Monday Roundup: Daylighting law, bollards and bikes, and more

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…
Open streets forever!: I love that advocates in San Francisco put an open street project on the ballot… and won! Now a two-mile section of a coastal highway will be permanently closed to car users. What street should we do this for in our region? (SF Gate)
Echoes of North Williams: A debate over a road diet and bike lane in a Washington DC neighborhood reminds me of the conversations about race Portland had in 2011. (Washington Post)
Pedestrian solidarity: This article about the pitfalls of walking in cities in India is a good reminder that pedestrian advocacy is a global pursuit and there are advocates working to make it better across the globe. (BBC)
Daylighting in effect: A new law passed in California requiring cities to prohibit parking near intersections in order to improve safety and visibility. Now the question is, will the daylighting happen and will the law be enforced? (San Francisco Standard)
The state of state-owned roads: A solid rundown of why urban highways (“stroads”) are so bad and the relationship between city and state governments — with a nod to Portland’s 82nd Avenue. (Vox)
Bollard considerations: A rare bit of new research on how different types of bollards impact bicycle users. (Forbes)
Bikes in national parks: Every national park in America (not just Arches National Park) could benefit from a traffic plan that embraces cycling — especially now that e-bikes are so popular and readily available. (Clean Technica)
Get more out of your bike: If you got a new gravel bike this past season, it could become a really solid around-town bike through winter with a few key changes. (Cycling Weekly)
Paris growing pains: It’s not all good news in the budding cycling capital of Paris. All the new cyclists have spurred a backlash due to how chaotic their traffic behaviors can be. (Le Monde)
The car traffic problem in Arches could also be alleviated via a robust bus system. The assumptions they make in the report are pretty outlandish – including assuming 45 minute waits to get a shuttle at a park and ride lot and 2+hour round trip shuttle times (it’s >1 hour drive in a car with no traffic). The park is less than 10 miles from Moab, and tons of people who go to the park stay there. Why not partner with the local transit authority to run buses into the park? I get that funding is pretty constrained, and that a shuttle bus system isn’t the cheapest option but it feels like the option is ruled out because someone doesn’t really want it, not based on reality
NPS knows how to do this already. Denali National Park in the middle of nowhere (accessible from the highway system unlike most of Alaska) is car free for most of the summer. There’s a couple of fall weeks open to cars for some people who enter a lottery for access. The budget transportation option is a shuttle system using the regions former school bus fleet that makes flag stops, there’s park buses with narrated tours that doesn’t make random stops, and there’s more upscale tour buses that can get a permit to enter the park (primarily tour groups and cruise ship passengers).
So many paywalls, now Washington Post and Le Monde.
Is 82nd really getting BRT? And what exactly are “sidewalk extensions”, are they like curb extensions?
“As part of this project, PBOT will fill in sidewalk gaps and widen existing sidewalks on 82nd Avenue in select locations between SE Foster Road and SE Clatsop Street.”
Did Mapps move to Canada?
Of course the billionaire venture capitalist–funded San Francisco Standard frames the issue of California’s new daylighting law in terms of harm to drivers, focusing on local entrepreneurs who oppose the loss of parking spaces. For a more balanced perspective, SFist has an article on the same topic, which notes that most U.S. states already have a similar rule requiring drivers to park 20 feet away from intersections.
Regarding Bikes in National Parks one of the best examples (that I have visited too) is the Hoge Veluwe in the Netherlands.
Regarding Bollard considerations: after having read the original DEKRA report on the study, I would take the Forbes write up with a grain of salt, as the bollard conditions that northern european cyclists are dealing with are very different than in the US. There are simply many more there. Plus they have not dealt with [yet] the high failure rate of flexible bollards that “we” (our industry) have had here with such bollards in US bikeway projects (per poorer: facility design, product design and maintenance). Plus their driver culture [for now] is likely to respect the separation of modal routes with flexible bollards currently vs the general disdain by US drivers (often with larger SUVs and trucks). I can agree with the study that I would rather hit a flexible bollard with my three wheel cargo bike versus a traditional bollard, but then again that is an extreme test.
I hate the large wood bollards that haven’t been maintained for decades and allowed to have the wood to develop a weathered patina that fails to contrast with pavement. Just like other infrastructure bollards require maintenance to remain conspicuous and retain enough strength to obstruct a motor vehicle (a capacity necessary to justify the danger they pose to cyclists.
Paris Growing Pains – The people of Paris who complain about bike behavior should take a look in the mirror and consider how their own behavior (documented by car crashes) is what needs to be changed. Car drivers who speed, run red lights and disobey the law are a much larger part of the problem than people riding bicycles.
My question is when will Portland prohibit parking near intersections?
Lots of promises but little action in “the city that barely seems to work”
This is from 2021:
