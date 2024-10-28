Monday Roundup: Rail-biking, bikesketball, and more

7

Well the rain has settled in and those wonderful fall leaves have gotten soggy and slimy. Hope you’ve avoided flooding and that your rain gear is holding up.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

**Sponsored by Ender for East Portland**

End ‘motorized violence’: Protests have erupted in France and the country’s transport minister held a meeting with cycling advocates after a driver allegedly murdered a bike rider (who happened to be a well-known advocate) with their car on the streets of Paris. (The Independent)

Rail-biking: Turning defunct railroad lines into pedal-powered thoroughfares with rail-bikes is a quicker and easier path toward human-powered access that rails-to-trails ever was. (NY Times – paywall)

Bikesketball: Love it when my worlds collide! Retired National Basketball Association player and legend Reggie Miller is a cycling fanatic who loves racing ‘cross and mountain bike. Such a great ambassador for both sports! (Velo)

E-bike racing: It’s one thing to be cool with e-bikes in the bike lanes, but should hardcore training rides and racing organizers look to embrace them in competitions? Marley Blonsky says it’s time. (Cycling Weekly)

No more McKenzie Pass? There’s confusion and outrage among many Oregon cycling lovers after the State of Oregon seems to have made an about-face on their policy of welcoming riders onto a carfree McKenzie Pass before it’s open to drivers in spring. (Statesman Journal)

IBR team in la-la land?: The Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program doesn’t account for induced demand even though the project includes five miles of wider freeways and seven new freeway interchanges. (The Urbanist)

Boo!: Don’t want to dull anyone’s excitement for All Hallow’s Eve on Thursday, but this is our annual reminder to please drive carefully and remember there are a lot of kids running around enjoying streets and that your car can easily kill one of them. (Vox, 2022)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

blumdrew
blumdrew
3 hours ago

There’s something bitterly ironic about the McKenzie Pass and IBR stories being next to each other here. ODOT has hundreds of millions of dollars to spend on marketing and planning the expansion of the freeway network in the Portland area (including the IBR, Rose Quarter, Abernethy Bridge and Boone Bridge projects), but no money to spend on maintaining any of the existing infrastructure that rural Oregonians rely on. This extends far beyond McKenzie Pass, but it’s shocking to me that this hasn’t metastasized into a larger political issue. Spending the lion’s share of road money on Portland projects feels like it ought to be way less popular in a state that loves defining itself in relation to Portland.

And I mean it’s not like saying “you can use McKenize Pass at your own risk in the off season if you aren’t in a car” even costs them anything. If they are worded about liability, be clear about what is allowed and not allowed when people interact with plows. That’s basically free!

4
Reply
Michael
Michael
2 hours ago
Reply to  blumdrew

Bitterly ironic, yes, but the sad reality is that that perverse incentives exist to encourage this reckless behavior. First, the money is divided between O&M costs and capitalized costs, where the capital costs can be bonded and paid for over a long period of time. Also, the IBR is expected to be largely paid for with Federal grant money, which does not exist for O&M work and which doesn’t carry a requirement to ensure that the asset’s maintenance and operation can be paid for by the owner(s). ODOT is incentivized to build these huge megaprojects that attract a lot of Federal money that would otherwise go elsewhere out of state, even as the same ODOT struggles to maintain what they already have.

3
Reply
Jake9
Jake9
2 hours ago

As far as e-bike racing is concerned, it’s been around awhile already. They just used gas engines in bicycle frames instead of electric back then. At least the author calls for a separate category for them.

IMG_3379
2
Reply
Watts
Watts
1 hour ago

Rail bikes are indeed fun (try one in Hood River), but those carts they use are really more like electric cars with pedals than bikes. They have 4 wheels, side-by-side side seating, an electric throttle, and pedaling is optional (and exhausting).

0
Reply
Jimbo Jimmy James
Jimbo Jimmy James
1 hour ago

Go Pacers! REGGIE REGGIE REGGIE!

0
Reply
Jonno
Jonno
48 minutes ago

I was waiting for ODOT to use the excuse that some bikers were rude once and bam there it was, classic. Good on the sisters bike shop folks pushing back.

0
Reply
Lois Leveen
Lois Leveen
29 minutes ago

Alas, the emerging “solution” to drivers recklessly crashing into trick-or-treaters is something called “trick-or-trunk”. Or maybe it’s “trunk-or-treat”? Depressingly, families drive their kids to a parking lot, everyone pops their trunk (or hatchback — need that minivan or SUV to make the streets as dangerous as possible), and the kids walk around the parking lot getting high-fructose corn syrup. What could be more American, or more terrifying, or more predictive of just what we are collectively doing to this next generation???

0
Reply

