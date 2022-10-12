Three new neighborhood greenways coming near Hawthorne Blvd

The Portland Bureau of Transportation disappointed a lot of people with their decision to not add bike lanes to Southeast Hawthorne Blvd last year. But if there was a silver lining, it was that they also promised to make the streets around Hawthorne better for bicycling.
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee, a city planner shared initial plans to make good on that promise.
One of the key arguments for putting bike lanes on Hawthorne through the popular commercial district was to give everyone — not just car drivers — easy access to all the shops and restaurants. Since PBOT wasn’t willing to take that step, improving the network of neighborhood greenways nearby was the next best thing. At last night’s meeting PBOT Planner Zef Wagner said they’ve set aside $80,000 in funding to tackle this in two separate ways: improve existing greenways, and add a few new ones.
When it comes to existing greenways, PBOT will add diversion and traffic calming features (usually speed bumps) until drivers are going 20 mph or less and there are fewer than 1,000 average car trips a day.
There are already several well-used neighborhood greenways that serve Hawthorne. Salmon/Taylor (to the north) and Lincoln/Harrison (to the south) are old standbys that run parallel to it. Wagner said driving speeds on Salmon/Taylor remain higher than they prefer, so more speed bumps will be coming soon. And for Lincoln/Harrison, PBOT is currently evaluating some recent additions to decrease driving volumes and speeds.
The current north-south greenway streets of 29th and 52nd already meet speed and volume guidelines, so those won’t get any new investment. But PBOT will add speed bumps to slow drivers down on the 41st Ave greenway.
The big news from the meeting is that PBOT will establish three new north-south greenways: on SE 23rd, 34th and 45th (see above).
Wagner shared traffic data showing that 23rd already meets the guidelines and fills a gap in bike-friendly streets between SE 16th and 29th. “This is a pretty big gap and there’s a lot there’s a cluster of commercial activity happening at 23rd Ave,” he said. “So we thought that would be a good connection between Harrison and Salmon.” Since 23rd already meets their speed and volume thresholds, and since PBOT striped a new crosswalk there as part of the Pave & Paint project, all it takes to make this new greenway official will be sharrow pavement markings and wayfinding signs.
34th is already a very popular bike route and PBOT wants to fortify it as an official greenway. Wagner said at over 2,000 cars per day it’s got too much car traffic, so they’ll do some diversion to bring that down. They haven’t decided if the diverters will be placed on Hawthorne or on 34th.
To make SE 45th a greenway, PBOT says it should only take the addition of speed bumps.
With these traffic calming and diversion features going in, Wagner said PBOT will study how traffic flows change in the neighborhood in order to limit impacts of cut-through drivers on nearby streets.
In a report PBOT released last year ahead of there Hawthorne decision, they hinted at the goal of these neighborhood greenway upgrades. “Once this expanded network is fully established, all destinations along Hawthorne will be within roughly a three-block walk from a designated bikeway,” it read.
If all goes according to plan, these projects will be in place in late 2023 or early 2024. Stay tuned for opportunities to share feedback as things develop.
It was such a bad decision to not put bike lanes on Hawthorne, I am still not over it. It would have been the perfect showcase for how a city can fight climate change and encourage different modes of transportation. Instead, plenty of money was spent for the exclusive benefit of cars and nothing has changed. What a shame, what a missed opportunity.
Cyclists: “I would like to be able to safely ride my bike to any business on Hawthorne without having to mix with traffic on Hawthorne itself”
PBOT: “here are these new greenways that don’t help with that problem at all”
Haha yes! It’s like pbot is living out the the “we have bike lanes at home” meme in real life
people: we want bike lanes
pbot: we have bike lanes at home
the bike lanes at home: *image of a faded sharrow*
Good news for 34th. It’s narrow. Has lots of cars. There are no longer any noticeable signs or markings that it’s a bike route. Would love to see a vehicle diverter between BOTH Bemont/Hawthorne and Division/Hawthorne!
Are the new greenways really just between Harrison and Salmon?! What a joke! 23rd is so short it seems pretty useless- it is already a street nobody uses so they are going to designate it a greenway. 34th should connect tp Washington or Stark and eventually Ankeny. 45th could be a straight shot from Powell Blvd to Glisan- why are luring people on to this street only to cut-off protections north and south. These stubby segments have so little use, I don’t think they are worth much. Portland needs safe, simple direct and connected bike routes to build a network, not a scattered bunch of disconnected tiny segments! Very disappointed
I agree. These sections of greenway are so short as to be meaningless. On 34th, for example, they should really implement project 70073.0 of the TSP, which would create a greenway that (mostly) follows 34th between Burnside and SE Gladstone. I get that doing so would cost a lot more than the $80,000 listed above, but now would have been a good time to identify what needed to happen to make that greenway a reality in the medium term, while implementing the easiest parts in the short term.
Someone at PBOT must get a bonus for every frickin’ speed bump installed. How about using methods to slow/reduce traffic on greenways that don’t negatively affect bikers?
I’m with you on that. I didn’t mind speed humps too much when I rode by myself. Now that I am riding with my kids on a long tail electric cargo bike I really dislike speed humps. They are way more jarring on a heavily loaded bike.
I wish PBOT would just stick diverters every 10 blocks on greenways and remove the humps.
Most new speed bumps going in on bike routes have cut-outs for bikes. Go ride Clinton St sometime between 21st and 26th to experience them.
The cut outs in most of the city are 100% used by cars to blow through the speed bumps, they suck and throw your bike wheel to the side if you don’t hit it straight on.
I don’t like the cut outs, a lot of them are narrow enough that I worry about pedal strike if I ride through them and ones like those on 28th cause oncoming drivers to suddenly swerve across the center of the road to try and line up with the gaps, I nearly got hit head on.
Seriously more hard diverters and less speed bumps please. Speed bumps do a great job of slowing down sports cars but I see SUV drivers hitting them at speed on our street all the time and they do very little to slow them down. The solution is fewer cars on greenways.
Everything PBOT presented last night was business as usual. Their solutions are speed bumps and sharrows. And, *maybe* car traffic diverters. They proposed adding a few “new” Greenways on streets that *already* meet their criteria…How bold!
(SE 34th Ave needs to be truly local access only for car drivers and mostly pedestrianized. Diverters ought to be placed at Belmont, Hawthorne, Lincoln and Division – at minimum.)
PBOT refuses to be visionary and holistic. Instead we’re supposed to be thankful that they might add a few speed bumps (that many people drive over at high speeds anyway); they want us to be impressed by sharrows that mean nothing to most people.
AND…none of this is going to be done for at least 1-2 years?!?
Oh, by the way, essentially ALL of this stuff is car infrastructure; ie, we need to fortify our streets because of cars and their drivers not because of bicycles and peds.
This is great news for my neighborhood. It already enjoys amazing bikeability and that’s one of the main reasons I stick around! I disagree with adding bike lanes to Hawthorne, it’s not necessary and never had the support of my neighbors. Felt like a rallying cause for a handful of activists and not many else. Speaking of, what happened to that fellow with all the GoFundMe money?
My home town (Europe) used to be car centric, I too was pissed at first when they started converting the entire downtown to be car free. And now, like the rest of the population, there is no way I would want to switch back. What used to be parking lots are now squares with bars and restaurants. Connections are made, just like the people on NE 7th were recently saying.
So why did they not put bike lanes instead of the center turning lane? Why not experiment at least? Specially on Hawthorne which is on most Portland postcards. I am sure that it has to be good for business.
There is some left over Kool-Aid, you should try. And I am far from being an activist, it’s just that we have to move away from driving cars so much.
Cool more useless faded sharrows on side streets with a multiple conflict points at almost every intersection. Greenways are just excuses for pbot to avoid building real protected bike infrastructure. Motorists speed on them, and are constantly running the stop signs that cross them. This is such a 90s way of looking at bike infrastructure. Come on Portland, get into the 21st century.
Frankly, I’m of the opinion that this is worse than doing nothing. Hawthorne needs both wider sidewalks and bike lanes – preferably a two way path on one side. Honestly, has anyone at PBOT every walked down Hawthorne on a busy day? It’s shocking how narrow the sidewalk is – I almost always am feeling like I don’t have enough room to walk.
Frankly street parking has absolutely no business being on a street like Hawthorne. The amount of benefit to business owners is pretty small, and the wasted space makes the experience worse for everyone. I know small business owners typically explode at the thought of no street parking outside their places, does anyone know of anyone doing work to change that? Just really frustrating – Hawthorne could instantly become 10x better if PBOT removed parking spots on just one side of the road.
It drives me crazy that greenways are used as justification for not providing safe lanes/paths on main ones. They are complementary ideas, not competing ones. If I take greenways only to shop or dine on Hawthorne – I miss what makes it great! The sense of place, and the hustle and bustle of people is really what makes a main street great. PBOT, and by extension the city, will never be able to cultivate truly good places while being so enthralled with street parking on them.
Could we get a link to PBOT’s presentation?