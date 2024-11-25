Monday Roundup: Trump, social engineering, unsanctioned signage, and more

Welcome to the week. Given that this is a holiday week and I have family staying at our house through Friday, things will be a bit quieter around here for the next few days. I do have a special Bike Happy Hour planned for Wednesday night though, so if you are in town we’d love to have you join us for a few special guests and a prize raffle. More details coming in a separate post later today.
For now, let’s get into the roundup…
WWTD: What Would Trump Do? Lots of folks are wondering how the new Trump Administration will impact transportation policy, including recently awarded federal grants. (Harvard Crimson)
Swiss say no to freeway expansions: Inspiring news from Switzerland where 53% of voters rejected a $5.6 billion government plan to expand highways after a strong campaign by the Green Party. (SwissInfo.ch)
Anti bike lane argument: As I’ve been trying to amplify here through coverage of political candidates from east Portland, local bike advocates would be very wise to take seriously critiques that say trade-offs for bike lanes aren’t worth it if there aren’t a lot of people using new infrastructure. (Washington Post Opinion)
Helmet history: An interesting look the innovative materials science on display inside helmets throughout history. (The Conversation)
Trump’s transpo pick: Major whiplash going from current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to outsider and Fox TV personality Sean Duffy, who many top transportation advocacy organization leaders say is a very “troubling” choice. (Streetsblog USA)
Trans america trail: The Great American Rail Trail is the name of what supporters hope will someday be a 3,500 carfree path from one coast to the other. (NY Times)
Bike shop burglary: A bike shop on Lower East Burnside suffered a bad break-in and has been buoyed by community support after being featured on several local TV stations. (KATU)
Unsanctioned signage: Activists in Boulder are so fed up with reckless, selfish, dangerous drivers they fashioned high-quality fake road signs to send them a message. (Colorado Public Radio)
Bike lanes are good, actually: Leaked documents that show removing bike lanes in Toronto would actually make congestion more severe — not less as divisive Ontario Premier Doug Ford has claimed — have added an interesting wrinkle to a heated debate. (The Guardian)
Wasteful decision: In what appears to be a ridiculous decision, Scottish port authorities turned back a shipment from a do-gooder who had prepped 500 bikes for a charity in war-torn Sudan on account of them being “waste” because they needed minor repairs. (BBC)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Switzerland is decidedly not my favorite country, but good on them.
The commuting landscape changed permanently four and a half years ago, yet traffic in most cities is worse than ever, as though demand rebounded to need the supply. Just don’t say it was induced!
It wasn’t induced, or at least there’s no evidence it was using the definition of the term as I understand it.
Tell me if you disagree with any of these statements:
1) There are fewer daily trips to downtown. 2) There may be more trips to other locations (some employers moved out of downtown, and even WFH folks still want to get lunch sometimes, and they’re not going downtown to do it). 3) Buses only work well for select trips, most of which involving getting downtown. 4) Transit has taken a big hit in terms of perceived safety and cleanliness, deterring riders who have a choice. 5) Probably as a result of the above factors, more people are driving than pre-pandemic. 6) Because trips are more dispersed, congestion is lower, making driving seem easier than before.
Does that mean demand was “induced”? (And if so, by whom?) Overall, travel demand has, if anything, fallen. I think it is more accurate to say that the way we’re using our transportation system has changed.
If you are suggesting, or thinking, that when people say “induced demand” they mean people are driving because there is a road there, that explains some of your misconceptions about induced demand. People, as always, drive because it’s a way to get somewhere. If there is more road space, and we cater every single bit of our infrastructure to driving, then driving is also the fastest way. And so, people drive more until they have filled the space. Each individual choice has some excuse (“I was just getting lunch”, “the bus exposes me to my fellow person”, etc), but the fact that driving is made to be the fastest / easiest option until the roads are jammed full is what induced demand is.
It is? In this case, if travel patterns have changed, and driving works better for the locations people are now traveling to, we’re seeing “induced demand”?
That’s a new definition. I thought it was a more useful term when it meant something specific.
If we take away roadway capacity through road dieting, is that “deduced demand”?
Agree
Agree, but “may” is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
Disagree, though this is broadly historically true in Portland (and many US cities).
Unsure, since I don’t have a pre-Covid baseline. I have had a rounding error of bad experiences on the bus in Portland (most recently: a visibly unwell man who was talking very loudly to himself. I didn’t perceive him to be dangerous, other passengers seemed to ignore him)
I thought that driving had fully rebounded/exceeded pre-Covid as well, but if you look at traffic data from ODOT, you’ll find generally lower AADT on major state controleld routes in the Portland area. Traffic is down 4.3% on I-5, down 4.9% on I-84, down 4.3% on Powell, down 5.8% on US 26 (freeway portion), down 5.4% on I-405, and down 4.2% on I-205 (compared 2023 to 2019, weighted averages for all counting sections in/near to UGB limit).
Potentially, but I am not sure I agree. I find peak hour traffic to be bad, but heavily localized to very predictable places that largely correspond to pre-Covid traffic hotspots (I5 in N Portland, US26 through the tunnels). I wouldn’t assume driving is any easier now that it was in 2019.
In any case, I don’t think any of this is all that relevant to the concept of induced demand. Broadly, I think the way people talk about it is highly contextualized to instances of increasing roadway capacity (where the new capacity induces new trips to be made at certain times of day, on a different route, or at all). Of course, the broader principle does apply to some extent (you do need a road to be able to generate traffic at all in any case), but I think applying it’s not wise to apply concepts across qualitative changes in the social landscape like Covid. Given that work from home is still fairly normal in Portland, a 4 to 5% reduction in traffic on 85% of the commute trips (major drivers of peak demand) is interesting, but not conclusive of anything. There are too many other factors to be conclusive without further analysis.
Regarding point 2, it doesn’t really matter; we agree, but even if we’re both wrong it’s actually superfluous to the analysis.
Regarding point 3, I think we agree that my statement describes the current reality, but not every possible reality. Or do you think it is incorrect to say that today, buses/trains work better getting to downtown than for most other trips?
Regarding point 5, if you are correct that I suppose that’s good news. But driving mode share is definitely up, even if it’s because other modes are down even more than driving is. In other words, people are more often preferring to drive than use other modes.
But on to the main question: what is induced demand?
This is my point, exactly. Covid did not induce demand. Bike riding and transit usage are not creating induced demand. A new highway lane or interchange might induce demand (or might not, depending on circumstances).
The best burrito I ever had was a spinach & mushroom with table cream instead of sour cream, at the La Casa Camino in tiny Aarau Switzerland.
The video was interesting, with speakers of Italian, French, and German on all the same report, with English subtitles.
About half of the people actually living in Switzerland are foreign non-citizens who cannot vote, many of whom were born in Switzerland. Some are rich, escaping taxation in their own countries with secret bank accounts, but most are poor, hired by local communities to deal with the garbage, construct roads, maintain lawns, teach, and so on. Obviously they can’t vote, and the Swiss are notorious on making citizenship so very hard to get, much harder than it is in the USA.
A lot of the freeway/tollway (motorway) traffic in Switzerland are tourists passing through, something that Austria has the same issues about.
Oh? Then the best bagel I ever had was a donut.
That’s a weird comment. Personally I love chocolate, fondue ,multi lingual culture as well as functioning democracies where the rule of law is respected.
Too bad I don’t speak Swiss-German, French, Italian or Romansh or I’d probably move there.
Agree. I would like the op to elaborate on the source of the swiss dislike. It’s a country that seems to have a lot of great things going for it.
WP article requires subscription so unfortunately unable to read. This is a real concern to me as I am often solo rider on many bike lanes in PDX. It also appears that many of the younger migrants to PDX are car centric… thus that vibe of the late 90’s and early 00 are gone. I don’t have numbers to back this up but that is the feel on the street. I generally feel less safe (fit but older male rider) with increase in lawless behavior by drivers and homeless/ drug activities. My worry is that the slide will continue until we have improved enforcement (resources allocated back to traffic enforcement and community policing)
100% agree.
If there were occasional traffic enforcement, say what it was in the late 1990s, do you think the younger folks who currently drive would hang up their car keys and start riding bikes?
My guess is that they would not.
How about a state ballot measure to vote down the $10 billion for widening the I5 freeway through Portland?
Whoopsy! The Colorado Public Radio story is amusing but you’ve linked to it twice, and to the Toronto story not at all. Some of us want to know how wrong Doug Ford really is!
ugh I thought I double-checked all the links this week. Sorry Lois. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/22/toronto-bike-lane-removal-congestion
While we’re doing corrections, you seem to have omitted a word (probably “miles”) before the word “carfree”.
Doug Ford (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Ford) is Rob Ford’s brother !!
https://www.reddit.com/r/bicycling/comments/ls6gl/rob_ford_mayor_of_toronto_explains_why_he_hates/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Ford
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rob_Ford
I totally agree JM!
First, we need to eliminate nearly all city sidewalks – I mean, how often do you see crowds of people on your sidewalk? Hardly ever, right? And the only people who walk are weirdos, not the kind of people you’d want to hang out with.
Second, since PBOT considers 2,500 vehicles per day (ADT) as a low-volume street, all bike facilities that have fewer than 2,500 riders per day also ought to be eliminated citywide – remove signage, striping, sharrows, the works – streets are for cars!
Finally, since walking and bicycling are mostly recreational activities and not really for commuting, not by serious grown-ups anyway, we can add more car parking at our local city parks, so local folks can drive their bikes to the park and go riding in a safe environment!
We need to stop advocating for bike and walk infrastructure that hardly anyone will ever use and embrace the beauty of expanded Oregon freeways!
JM, I’m so glad that you have decided to join the MAGA Republican Party and campaign for a safe bike-free fascist society, to make all of Portland in the patriotic car-dominant American image of East Portland!
“Bike shop burglary: A bike shop on Lower East Burnside suffered a bad break-in and has been buoyed by community support after being featured on several local TV stations”
So much concern is expressed over the repeated burglaries of local small businesses in Portland but then nothing happens to stop it…it just continues. Portland is not a friendly place for business owners.