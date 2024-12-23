Interview with Portland City Councilor-Elect Olivia Clark

Allow me to break into the holiday week with the latest interview from The Shed.
On Friday, Portland City Councilor-Elect Olivia Clark came by and we had a wide-ranging conversation. Clark was the top vote-getter in District 4 (everything west of the Willamette River and a small piece of southeast including Sellwood) and has a good shot at becoming City Council president. Why? Her background is very impressive. It includes: founding of an affordable housing nonprofit in the 1980s that focused on farmworker housing; leading legislative affairs for former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber; being board chair of Providence Health Systems, then working as TriMet’s executive director of government and public affairs for over two decades. During her time at TriMet her job was to secure funding for the Orange Line MAX project and she’s credited for helping fund the Tilikum Bridge.
During our conversation we talked about how to revitalize downtown Portland, how to approach transportation funding, why Clark thinks Seattle is going to outperform Portland in transit unless we find another stable revenue source, and more.
Find the interview in the players above, on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Great interview. Thanks for sharing.
One of the plans we’ve created but not executed: the Off-Road Cycling Master Plan!
I found Clark’s suggestion (starting around 00:32:45) that changes can and should “come from the community too” a bit frustrating because it sounded naive or disingenuous. If “the community” (i.e. residents) had the real governmental power to drive change through tools like participatory budgeting, that might be possible. But they don’t, so it isn’t. It is the Mayor and City Council that hold the primary power City government exercises; all the power to budget. And in the new form of government this power is actually MORE concentrated in the Mayor. The new Mayor & City Council could and should use that power differently than City Councils have in the past. But regardless, it is high time for us to redistribute some of that power to ordinary Portlanders through participatory budgeting so that they/we CAN implement and execute the plans that our government isn’t or won’t.
I was with you on the first part of your comment, Jim – that we are TIRED of political leaders telling us that change has to come from US.
But I’m NOT with you where you ended up, as I believe that participatory budgeting is a terrible idea. It’s an absolute recipe for chaos, it has failed everywhere it has been tried, and it’s a total abnegation of responsibility. Don’t forget that WE elected people like Ms Clark to use her expertise to make good decisions on our behalf – it’s the whole point of representative gov’t.
The big theme for me, which I hope that Clark and the other reps take up, is the following:
Portlanders are TIRED of being lab rats for every new fad that comes along. Please please PLEASE just give us some everyday normal governmental competence that keeps the bike lanes swept and the potholes filled and addled people sheltered and not screaming on every street corner. Please let our government and our city function COMPETENTLY for a change. We pay so much in taxes and get so little in return. Is competence too much to ask for? I hope not.
Thanks for recording your interview with Councilor Clark. A couple of points:
She is my new rep but I did not vote for her since I didn’t know anything about her (I obviously don’t move in the right circles). She didn’t need my vote since so many other people like her. My first impression of her is that she is very articulate and knowledgeable and experienced and polite – so very polite. Will she be able to move the needle at all on City Council? I am skeptical, since she talked – as JM astutely pointed out – about all of the usual wonky things (not enough funding, need more people downtown, blah blah). And she said that good ideas will need to come from the people (where have we heard that one before??).
I am looking for the new city councilors to take unpopular positions and actually LEAD. Ms Clark said “We have a car culture but it’s changing.” Um – no, it’s not, and that’s mainly b/c our city leaders for the past 10-15 years have been so wishy-washy about doing anything that could possibly alienate drivers (Better Naito is the one exception). Ms Clark talked about her own history of cycling, taking the bus etc. How about she get out there and say to people: “I WANT YOU TO DRIVE LESS!” (really SHOUT it, just like that). She has the opportunity to LEAD in this way, so I hope she takes it. But I doubt she will since Portland is always a popularity contest and we just don’t want to offend anyone, ever. Give us your tired, your poor, your fentanyl addicts, etc.
One concerning point she made was about wanting more staff and wanting to contact bureau employees directly. I say NO – DON’T DO THAT! The new city councilors are legislators, as Ms Clark correctly pointed out; they should not be putting pressure on city employees. The city manager should be talking to councilors – leave bureau heads and other employees to do their jobs and stop having to suck up to the councilors, which is why nothing has gotten done in Portland in the past 20 years.
Good luck to Councilor Clark and to us all!
It’s going to be an interesting dynamic with the new City Manager. Currently (and previously) City Bureaus were/are the favorite dumping grounds of high level staff members and people who help them get elected. You’d be amazed at the number of high paying jobs that were just given to these folks without any competitive job search. Need someone to be a department head to justify their new wage? Let’s just create a new department! Portland is such a wonderful town!
It’s already started with the outgoing city council members and the mayor.
Connections in this town can get you just about anything.
It sure would be nice if the new City Council would focus on making the citizens’ lives better, not just padding their own and their team members’ pocketbooks.
Yeah, I know, it likely won’t change.
Apparently investing in bikes is some time in the future. Making roads smoother for driving is now. She talked about walking, transit, and driving for getting around. You had to draw out the idea of riding a bike from her.
She demurred at the invitation to bike happy hour because she doesn’t have anything productive to say from a bike perspective. She may own two bikes but she’s not invested in taking steps to make bicycle transportation a key plank of our city’s future.
Please,please, please don’t let her be council president!
She sounds simultaneously out of touch and extremely confident in herself.
Anytime someone starts talking potholes, it makes their agenda clear. All the boomers complain about the potholes, all the time. Yes, potholes are a pain for bikes and cars, but they’re really just never-ending band-aids on broken roads. We could fix every pothole, every day, forever, and blow our whole budget without making any real changes to the system. (I did like JM’s idea of just repaving the bike lanes on roads, like MW Marshall btw 12th and 14th) We need to prioritize projects that make walking and biking safe, over projects that make driving “smoother” and faster.
I’m not a big pothole guy, but there was a time when we were on it and Portland didn’t have a lot of potholes and it didn’t blow up the budget. This was before Portland government thought it was the answer to everything.
Over time, we redirected the money to sexier projects, and let basic maintenance fall behind, making small problems more complex and expensive to fix. Potholes turn out to be a reasonable way to measure government’s effectiveness at doing the boring work of running a city.
So while I rarely drive in the city, I think potholes are important; they are an indicator that the basics are being neglected, and that we need to focus more on investing in our core infrastructure.
And also, hitting a pothole at night on your bike really really sucks.
You make a good point here, Monty, but if you’ve ever worked for the gov’t in any capacity, you’ll know that once the gov’t establishes something (like a road) and takes responsibility for it, you as a gov’t official are responsible for it – forever and ever.
It takes just one person to sprain or break an ankle, or some kid to wipe out in your pothole, and you as the gov’t are on the hook to make the person “whole” by paying out $$ – which saps your resources even more.
You are right: we have a major problem b/c we’ve built more infrastructure than we can maintain. So which of our leaders will have the cojones to say, “We can’t maintain all of it anymore, so let’s make hard decisions about what to get rid of” – which roads to return to dirt, for example.
That’s real leadership, which I don’t see happening from Ms Clark or really any elected officials, who have perverse incentives to maintain the status quo.
We could maintain our streets much better if we choose to. We did so in the past with essentially the same street network and fewer resources.
Maybe listen to the interview again, Watts, and focus on the part about how Oregon’s lack of sales tax limits the Federal funds we can compete for.
Why should the city of Portland need or deserve federal funding to build or maintain roads in the city?
Are you in favor of the most regressive taxes we could impose?
Well said! When people prioritize “maintenance” in the sense of just focusing on repaving streets and filling potholes, they are prioritizing “maintaining” the status quo. And we will never have enough funding to build all the automobile infrastructure of the 20th century. So what we need is a plan for which roadways are the most important, not just for driving but also transit and freight and biking, and prioritize those for repaving and pothole repair. On some streets like neighborhood greenways, we could just repave the middle section or just strips like the Marshall example. But lots of streets can just be left to fall apart, if they’re really not that important to anyone except the people who live on that street. Let them pool their resources if they really want the potholes fixed.
Cycling enthusiast imagines transformational transportation politics after voting for the establishment.
C’mon, prior – that’s not fair. My beef with Geralt’s prescription is that you simply CAN’T just let things fall apart: your only choice is to abandon them intentionally, which means hard decisions that elected representatives are NOT good at making.