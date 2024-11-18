Monday Roundup: Daylighting law, bollards and bikes, and more

Welcome to the week. Who’s ready to learn new things, get inspired, and connect with community? Let’s go!

Open streets forever!: I love that advocates in San Francisco put an open street project on the ballot… and won! Now a two-mile section of a coastal highway will be permanently closed to car users. What street should we do this for in our region? (SF Gate)

Echoes of North Williams: A debate over a road diet and bike lane in a Washington DC neighborhood reminds me of the conversations about race Portland had in 2011. (Washington Post)

Pedestrian solidarity: This article about the pitfalls of walking in cities in India is a good reminder that pedestrian advocacy is a global pursuit and there are advocates working to make it better across the globe. (BBC)

Daylighting in effect: A new law passed in California requiring cities to prohibit parking near intersections in order to improve safety and visibility. Now the question is, will the daylighting happen and will the law be enforced? (San Francisco Standard)

The state of state-owned roads: A solid rundown of why urban highways (“stroads”) are so bad and the relationship between city and state governments — with a nod to Portland’s 82nd Avenue. (Vox)

Bollard considerations: A rare bit of new research on how different types of bollards impact bicycle users. (Forbes)

Bikes in national parks: Every national park in America (not just Arches National Park) could benefit from a traffic plan that embraces cycling — especially now that e-bikes are so popular and readily available. (Clean Technica)

Get more out of your bike: If you got a new gravel bike this past season, it could become a really solid around-town bike through winter with a few key changes. (Cycling Weekly)

Paris growing pains: It’s not all good news in the budding cycling capital of Paris. All the new cyclists have spurred a backlash due to how chaotic their traffic behaviors can be. (Le Monde)

