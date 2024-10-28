Monday Roundup: Rail-biking, bikesketball, and more

Well the rain has settled in and those wonderful fall leaves have gotten soggy and slimy. Hope you’ve avoided flooding and that your rain gear is holding up.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

End ‘motorized violence’: Protests have erupted in France and the country’s transport minister held a meeting with cycling advocates after a driver allegedly murdered a bike rider (who happened to be a well-known advocate) with their car on the streets of Paris. (The Independent)

Rail-biking: Turning defunct railroad lines into pedal-powered thoroughfares with rail-bikes is a quicker and easier path toward human-powered access that rails-to-trails ever was. (NY Times – paywall)

Bikesketball: Love it when my worlds collide! Retired National Basketball Association player and legend Reggie Miller is a cycling fanatic who loves racing ‘cross and mountain bike. Such a great ambassador for both sports! (Velo)

E-bike racing: It’s one thing to be cool with e-bikes in the bike lanes, but should hardcore training rides and racing organizers look to embrace them in competitions? Marley Blonsky says it’s time. (Cycling Weekly)

No more McKenzie Pass? There’s confusion and outrage among many Oregon cycling lovers after the State of Oregon seems to have made an about-face on their policy of welcoming riders onto a carfree McKenzie Pass before it’s open to drivers in spring. (Statesman Journal)

IBR team in la-la land?: The Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program doesn’t account for induced demand even though the project includes five miles of wider freeways and seven new freeway interchanges. (The Urbanist)

Boo!: Don’t want to dull anyone’s excitement for All Hallow’s Eve on Thursday, but this is our annual reminder to please drive carefully and remember there are a lot of kids running around enjoying streets and that your car can easily kill one of them. (Vox, 2022)

