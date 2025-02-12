Portland bike shop offers e-bike subscriptions

Are you curious about adding an electric bike to your life, but not quite ready to part with $4,000 – $7,000 for a high-quality model? Local retailer Clever Cycles might have a solution for you. They now offer an e-bike subscription service so you can pay by the month before taking the plunge.
Clever Cycles broke ground in 2007 as the first shop in Portland to import Dutch cargo bikes. One of the shop’s original co-owners, Todd Fahrner, was also a pioneer in electric-assist bikes with his “Stokemonkey” add-on motor system that debuted in 2011.
With their new subscription service, Clever looks to keep the stoke alive. They currently offer five models: front-loading cargo bikes from Urban Arrow and Cube, two handy haulers from Tern, and a step-through city bike from Cube. The monthly subscription fee ranges from $299 to $349 per month, there’s a two-month minimum to get started, and a $500 security deposit in case anything happens to the bike. If you decide to buy the bike, you can apply 15% of your subscription payments to the cost of your new rig.
Clever Cycles Co-owner Dean Mullin says the move is, “Reminiscent of the software industry’s shift from ownership to subscription services, and we’re starting to see hints of something similar in our industry.” It’s just the latest idea from a shop that’s never been afraid to try new things. After all, this is the same shop that launched a hot tub rental service (delivered by bike!) in 2013.
“We’re just coming up with ideas to get people to be able to try e-bikes and see if it works for them,” Mullin added. “We don’t see bikes as sporting equipment. We treat them like a tool such as a drill. We want people to try drilling to see if they want their own drill in their toolshed. The subscription allows people to try it without spending thousands.”
In addition to the lower upfront cost, Clever’s subscription plan comes with maintenance and service at no extra cost. There are some limitations: bikes cannot be used for commercial services (like courier or delivery services), the offer is only available in Portland, and all subscribers must be 17 years or older.
This is the first e-bike subscription service I’ve heard of in Portland. The idea isn’t new however. A company called Wombi launched in Seattle last summer. They offer subscription plans that start at $135 a month.
In related news, the City of Portland’s electric bike rebate program is set to launch later this summer. And a statewide rebate program is being considered in the Oregon Legislature.
For more on Clever’s monthly e-bike subscription service, check out their website.
Assuming the minimum rental of two months
1098.00 – 1198.00 to rent with 89.70 – 104.70 applying to the purchase after the security deposit is returned.
I would be curious about fee disclosures for minor/cosmetic damages and mechanical ones, as well as what support is offered for breakdowns and if they provide a lock etc for the rental duration.
Scanning their FAQ, if your battery runs down, no problem, just pedal home.
Reality bites. Of course, if you play this often, it will avert the lag in your Strava times that may otherwise occur.
A lock is included but don’t lose it, the locks range up to $250.
It’s an interesting idea but at that monthly rate, plus deposit, and only 15% applied to purchase, a person might as well buy the damn thing and take a haircut selling the bike if it doesn’t work out. Maybe a guaranteed buy back would be a better offer, and much simpler.
Yes. I bought a great new perfectly sized to me because I chose the model e-bike from SplendidCycles for $3,000 in November of 2023, on which I commute to work. It actually cost less than $3,000 because SplendidCycles gave me a slight discount for paying cash/check rather than using a credit card (because it saved them the credit card fees). I’ve pedaled it nearly 2600 miles and during that time I brought it in for numerous adjustments/checkups, and the only thing they charged me for was two new tires and one new set of brake pads plus installation when those were actually needed. So spending 1/10th the cost of the new bike for one month of rental would make no sense.
Certainly, a potential buyer should take any ebike they’re considering buying for a realistic test-ride, so they know what model meets their needs. But that is a free test ride, not a $300 test month.
It reminds me of a car or truck lease, and I suspect it’s aimed at that same type of consumer – people who prefer to buy on credit rather than by cash.
Clever Cycles is fine with me and I’m sure they’ve pencilled this out. However, in light of list prices this isn’t a lot different than a car lease payment. There are a lot of e-bikes on the floor in Portland and I’d ride them all before sinking too much in a rental.
If you can borrow a friend’s e-bike consider that, or if you find one that has similar geometry to a familiar bike that you own that’s another way to get at it. As an alternative, if you have a comfortable sturdy bike that you like there’s a shop in town that can put a mid drive on it for about $2K. Pre-tariff price, sorry. Vive le Orange.
On first blush it sounds like a really cool service! We might do this so my partner can try using an ebike as a replacement for the car.
I bought my ebike from Clever Cycles and have only had really good experiences with them – they are very patient and understanding with me when I go in and ask dumb questions, and they always turn the bike around really quick for service. They have also helped me learn how to do a lot of easier maintenance, which I really appreciate. I’m not a shill – I just really like the business and hope they can be successful and stick around for a long time!
It seems fair to give a good review to a locally owned business once in a while. Everyone has the same privilege if it’s not too heavy handed I think. For example, here’s a plug for Stoic Wheels: they healed the spoke-eating hub motor rear wheel issue on my big old dirty cargo bike with no whining and brilliant lightning fast turnaround.
I’ve been thinking about this model as a good option especially for cargo bikes. I can see how a cargo bike might be a good model for a young family (infant-3-4 years?), but then once the kid is bigger, perhaps a rear seat rig might be a better fit for the family. In that case, it would make sense to lease a cargo bike for a few years and then send it on its way. The rub here is that I don’t know if new bike prices are high enough to justify this monthly fee, especially when the market for used bikes is pretty good.
Maybe if there was an option to choose whether to include repairs/service or not, that might make a difference. $100-$150/month is more doable than $350/month, especially if it’s a newer bike that needs less service or if you’re comfortable changing flats yourself.
If someone was here for 6 months and wanted a bike, though, this is a cool option.
Somewhat confessional, but when I was riding up the east side of the river this morning, against a terrible headwind, for the first time in my life I imagined what it’d be like to have a little electrical assistance.
Now that I’m warm, rested, and fed however, I’m back to feeling like e bikes aren’t for me. Curious to see if I start thinking about electricity again tonight, when the wind will doubtless be from the south.
I go uphill from the OMSI area to east Portland into a headwind most days. Today it was 30 mph gust. I do it on my regular bike at least once a week for fun and perspective – but yes, having a little help is nice most of the time. It just takes discipline to not crank it up all the way all the time lol.