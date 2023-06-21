Guest essay: A plan for a ‘passoire’-filled Portland

— This essay was written for BikePortland by reader and longtime family biker, runner and walker.
Hey Portland, it’s time to sac up, à la Française.
That opening line probably has everyone famished and ready to manger their favorite “petit dejeuner en sac.” Lick your lips, but hold the fromage, and instead let’s sink our mind-teeth into the magnificent cul de sac.
The scrumptious cul de sac has long been a delicacy for the wealthy that is mostly enjoyed in out-of-the-way suburbs and exurbs, far away from the urban poor. After a long day moving cars around, the fortunate retire to the peace and quiet of streets designed to limit noisy, threatening, outsider’s cars from rudely interrupting their repose. Day and night the cul de sac works tirelessly like a powerful missile defense system deflecting dangerous through traffic. Tragically, the beneficiaries of this modern miracle long ago declared “Sacs pour moi, not for toi!”
While the wealthy have enjoyed safe, idyllic places for their children and pets to roam free from blunt force trauma, urban areas have been slashed and scarred with highways and parking lots. Much like excessive plastic surgery gone awry, “urban renewal” changed urban residential areas into eerie resemblances of neighborhoods. Places once built for people became places built for automobiles – uncanny valleys of human habitat with highways running through the middle. Sacre bleu!
A Better Sac
Courage, my dear Portland, we can rise from the ashes of the asphalt sins-of-our-fathers. The humble cul de sac holds the key to healing decades of self-destructive overindulgence. But honestly, we are pretty bad off, we need more than cul de sacs we need an urban super sac. We must combine the French austerity of the cul de sac with the US love of “freedom.” Freedom sacs!!! – unleashing the freedom of movement in the city. The freedom sac is in essence, a passoire, a strainer, a means of filtering out the undesirable chunks (cars) and allowing the most flavorful, vital elements to pass, like a fine consommé. Of course, if there are only one or two, the chunks roll around the sides, but a network of well-placed passoire would revolutionize transportation and enliven the urban environment with human movement.
The passoire is simple (see image above). Imagine the intersection by your house or apartment, remove the pavement from corner to corner creating a square of green space, imagine a few large trees, include the sidewalks (if you have sidewalks) and install crossing paths that are big enough for two generous-sized tricycles to pass each other on a warm summer night and blow kisses. Voilà.
“Bisou bisou Ms. Tricycle… Bisou bisou Mx. Scooter… Bisou bisou Mr. Mobility Assistance Device…”
Now, look at a map of your neighborhood and pick all of the intersections that can be transformed. I picked a neighborhood with 50 intersections as an example (see image above). At a quick glance, 20 of the intersections can be liberated to create a design where each house has one route in and out of the neighborhood with a car and a multitude of paths are open and activated for less harmful vehicles.
The passoire filters out the autos that produce CO2, pollution and toxic particulates, while the trees in the passoire do their small part to consume CO2, create shade, and give life and inspiration. Peel away the hard undesirable covering and watch speeding through-traffic disappear while human movement and vitality blooms. Instead of a looking down a street to see a long line of parked cars, boats, pods, dumpsters, etc., there is an intersection 200 feet from your house with a canopy of mature trees, a bench or a barbeque with people passing through, carefree and carfree.
This Sounds Like a Big Change
Brave Portland, I know this is a big step. You may be thinking, “this sounds nice, but wouldn’t it be just as good to paint something and put out a clever yard sign?” The answer is clearly “No, years of hard work by PBOT has proven that paint, yard signs and other invisible ‘safe-streets’ incantations are embarrassing gestures that our children will roll their eyes at as they face the brutality of climate devastation.” Understandably, when we gaze into the eyes of destiny, we may wonder “Do I deserve to live in a beautiful world?” The answer may surprise you, “Yes, you and every other human deserve to have a deep and fulfilling connection to the natural world.”
Threading needles, three-dimensional chess moves, and incremental changes to our carbon intensive, wasteful transportation system may have seemed like a “Portland nice” jiu-jitsu that would protect politicians and solve the transportation puzzle, but while Portland has wasted precious time and momentum, other cities have leapt forward, realizing Portland’s dreams.
To understand why miles of painted bike lanes, flashing lights and crosswalks in a city full of people who love to bike and walk has floundered, we may need to consider the tortured experience of the driver rather than the active transportation joie de vivre.
Driving hurts our monkey brain. When I am strapped down and hurled through space in a cushioned metal box, I am simultaneously bored to death and stressed out. I am subconsciously (and sometimes consciously) jarred by potential life-threatening mistakes that could end or derail my existence while I daydream, distract myself with stale music and not look at my Instagram. I am surrounded by so many other greedy monkey brains trying to feel alive in their boxes, mashing buttons and pedals too hard or too soft. For most of us, the fleeting thrill of winning the driving game often sours into rage, frustration or fatigue. Je suis fatigue!
Rationally, I can wipe it all away. But, when I see a bike lane that I can’t zip through, a space that I can’t park in or worst of all, a diverter forcing me to turn even though I can see the other side, it’s like seeing a banana in a bell jar. What sadist put this banana just out of reach? If the Portland Banana o Thieves hint at changing a traffic pattern or I see another plastic wand in my way, it doesn’t matter how many thousands of bananas I just ate, I am starving again and my monkey brain is bent.
Arrrrrrggghhhh! So many stolen bananas and in return I am only given abstract ideas about safety and happy people that do not fill this banana-shaped hole. If you take my banana, give me something in return that I can touch, something for me, something that I can fight for, make me feel rich and exclusive with a quiet street and little parklet, don’t hold back — give me a cul de sac!
The Passoire Solves Multiple Urban Challenges
Whether it is called a cul de sac, freedom sacs or a passoire, depaving intersections is both banana manna for our monkey brains and also deeply satisfying for our rational minds:
The Urban Forest: Portland’s urban forest is declining and many parking strips and available spaces are not sufficient for new large trees. Heat islands due to too much asphalt and not enough shade are straight up killing people. Dense urban housing is a highly sustainable, efficient and healthy way to build human habitat, but increasing housing density may compete with space for trees on private property and visual green space in general. The passoire would provide more green space for more people in a way that is broadly and fairly distributed.
Storm Water Drainage: Perhaps underappreciated, but a huge deal. Portland needs more permeable surfaces to absorb water. The passoire is what the bioswale aspires to be.
Community: A comfortable place to sit, wait, meet other people in public, light gardening and positive expression, a productive outlet for neighborhood associations, a game of cornhole. Neighbors can be outside of their house, but not feel out of place. The passoire is a way for every neighbor to connect with their street. Neighbors of all abilities can contribute to the beautification and place-making of passoires, unlike hardscape infrastructure that requires heavy machinery and dangerous materials.
Transportation: The brilliance of the passoire will shine brightest in how it transforms transportation. Primarily, the broad implementation of passoires will expand safety to all users,creating a safety paradigm shift within residential areas. Passoires will nearly eliminate anonymous traffic that is indifferent to the people who live on those streets, because the drivers will be close neighbors. All residential streets will become local streets. The straight-away distances of each street will be reduced to a maximum of three or four blocks, which will limit the ability of drivers to speed. By restricting travel to people going to the houses on those streets, traffic will be more predictable and will be more fairly distributed throughout residential areas.
The net result of slower, more careful drivers will unlock a safer world where pets, children and people with limited mobility can move freely. In some instances, it may actually become safe enough to “play in the street,” like children have done as long as there have been streets and still do in affluent neighborhoods. Safer, lighter modes of travel will be able to move out of the gutters as they become an even more perfect tool to navigate the city. Passoires will make every residential street a greenway. When someone heads out on a scooter, skateboard or bicycle, they can do it without a 30-minute route-planning session, consulting apps, maps and various deities in hopes that they will safely make it to their destination. They can enjoy the carte blanche that has been the exclusive privilege of car consumers, instead of the carte-spectacle de merde. The basic pathway design of each passoire can essentially be the same, without over complicated design shenanigans that take five improvisational attempts to understand. With the growing accessibility of e-bikes and e-scooters, the vast majority of trips in Portland will be safe and under 20 minutes without having to drag around and park a two-ton metal sack.
Are Passoires Possible in the US?
Dear Portland, the world has looked to you in the past to be that one creative but reasonable city in America. Cities in the US have looked to Portland to have enough critical mass of environmental and progressive values to shake off the yoke of a destructive, mindless, consumption-oriented existence. Activate the wasted space of redundant intersections and Sac up! Make this bold move and revolutionize how the world lives. Vive le Sac!
Thanks to reader Stone Doggett for sharing this essay. We are always looking for guest writers. If you’ve got something to share, get in touch with me via maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
Dang it, Stone Doggett, this article is one of the most beautifully written pieces I think I’ve ever read on BikePortland or maybe anywhere. Kudos. Errr I mean chapeau!
I am teary-eyed envisioning this valhalla, errr paradis, you describe. I had a head start though, as I am increasingly gripped by the sadness and fear of living in this deadly stinky loud angry car era.
I hope they call them hashtags and I hope I live long enough to see them.
Let me know if I can help out in any way. Ask JM for me email address if you’d like to connect and-or go on a bike ride.
I’ve had this same idea, however the one thing that sticks out as a problem are service vehicles. Garbage trucks, delivery trucks, and other service vehicles are generally not able to reverse safely or turn around in a small space.
Yes what to do with these larger vehicles that is not too disruptive?
It’s a reasonable concern, but one I think could be solved in a way that preserves the services and also creates safer environments for vulnerable road users. Off of the top of my head, I can think of a couple of potential work arounds, such as lockable bollards or strategic designs that allow large trucks to utilize paths normally reserved for pedestrians and cyclists.
There are hundreds of streets throughout Portland (especially in SW) that are deadends which don’t end with giant cul de sacs to allow for easy turnaround. Service vehicles still manage to operate.
You are correct, Daniel. Every SW Portland resident is partially deaf from the loud BEEP-BEEP-BEEP backup alarms of reversing trash trucks.
Backing up a trash truck is a core competency for trash-truck drivers.
Having driven large vehicles before my professional career, I don’t think your definition of an easy turnaround is based on actual experience.
Some of the service vehicles are so big, such as fire trucks and big SUVs driven by assholes, that they can simply drive over the curbs and grass.
Also correct, David. The appeal of monster trucks and SUVs is you just drive over the landscaping in your way. I’m looking forward to all of the lovely new landscaping on SW Capitol Hwy getting plowed over by trucks.
I bet they can design these such that there is a route that loops back out without going “through” a neighborhood. It would have the same effect of cutting out through traffic, while allowing delivery and garbage type services easy access.
Maybe something like this (“super blocks“):
I agree completely. Here’s a good overview of some dutch solutions https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2015/12/15/how-to-prevent-rat-running/
This is absolutely a good idea, but PBOT et al have been hesitant to even put down temporary barriers for this. This is (traffic wise) functionally no different from putting down a few concrete barriers. They’ve done some of that but they’re pretty rare. They should be everywhere but the fact that they’re not makes me pessimistic that something like these passoire’s will be built instead.
Back in the 80s PBOT experimented with retrofitted cul-de-sacs in Sullivan’s Gulch next to 28th. They’re still there.
In the 1960 through 80s several Oregon counties including Multnomah and Washington experimented with superblocks in the unincorporated urban parts of the counties, building neighborhoods around a school and/or park at the center, then having dead-end streets radiating out, with the only through-connectivity along main stroads at the edges of the superblocks. East Portland has a whole bunch.
Fun to read and great idea! I think it is very important and appropriate to think about big, structural changes to respond to our dysfunctional transportation system and climate change. I am concerned that this would create winners and losers compared to our grid: Some blocks would become very quiet and calm, others would have their street transformed into a windy route that would likely be more dangerous than the grid it replaced (more concentrated traffic). I love the distribution of green spaces throughout the city, and encouraging the ROW to be used for more/better uses than shuffling cars
I like the idea but would be worried about them becoming “camping” sites.
If Wheeler sticks to his guns, and makes the city much more hostile to “camping”, that should only be a short-term concern.
I am entirely on board of helping those who are less fortunate in our community, however, at this point a very large population of the homeless who are occupying our city have come here from all across the country.
This is a great idea but likely only theoretical at this time. It wasn’t too long ago that PBOT wanted to install just one of these along NE 7th at Two Plum Park and that was shot down by the community. Also, in the example that you give above, there will be residents whose house is right at the entrance to your mini-car accesible areas, for instance 11th and Beech in your sketch. They will say that 11th isn’t actual that bad right now and you’re going to make it worse by focusing the traffic through there. Do I agree? No, but this will be an area of contention that haunts this approach unfortunately.
I’m in SW and cut-through traffic makes our streets way worse than 11th and Beech. Over 4,000 cars per day are on SW 35th south of Multnomah Blvd (a massive pedestrian and bike route due to steep hills and disconnected grid) and there aren’t even sidewalks for us on that street! We don’t even need these beautiful landscapes areas. We just need PBOT to drop off four big boulders in strategic places to block cut-through car traffic. I won’t hold my breath. This seems impossible to make happen.
At first I agree with your sentiment about the street that gets the shirt end of the stick. However, if I look at my own street and the traffic volume it seems about 75% is passing through and does not live nearby. In at least my area the entry road would be the same if not better.
I’ve always loved things like public stairs, pedestrian bridges, etc. because they create routes that aren’t available if you’re driving. They feel special. I really like that about these, too, along with their obvious impact on through-traffic of vehicles. They also make biking or walking a faster, more convenient alternative than driving in many cases.
They also mean kids walking or biking to school, for instance, could use a route comprised mainly or entirely of dead-end (for vehicles) streets, so much safer.
They could even be extended beyond the intersection in many places, since vehicles don’t necessarily need to drive all the way to the intersections. Houses on the corners of these passoirs only need vehicle access from one frontage, not both. On their non-driveway side, their whole frontage could become part of the passoir.
I think the overall idea is excellent as well and as far as the public stairs and ped bridges they sound like a lot of fun if they can be kept ADA compliant.
What will stop motorcycles (crotch rockets) from passing thru these passoires?
Nothing, but they’re a small percentage of the motorized vehicles on the road.
Fun article and great idea!
As we know, PBOT has faced an uphill battle when trying to install diverters, which function very similarly to the passoire. But the big difference is that a “diverter” is something for people on bikes, a “passoire” can be for everyone, a new feature in the neighborhood for greenspace, calm, respite, beauty, etc.
I look at places like Klickitat between NE 14th and Irving Park, or the Sabin Community Orchard along Mason between NE 19th and 20th. I guarantee that there is almost unanimous support for these wonderful neighborhood assets, and many of the same people that enjoy them would be up in arms against the placement of a “diverter” that serves a similar transportation function.
I know that quick and cheap has been the mantra of PBOT as of late, but I think in some cases, it would really behoove them to build something more like these, a true neighborhood amenity that has a variety of functions and can be attractive to everyone.
The idea of community gardening space in these upgraded intersections is really seductive too. Many community gardens around the city have big waiting lists, so adding more community planting space could be a way to sell the idea to residents.
en Espano/Catalan, este se llama Superilla
I like the Barcelona version…
https://usa.streetsblog.org/2017/02/13/get-a-glimpse-of-barcelonas-superblocks-in-action
https://www.core77.com/posts/55297/Barcelonas-Superblocks-Plan-Less-Cars-More-Bikes-Better-Social-Spaces
I typically find a good portion of the content on the site to be short-sighted and cotton-headed, but this is an absolute all-star idea that I hope gains traction. I know I will happily champion it at any opportunity.
I’m no saint. I may drive 5 over on some of the main throughfairs when traffic is light, and certainly over that on the freeway, but speeding on small residential streets makes my blood boil. Not only does residential speeding reduce livability for residents, but also dramatically increases the probability of killing or maiming a member of the neighborhood who is simply trying to enjoy their space and community, much less a child.
I think it’s also very likely that this filter would also filter out some levels of criminal behaviors.
So you are perfectly happy to exceed the speed limit where you don’t live but in your neighborhood speeding makes your blood boil. This selfish behavior seems cotton-headed to me.
It’s a nice idea, but I see some big issues.
Who is going to take care of all this green space? Everything around here is overgrown and there doesn’t seem to be a plan to take care of the planting we have. It’s a sweet idea to have neighbors take care of things, but it needs to be something that works for the long term, after the engaged folks move or pass on. Have you noticed how the traffic roundabouts on neighborhood streets look?
I like the idea of a lot of diversion. But, that example above would be tough. For example, if I live on NE Mason between 11th and 9th, what would my path home be? I get that this map is not a developed proposal, but it’s still there so I’m asking the question.
Could these work in East Portland or other areas that have high equity concerns? Maybe some, but it would spend a lot of money in the more well-to-do areas and not really work in East Portland or Southwest because they don’t have a grid
What would you do with all of the pipes and underground cables that run through intersections?
All of the tracks that you show would allow for cars to drive through. Wide enough for two tricycles to pass each other is wide enough to use as a car driver.
The idea is nice and the goals are great. But, it seems really hard to implement at any consistent scale and in a way that is consistent with equity goals.
I’ve often thought about how PBOT could break up the grid with diverters and replacing intersections with parks in a sort of Ladds-like way. I think they could get more buy-in by starting these programs in the neighborhoods that suffer from a lot of cut-through near major intersections. Once people can’t cut the corners anymore, you roll out the program further.
Of course, in the short term people will complain about all the usual issues of losing parking, ease of access, emergency vehicles, and such. But, in the long-term, people will seek out the blocks that have been calmed like this. Once grandma moves out and stops complaining, someone will move in who LOVES where they live. I feel this way about a lot of recent infrastructure changes. There’s a very vocal group that’s on their way out, and they don’t realize the next group that’s coming up will appreciate all these changes.
I agree, and also think lots of people would be excited from the outset if their street were considered for this.
Another way of looking at it–what would people who live on dead ends think if plans were proposed to connect the dead end through to another street? Based on what happened in my neighborhood, where that actually was proposed, there’d be 100% vocal opposition. Once people experience having the total vehicle traffic be a few cars per day (depending how far you are from the end of the dead end) they will oppose increasing it to hundreds or more, even if it would mean their drive to work or the store gets a bit shorter.
Am I the only one who initially thought the first vowel was an ‘I’ and thought “what, we don’t already?”
Some great ideas here, finding more beauty in the city and making travel safer for all would be amazing. This would have an amazing impact on the quaintness, the environment and could serve a lot of good. Roadways can and should be built better, we need a total revolution in the road network.
However the key hurdle here is funding and since all roadway funding comes from car fees and gasoline tax, we would be asking cars and drivers therein to yet again pay for something that only really supports bicyclists and pedestrians travel and also change/take away part of a multi-trillion dollar asset (road network) those drivers paid into for decades without funding support from other roadway users.
Many people are often confused with this fact and believe their property, other taxes or federal govt support the roadway, but the reality is the general fund rarely ever support transportation of any means unless it’s a one off project…and in those cases the maintenance funding for what was created is then handled by the transportation funds aka vehicles taxes and gasoline taxes. Take the new bike/ped bridges built downtown, amazingly beautiful and functional yet there is no funding to maintenance these assets…the cost for these wil be millions of dollars to maintain. So where does this funding come from? It’s comes from drivers and vehicles and take funds from the same funds that maintain the safety of the road.
So this ask, like all funding that comes from transportation funds without replacement, then inevitably makes roadways much less safe. In the end, a project meant to improve transportation safety often ends up costing elsewhere usually in poorer and/or areas already suffering less maintenance and we haven’t even got to how we would maintain these green spaces and those costs.
What we need before any of this makes any sense, is a funding source for the bike and ped community so we can build ideas like these and contribute to the road network,.hopefully with the idea that we can change the old network to something much better to service the community but to do this we all need to be supporting transportation with real dollars.
Allez! Allez!