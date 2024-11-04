Monday Roundup: Driving angry, Girmay’s influence, and more

Well the rain has settled in and those wonderful fall leaves have gotten soggy and slimy. Hope you’ve avoided flooding and that your rain gear is holding up.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

Video of the Week: “I’m not a fan of any form of transportation where I can become a murderer, by accident. If I kill you, I want you to know the reason why!” Adam Conover’s latest stand-up bit is a darkly funny and important rant about why he loves being carfree. (Adam Conover on YouTube)

Cross wherever you’d like: As if I could love New York City any more, they’ve just changed the law and made “jaywalking” legal. This should be the law of the land. (The Guardian)

Denver activists fight back: This story about the City of Denver capitulating to business owners to “balance the needs of all road users” when in fact they are prioritizing car parking over human lives, could easily be written about Portland. (Denverite)

Girmay’s influence: The impact of Eritrean profressional cyclist Biniam Girmay goes far beyond his first Tour de France stage win. Now there’s an entire country that’s been inspired by his efforts. (BBC)

Angry driving: Love this article because it validates one of my core tenets: That the anxieties and emotions from our daily lives carries over into how we drive and ride and how that explains much of the current state of our traffic culture. (Washington Post)

At fault for bump: The University of Washington was ordered by a court to pay $16 million to a cyclist and his family because the school was found to be 40% at fault for a poorly designed speed bump that was partly to blame in a crash that left a man with a traumatic brain injury. (Seattle Times)

Great cities limit car use: Paris is taking yet another step toward becoming a great city by forbidding non-essential car use in a three square-mile radius of its city center. (Le Monde)

The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.