Monday Roundup: Car lane satire, food loop, and more

Welcome to the week. I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful fall weather we had the past few days. I got out to Gateway Green Saturday with my teenage son and his friends and it was wonderful.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

JT on a bike bus? Coach Balto is in the news again as his mission to get Justin Timberlake to join the Alameda Elementary School bike bus has gone viral. JT is set to perform at the Moda Center January 13th. (🔒The Oregonian)

Food route: Is there any location in Oregon where we could create and promote something like Quebec’s “Veloroute Gourmande” food trail? Maybe southern Oregon? Or maybe we do an urban-version and call it the “Portland Food Loop”? (BBC)

Gravel privateers: A look into the fascinating changes to professional cycling inspired by the gravel boom and how it’s impacting the career trajectories and pocketbooks of some of America’s fastest cyclists. (The Guardian)

**Sponsored by Bike Tires Direct**

The cost of (parking) cars: America’s problem housing its people is directly related to its policies for housing cars. This interactive article is a really good explainer about how parking minimums destroy cities. (NY Times)

Joyride ban: The tradition of riding the carfree NY Marathon course before the runners take over now faces a crackdown by the authorities after organizers say are safety concerns from past years. (🔒NY Times)

When cultures collide: You know when car and police culture collide, the result will not be pretty. In this case an off-duty officer in Boston who slammed into a family while driving drunk has since been promoted. (NBC Boston)

Brilliant satire: Please read this satirical spin on the classic auto-centric opinions often expressed by folks who oppose cycling and the lanes it requires. (The Spinoff)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.