Podcast: In The Shed Episode 31

Me and Eva are back with another fun and illuminating weekly chat.
This week:
- Eva shared her experience leading a vigil and meeting the mother of Damon Cousins, who was killed while bicycling on October 21st in northeast Portland.
- We talk a little about the election and my intention to lean into local.
- I share my experience at Mayor-elect Keith Wilson’s acceptance speech
- Why it’s OK to critique memes about old white men winning Portland elections.
- “How’d She Get There?” segment – Peninsula Park to Roosevelt HS (3.7 miles) and how I got there in just 12 minutes!
- I rode to Hillsdale and lived to tell about it (even though Terwilliger was full of leaves — but it was swept today!).
- Update on BikeLoud’s Bike Lane Sweeper and why we both think bike lane sweeping should be privatized. Come on someone, make it a business!
- After finally checking out the Firelane 1 entrance project, I get mad about Forest Park and how terrible it is for biking and how it should be better.
Thanks for listening!
Thanks for reading.
