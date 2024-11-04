Monday Roundup: Driving angry, Girmay’s influence, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

Well the rain has settled in and those wonderful fall leaves have gotten soggy and slimy. Hope you’ve avoided flooding and that your rain gear is holding up.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

**Please turn in your ballot!**

Video of the Week: “I’m not a fan of any form of transportation where I can become a murderer, by accident. If I kill you, I want you to know the reason why!” Adam Conover’s latest stand-up bit is a darkly funny and important rant about why he loves being carfree. (Adam Conover on YouTube)

Cross wherever you’d like: As if I could love New York City any more, they’ve just changed the law and made “jaywalking” legal. This should be the law of the land. (The Guardian)

Denver activists fight back: This story about the City of Denver capitulating to business owners to “balance the needs of all road users” when in fact they are prioritizing car parking over human lives, could easily be written about Portland. (Denverite)

Girmay’s influence: The impact of Eritrean profressional cyclist Biniam Girmay goes far beyond his first Tour de France stage win. Now there’s an entire country that’s been inspired by his efforts. (BBC)

Angry driving: Love this article because it validates one of my core tenets: That the anxieties and emotions from our daily lives carries over into how we drive and ride and how that explains much of the current state of our traffic culture. (Washington Post)

At fault for bump: The University of Washington was ordered by a court to pay $16 million to a cyclist and his family because the school was found to be 40% at fault for a poorly designed speed bump that was partly to blame in a crash that left a man with a traumatic brain injury. (Seattle Times)

Great cities limit car use: Paris is taking yet another step toward becoming a great city by forbidding non-essential car use in a three square-mile radius of its city center. (Le Monde)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Monday Roundup: Driving angry, Girmay’s influence, and more

County completes bikeway changes on Hawthorne Bridge

Fatal crash site visit: NE 105th and NE Marx

Opinion: Let’s talk about politics

From the Archives

Truck driver does ‘rolling coal’ on riders, and one of them is a bike cop