Special guests and free raffle at Bike Happy Hour this Wednesday

Yes I know it’s a holiday week and lots of folks aren’t on their regular routines. But if there’s one thing I want people to know about Bike Happy Hour, it’s that it never takes a week off. We are definitely getting together this Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at our new location (Migration Brewing on N Williams Ave) and I’ve made it a bit more special with special guest speakers and a free raffle.

First, I’m excited to share we’ll be joined by District 1 (East) Councilor-elect Jamie Dunphy. Jamie, 40, is a government relations director for the American Cancer Society. He isn’t a big bike rider and isn’t what I’d call a cycling advocate, but I’m sure he’d support policies to make cycling better. His passion is in the music scene. The way he talks about building awareness and strength for that scene is similar to how many of us like to talk about the local bike scene. He loves to walk his daughter to school in the Parkrose neighborhood. This will be Jamie’s first time at BHH, so let’s welcome him into our community with open arms.

Left: Jamie Dunphy (Photo: Dunphy campaign) Right: Marnie Glickman (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

District 2 (North/Northeast) candidate Marnie Glickman didn’t get a seat on council this time, but she’s continuing to make her voice known online and off. As you know our ride-along interview and conversation on the podcast, Marnie gets it when it comes to how cycling can fit into our transportation system. She attended the recent World Day of Remembrance event at City Hall and I’ve noticed her posting on Bluesky about wanting to be a leader in the community.

Jamie and Marnie will be on the mic around 5:00 pm. If anyone else has something to share, the mic is open. Just show up and grab it.

After open mic we’ll have a prize raffle featuring awesome stuff from: River City Bicycles, Showers Pass, Portland Design Works, Adventure Cycling, and HGNR (U.S. distributors for Dumonde Tech chain lube). The raffle will be free to enter. Just come out and you’ll have a chance to win.

And have I mentioned Migration has agreed to $5 pints for our group? That’s $2-3 bucks off the usual price.

Hope to see you Wednesday 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Don’t forget we have a new location: Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue. Bike racks on the sidewalk out front or come around back via the alley and park there. See ya there!