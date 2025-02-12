Portland bike shop offers e-bike subscriptions

Screenshot from Clever Cycles website.

Are you curious about adding an electric bike to your life, but not quite ready to part with $4,000 – $7,000 for a high-quality model? Local retailer Clever Cycles might have a solution for you. They now offer an e-bike subscription service so you can pay by the month before taking the plunge.

Clever Cycles broke ground in 2007 as the first shop in Portland to import Dutch cargo bikes. One of the shop’s original co-owners, Todd Fahrner, was also a pioneer in electric-assist bikes with his “Stokemonkey” add-on motor system that debuted in 2011.

With their new subscription service, Clever looks to keep the stoke alive. They currently offer five models: front-loading cargo bikes from Urban Arrow and Cube, two handy haulers from Tern, and a step-through city bike from Cube. The monthly subscription fee ranges from $299 to $349 per month, there’s a two-month minimum to get started, and a $500 security deposit in case anything happens to the bike. If you decide to buy the bike, you can apply 15% of your subscription payments to the cost of your new rig.

Clever Cycles Co-owner Dean Mullin says the move is, “Reminiscent of the software industry’s shift from ownership to subscription services, and we’re starting to see hints of something similar in our industry.” It’s just the latest idea from a shop that’s never been afraid to try new things. After all, this is the same shop that launched a hot tub rental service (delivered by bike!) in 2013.

“We’re just coming up with ideas to get people to be able to try e-bikes and see if it works for them,” Mullin added. “We don’t see bikes as sporting equipment. We treat them like a tool such as a drill. We want people to try drilling to see if they want their own drill in their toolshed. The subscription allows people to try it without spending thousands.”

In addition to the lower upfront cost, Clever’s subscription plan comes with maintenance and service at no extra cost. There are some limitations: bikes cannot be used for commercial services (like courier or delivery services), the offer is only available in Portland, and all subscribers must be 17 years or older.

This is the first e-bike subscription service I’ve heard of in Portland. The idea isn’t new however. A company called Wombi launched in Seattle last summer. They offer subscription plans that start at $135 a month.

In related news, the City of Portland’s electric bike rebate program is set to launch later this summer. And a statewide rebate program is being considered in the Oregon Legislature.

For more on Clever’s monthly e-bike subscription service, check out their website.