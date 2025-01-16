Portland police target enforcement on ‘ghost cars’ without license plates

26
(Photos: Portland Police Bureau)

Slowly but surely, Portland is changing its tune when it comes to enforcement of driving rules and behaviors. In just a few short years we’ve gone from a frosty relationship between the Portland police and transportation bureaus, to a shift in tone that seeks to send a clear message to drivers that if you don’t follow laws, the City of Portland is “coming for you.”

The latest evidence of this trend toward addressing driver lawlessness was an enforcement mission conducted by the Portland Police Bureau yesterday. The mission was targeted at, ghost cars, vehicles whose owners have purposely removed license plates to obscure their identity. Not having plates is a very dangerous violation for many reasons. Most people think it’s done to avoid automated enforcement cameras and/or having the plate number easily run by a police officer. Those are very serious concerns. In addition, when people are victimized by a driver who doesn’t have a license plate, it is almost impossible to identify the perpetrator and seek justice.

That’s why I was heartened to learn that the Portland Police Bureau did a “no plate vehicle mission” yesterday. According to the PPB, the mission came in response to community concerns. “In addition,” PPB wrote in a statement. “PPB has found that often times vehicles without plates are either stolen, used in the commission of a crime, or connected to other crimes.”

In a partnership with Central Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team and the Bike Squad, a total of 12 stops were made in downtown and the central eastside. Of those 12 stops, two people were arrested and eight citations were issues. Five of the vehicles were towed and officers recovered two stolen cars and two stolen bicycles. That’s a pretty high rate of return on just 12 stops and it underscores how widespread this problem is.

PBOT will never reach Vision Zero without a big change in driving culture. More enforcement of traffic laws is an essential part of that culture change. They need to not only do the enforcement, but publicize it at every opportunity so that more Portlanders get the message that they need to operate their vehicles safely and according to the law.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804.

maxD
maxD
9 hours ago

Reading “no plates mission” that was being staffed by the Central Precinct Team and the Bike Squad evokes blanket campaign that would send a strong public signal. Hearing that they only made 12 stops was astonishing- I had to re-read it to see if I missed something. That said, I agree that they made the most of those 12 stops!

Yut
Yut
9 hours ago

Good job, Portland police! I hope this isn’t a one off thing. I see missing plates, defaced plates, and opaque license plate covers on a daily basis. This is going to need to be a routine policing activity if we’re ever going to see significant results.

nate
nate
8 hours ago
Reply to  Yut

Yeah, 12 in one day isn’t even a drop in the bucket. I see more than that every day just during my 20-minute walk to work. But, as they say, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. PPD (PortlandPerformative Police Department) has historically only done enforcement efforts like this as one-off publicity stunts (often thankfully, like their stupid once-a-decade 4-hour Ladd stings, etc.). However, given the impressive return (five tows in just 12 stops!) maybe someone over there will pull their heads out and do a few more of these, though I’m not holding my breath.

Kevin Calipari
Kevin Calipari
6 hours ago
Reply to  nate

That’s odd. I see maybe one. Where do you see this?

Piper Ray
Piper Ray
7 hours ago
Reply to  Yut

Yes, thank you PPB!

bleeping_day
Angus Peters
Angus Peters
6 hours ago
Reply to  Piper Ray

Piper,
Can’t one just give a compliment without an insult? We have a severely understaffed police department and blaming that on the officers is not cool.

donel courtney
donel courtney
2 hours ago
Reply to  Piper Ray

Yeah but see it used to be racist to do traffic enforcement so people have a little trouble keeping up with what the wise people of inner Portland are thinking.

Their sense of justice and morality is more advanced, so the rest of us struggle to keep up.

John
John
8 hours ago

“PPB has found that often times vehicles without plates are either stolen, used in the commission of a crime, or connected to other crimes.”

I’m glad they put their best detectives on this to figure that one out.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
8 hours ago
Reply to  John

John,
Did you know there is only ONE full time property crime detective for the ENTIRE city of Portland? No joke.

SOURCE: Terri Wallo-Strauss, PPB Strategic Communications Unit

Kevin Calipari
Kevin Calipari
6 hours ago
Reply to  John

You can thank Hardesty for that. She got rid of traffic police. I can’t think of any local politician who did more harm to this city in terms of physical/gun violence and traffic.

Watts
Watts
5 hours ago
Reply to  Kevin Calipari

That was the mayor’s decision; Hardesty did not have a say.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
8 hours ago

We need MORE of this. Thank you PPB! Glad no one has called the officers racists (yet) for cleaning up our streets of these scofflaws. .

Piper Ray
Piper Ray
7 hours ago
Reply to  Angus Peters

I guess it’s asking too much for cops that are BOTH non-racist AND willing to do thier jobs. We only get one or the other, apparently.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
6 hours ago
Reply to  Piper Ray

Do you have any evidence to back up your contention that current police
officers as a whole are “racist” in Portland?

Watts
Watts
5 hours ago
Reply to  Piper Ray

I guess it’s asking too much for cops that are BOTH non-racist AND willing to do thier jobs.

It also seems to be too much to ask people who have a different vision for policing to be the change they want to see in the world.

donel courtney
donel courtney
2 hours ago
Reply to  Piper Ray

Piper, have you experienced racism at the hands of PPB? Give some examples please.

Police exist all over this world and every leftist movement appears to reflexively hate them no matter what the facts are. It’s just not that credible anymore.

Look at Europe now that they also have a dark-skinned underclass–you’ll find the same issues.

Perennial leftist example #2 Sweden is talking about deporting its dark-skinned criminals who are currently citizens. Perennial leftist example #3 Denmark already does. Germany is debating deporting them without even going in front of a judge.

As far as I know 2020 was about the something the Minneapolis PD did. What, exactly did the PPD do?

Patrick Kimmons, shot in Portland by PPD after shooting two other people, was the best Portlandia could muster as a casus belli–didn’t seem to resonate as much as George Floyd.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
8 hours ago

They’re calling it “NO PLATE WEDNESDAYS”. Check out the PPB Bike Central Instagram feed, 21K followers. Several no plate stops had outstanding warrants. https://www.instagram.com/PPBCentralBikeSquad/

Ashamed to be in portland
Ashamed to be in portland
7 hours ago

Well kudos to the ppb…..you undoubtedly made 5 ppl who couldn’t afford to license (their home or their only way to get to work or look f or work) in the democratic bloodbath of an economy…..and yet they still bitch about homelessness……that’s rich.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
6 hours ago
Reply to  Ashamed to be in portland

LOL. Multiple had outstanding warrants, one had a replica firearm. Few (if any) appeared to be hardworking folks just trying to get home , tuck kids into bed and read their Bible. If you’re interested in some more specifics, see the Bike Central Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/PPBCentralBikeSquad/

SolarEclipse
SolarEclipse
33 minutes ago
Reply to  Ashamed to be in portland

No one forced them to drive without legit plates. Gee, they could have ridden a bike . . . perish the thought.

Marty Knowles
Marty Knowles
7 hours ago

Please cruise N Columbia Blvd/Lombard/Kenton area. I see cars all the time up here without plates. Definitely more than 12 cars over here.

Kevin Calipari
Kevin Calipari
6 hours ago

This is good. I think we also need license plates on bicycles. A lot of criminals use them and also a vast majority of bicyclists break laws non stop.

Mary S
Mary S
4 hours ago
Reply to  Kevin Calipari

Oh, come on—do we really want to make biking, one of the healthiest and most eco-friendly ways to get around, more expensive and complicated? Like, we’re already stuck paying that ridiculous bike purchase tax in Oregon! But hey, bike registration? Now that’s actually a smart idea. If more people registered their bikes, we could seriously cut down on theft. And guess what? It’s totally free on Bike Index or Project 529!
Check it out:
 Bike Index
 Project 529

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
5 hours ago

Photo of a no plate stop.

IMG_8802
Jay Cee
Jay Cee
5 hours ago

Love it! Get them all off the road

idlebytes
idlebytes
49 minutes ago

Ooof only 23 comments in and this is a cesspool. Not looking forward to the next 4 years.

