PBOT cracks down on ghost cars with new automatic towing policy

The tougher-on-drivers enforcement many have been clamoring for is taking a step forward.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced that their parking enforcement squad will now “order an automatic tow for any vehicle that does not have a visible vehicle identification number (VIN) and does not display at least one license plate.” This type of enforcement is key to combatting the creeping sense of lawlessness and “anything goes” mentality among a growing number of drivers.
In a statement today, PBOT said recent changes in city code give them the authority to take this step. It comes about four months after PBOT announced the hiring of 22 new parking enforcement officers and made a notable change in tone in how they talk about enforcing these kind of laws. The move is also likely related to the growing problem of abandoned RVs and other vehicles that clog and clutter the public right-of-way. “Allowing for an automatic tow will help parking enforcement officers more quickly clear vehicles in violation of city code from the public right-of-way – including abandoned autos,” reads the PBOT statement.
Being able to track vehicles to a specific owner in the case a crime was committed and making sure folks have visible license plates for enforcement cameras and other identification reasons, is a big part of making our streets safer. In addition to these and right-of-way issues mentioned by PBOT, this move also gets at a very necessary change in driving culture many folks who care about road safety have been talking about for years.
Culture change is hard and some folks think it’s not a battle worth fighting. But I disagree! Driving and owning a car is an immense responsibility and doing it wrong can have deadly consequences. The increase in drivers who cover their plates and/or don’t have a plate at all is a very troubling trend. There’s a growing sense that we need to see cars as deadly weapons and regulate them as such. Getting tougher on towing is a step in that direction.
If you see an illegally parked car, truck or other type of vehicle in the public right-of-way, you can report it to the Parking Enforcement Division by calling 503-823-5195 on Monday to Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., and Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. All other times, contact Police non-emergency at 503-823-3333.
Call me pedantic, but I’m looking for clarity in whether the “and” was intentional in “order an automatic tow for any vehicle that does not have a visible vehicle identification number (VIN) and does not display at least one license plate.” The header of the statement uses an “or,” so it’s not immediately clear if there’s either no VIN or license plate the vehicle is subject to tow, or if it has to be missing both of those features. Either way, it’s a good step, but the former will be much more impactful than the latter.
The code update says
I just realized my van does not have a visible VIN (its a RHD Japanese import). But its road legal, being over 25 years old, registered, and has both plates.
EDIT: oops, no its fine as long as I have plates.
It seems like not having VIN and no plates would be pretty rare?
lot of stolen cars with obscured vin’s and invalid plates.
Does PBOT consider those license plate covers designed to defeat automated traffic enforcement as part of the “Not display at least one license plate” policy?
Portland city code 16.30.220 also says a vehicle may be towed without notice when “impeding or likely to impede the normal flow of vehicular or pedestrian traffic”. Vehicular traffic includes bicycles. No points for guessing whether the city will take a similarly assertive stance on keeping bike lanes clear of illegally parked cars.
“order an automatic tow for any vehicle that does not have a visible vehicle identification number (VIN) and does not display at least one license plate.”
If you’ve got to meet BOTH of these criteria to get an automatic tow, it’s not going to make a difference at all. Within ten minutes, criminals will figure out that sticking a stolen plate on the car will let it stay put. PBOT never even checks if the plate matches the vehicle or if it’s stolen. Hard to believe, I know, but there you go…just more dysfunction here in Portland, unfortunately.
I hope this can be done in a way that improves any safety issues while still being sensitive to the context of the state of the vehicle and those who rely on it