plan. Adding diverters to these greenways should be as straightforward as fulfilling a maintenance order, except that PBOT has shot itself in the foot by trying to accommodate every driver and person who has a preferred driving route. We now have a professional City Manager and a professional head of PBOT and more representation on City Council. If Council could be convinced of the value of diverters and the value of providing complete greenways, there should be plenty of cover or incentive for PBOT to finally build these things.
The key is pedestrian and bike connectivity aka model filters or traffic diverters. The problem with the suburban implementation is that they’re not set up for bike/walk connectivity in most cases
1000% agree! Cut-through traffic is the worst, and in my opinion, creates the most unsafe conditions for vulnerable road users. I’ve been trying to advocate for more diverters on the greenways in order to keep traffic where it belongs, on the arterials and off the neighborhood streets!
Seems like this is just a choice of language? Cul-de-sac with bike/ped cut-through versus diverter? Same policy either way. If the former messages better, I’m fine with that. Someone run a focus group!
Diverters reduce vehicle traffic, but most don’t create dead ends for vehicles. Even though they may cut through-traffic off from one direction, they still allow it from another. It’s more than a choice of language, because while you can create cul-de-sacs with diverters, most diverters don’t create cul-de-sacs.
My hot take in transportation networks is that we should aim to be closer to a standardized grid that distributes traffic, rather than our current hierarchical system (local -> collector -> arterial -> highway). Concentrating traffic on a few select streets creates hostile environments, and it makes traffic worse. Especially now that people have access to near-real time traffic information, the value of a grid to distribute traffic loads is higher. If you’re going five up, five over you have like 25 different route options so it hardly matters if one route has lots of traffic. Evidently, this is entirely impractical since Portland is not platted on a very regular grid. Even in the “grid-like” inner eastside, there are far too many jogs at major roads. So this is all a bit of a moot point in terms of actual solutions to the real issues.
But I do think fighting cut through traffic with cul-de-sacs and diverters risks mildly reinforcing car dependent structures. At some point, you’ll have to cross the major road, or travel along it for a few blocks to reach some destination. If everyone is driving on one road, it’s politically more difficult to justify lane reallocations, and bikes get squeezed out even when they do happen (see: SE Hawthorne).
Our street grid is a messy and mildly chaotic result of nonexistent planning practices in the early 1900s alongside car-focused late 1900s ones. The result of both is that basically the only logical routes between neighborhoods are roads like Hawthorne, Stark, 82nd, and the like. I fear that creating more neighborhood greenways as a means to improve cycling conditions will not be successful, and will instead create more islands with deeper channels between them.
This is an interesting and thoughtful view point. Philosophically, is a little more risk everywhere preferable to a lot of risk concentrated in a few places? I’m not sure.. This is going to spin around in my head for a while.
At the very least, I do see some wisdom in not going overboard with diverter installs. Not that we’re immediately at risk of that.
Some more diverters would be nice to have but the piles of roughly broken glass some ******* is depositing in bike lanes all over Portland is a more immediate problem.
Yes please! How can we build as many as possible, as soon as possible?
Easy enough, move to East Portland, which was built with cul-de-sacs and parks with public schools at the center of super-blocks, “best practice” urban design of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Beaverton has superblocks too.
Great idea Sam. Reminds me of Stone Doggett’s opinion piece a few years ago. I have increasingly thought of cars as needing to be channeled, sort of like dispersed water, onto main collector/arterial streets. This would require not just diverters to keep them off greenways, but also to minimize places where cars can cross greenways. After all, for me one of the most nerve-racking parts of greenway riding is when a car appears as if it will roll through a stop sign and cut me off. Many stop at the last second, others don’t. Either way, I have to slow down or stop, even though I have the right of way. Assuming the worst in drivers is something experienced riders grow accustomed to, but makes it difficult for beginner cyclists to learn and get comfortable.
One issue that arose in the comments to Stone’s piece is how delivery drivers would navigate through neighborhoods with heavy diversion. I think hardening greenways to discourage both riding on them and crossing them would create consistency that would allow delivery drivers, first responders, neighbors, etc., to plan alternate routes without too much disruption.
A good example of this is the West End neighborhood in Vancouver BC. Trying to maneuver with a car through the residential streets south of Robson Street is a pain by intent, while the grid connectivity is preserved for people walking and biking. Makes for nice, quiet residential environments in a very high-density area – while in the United States high-density is equated with noise and traffic.
If I recall correctly, Northwest Portland residents had advocated 20 years ago for something similar, but PBOT at the time pushed back, based on thinking that connectivity needed to be preserved for all modes. Probably time to rethink this if Portland is serious about prioritizing walking and biking, especially in higher-density neighborhoods where most residents are within walking distance of commercial services and transit.
That is a great example!
First, Sam is a superhero. I love his work. He is an invaluable part of Portland’s bike culture. If we can get Sam to rebrand greenways as cul-de-sacs and by doing so, have them comply with PBOT’s original definition, great.
A little on Greenways: Portland has historically attempted to avoid building meaningful separated infrastructure because it is politically difficult to take “space from cars.” Instead of spending political capital on building the 2030 plan (and a basic separated bike network connecting downtown to N, NE and SE), most mayors and council members tended to support neighborhood boulevard (rebranded as “greenways”) in place of connecting downtown to the rest of Portland.
Sam has made a powerful example of what greenways can do. It is very important for PBOT (and Portland) to understand what greenways can and cannot do (I’m not sure were there yet).
Greenways were specifically defined with the number of cars/hour early on: “Automobile volume target of 1,000 Average Daily Traffic (ADT), with 1,500 ADT acceptable and 2,000 ADT maximum.” Speed was defined as 20mph as the 85th percentile (i.e., around 15 percent of drivers travel over that speed).
From the 2015 Greenway assessment:
This means that much of the “older greenways,” primarily those that were originally designed in the inner neighborhoods as a connection to downtown rarely reached PBOT’s definition of a greenway (e.g., Ankeny, Clinton, etc). Even with the lax definition of 2k cars and 85th percentile speed, they weren’t compliant. There was no mention of adherence to the definition in the 2020 report, and there continues to be no evidence that greenways attract new riders.
The main takeaway I hope we can start to digest is that Greenways are great for short trips on residential streets for students going to school or the park. And we should support Sam’s effort to that end.
Greenways are not a silver bullet. They are not good for trips that start and end on commercial streets, commuting along a commercial corridor (e.g., Williams/Vancouver, SW/NE Broadway), commuting downtown, attracting new (adult) riders, etc. Greenways are not good for getting to the Broadway bridge.
Whether we rebrand them or not, a few people like MaxD have recognized that we could just “hold PBOT accountable for their lame, half-assed greenway designs.” I think we should simply remove the greenways from the map that do not adhere to PBOT’s original definition (and reissue to the public).
Blum said something I think resonates with people who might hope we start rethinking how we define our streets, (particularly how PBOT uses the type of street and car counts to preclude any consideration of other modes): “I fear that creating more neighborhood greenways as a means to improve cycling conditions will not be successful, and will instead create more islands with deeper channels between them.”
Frankly, I am confused as to whether this article is about new developments on bare-fields, or redevelopment of existing neighborhoods. If the former, this is a “street design standard” issue, which there is no shortage of opinions on, nor is there a shortage of debate. Given Portland’s lack of vacant subdivision land, I suspect the article is about retrofitting existing neighborhoods. I doubt the concept practical for retrofitting simply due to the challenge of getting existing property owners to agree. You would have to obtain either an easement, or purchase right-of-way from an existing homeowner. I seriously doubt many would say – yes. That leaves the option of condemnation. I seriously doubt condemnation would be feasible. Ask anyone involved in the implementation of urban trail projects through developed neighborhoods and I think it would become clear – few existing homeowners welcome trails in close proximity to their homes. Sad but true.
If you define “cul-de-sac” narrowly enough (houses built around circle of roadway) then you’re right: Balto’s plan would never fly.
But it looks like he’s talking about adding diverters of some kind to the roadway itself. The roadway could be blocked with landscaping and curbs, without encroaching on any homeowner’s property.
I don’t know if we need cul-de-sacs specifically, but ten or so years ago, when BP was talking up the (undelivered) promise of protection-by-default, I was arguing for diversion-by-default.
I’m not going back to find my first comment about it, but the point is and was that we are now closing in on the better part of two decades since most drivers started carrying around pocket computers that could make a through route out of pretty much any street.
We are not going to get this, however.
I’ve had recent (2024) discussions about this with ex-PBOT in the mayor’s office—they’re not going to do it, they’re even going to take more out, even when the need is demonstrable. Something something emergency services, which for some reason work differently in the City of Portland vis-a-vis the suburbs… never mind the complexity of serving West Hills addresses.
Last year, we had commissioners who could override that inanity. This year and into the future, we do not.
My only personal experience with cul-de-sacs dates from the late 1960s in suburban Philadelphia. It was a brand new neighborhood with multiple cul-de-sacs connected by winding, non-grid streets. Some single family houses and a lot of four-plexes and six-plexes lined the streets. There was a lot of grassy field on the backsides of each street and cul-de-sac, and saplings planted here and there.
I went back some thirty years later. The trees were huge, the houses and six-plexes looked smaller. A lot of the green space had been removed and replaced with infill housing, mostly smaller single-family houses, and long driveways added to facilitate access.
So I wonder: how would creating cul-de-sacs work in Portland? Where would these be created? Would existing housing density make it harder in some neighborhoods?
It sounds like an interesting idea, but the execution of it seems less clear.
