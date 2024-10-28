Watch or listen to the latest episode of ‘In the Shed’



In case you missed it Friday afternoon, here’s the latest episode of ‘In The Shed’ with me and Eva Frazier. We had a real nice chat!

I tried to stump Eva on our “How’d she get there?!” segment where I ask her to share how she’d bike to a specific destination and we had fun talking about the best way to get from Slabtown (NW 21st and Thurman) to Lone Fir Cemetery (SE Stark and 22nd or so). We also talked about a disturbing set of videos I’ve received from someone who lives on NE Glisan. The videos document Monday’s fatal collision as well as many others clips of drivers behaving badly on that same few blocks. How much carnage will it take to get drivers and the general public to wake the-f*** up about the need to drive safely?

Listen or watch Eva and I talk about this and a bunch of other stuff in this latest episode. Listen in the player above, on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.