Podcast: In The Shed Episode 31

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Me and Eva are back with another fun and illuminating weekly chat.

This week:

  • Eva shared her experience leading a vigil and meeting the mother of Damon Cousins, who was killed while bicycling on October 21st in northeast Portland.
  • We talk a little about the election and my intention to lean into local.
  • I share my experience at Mayor-elect Keith Wilson’s acceptance speech
  • Why it’s OK to critique memes about old white men winning Portland elections.
  • “How’d She Get There?” segment – Peninsula Park to Roosevelt HS (3.7 miles) and how I got there in just 12 minutes!
  • I rode to Hillsdale and lived to tell about it (even though Terwilliger was full of leaves — but it was swept today!).
  • Update on BikeLoud’s Bike Lane Sweeper and why we both think bike lane sweeping should be privatized. Come on someone, make it a business!
  • After finally checking out the Firelane 1 entrance project, I get mad about Forest Park and how terrible it is for biking and how it should be better.

Thanks for listening!

