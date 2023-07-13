PBOT takes action to tame notorious s-curve on SE Woodstock

The City of Portland has finally taken action to prevent bad drivers from crashing their cars into houses along an intersection in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood.
Back in January, I shared the story of an s-curve intersection on Southeast Woodstock and 69th. For years, residents told me, they worried that drivers would fail to negotiate the curve outside their homes. And many times, they did. There was a long, documented history of people going too fast and slamming into living rooms, front porches, sheds, and yards. According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, in the five years between 2016 and 2021 there were seven reported crashes — five of which were a car driver slamming into a house or other object.
The combination of selfish and incompetent car drivers and the design of the wide intersection led to many sleepless nights and significant property damage.
Then late last month, we learned that the Portland Bureau of Transportation implemented a project that squared off the “s” with new pavement striping, plastic curbs and wands.
After my article back in January, nearby resident Ben Mooney reached out to say his home — at the southeast corner of the intersection, in the direct path of eastbound drivers on Woodstock — had been struck several times. His living room wall had sustained major damage and he was left fully responsible for getting it fixed. The crashes continued and it got so bad that he and his wife applied for a city permit to install steel bollards in the sidewalk median. Even though they were willing to pay for the bollards themselves, their application was denied.
They began to meet with PBOT traffic engineers and other neighbors to talk about a solution.
A few nights before one of the meetings in March, Mooney said it happened again (photo at right). “A car failed to make the turn going eastbound, jumped the curb, and crashed into the northwest corner of our property, destroying another section of our fence and damaging our shed,” Mooney wrote in an email to BikePortland. “Thankfully our house was unharmed, but we are still not even done repairing damage from the first event in December.” (In both events, the driver ran off and the car was presumed to be stolen.)
Mooney tried again for the permit and included the BikePortland article (at a PBOT staff person’s recommendation) in an appeal filed in early April of this year. Then they got some good news: They were told the city had received so many complaints that the permit wouldn’t be necessary and that a more long-term infrastructure fix was in the works.
When Mooney and other concerned neighbors learned from PBOT that the fix would be limited to “signs and paint,” he was a bit crestfallen. After one meeting to talk about the changes, Mooney emailed BikePortland to say, “This meeting really underscored how much emphasis is given to cars over the safety of homes, pedestrians, and cyclists, as most of the things we asked about were met with answers about how that would not work because of how it impacts traffic flow.”
After the project was installed in the past few weeks, I reached out to Mooney again to get his impressions.
“While my wife and I would have liked to see something a little more substantial to help reduce speeds going into the curves… now that we’ve seen the changes, we do think that they are an improvement to the intersection. We’re also grateful that they made this intersection a high priority,” he said.
“Cars do seem to be taking the curve at a more cautious pace, so in that regard I do think it is a success.”
Mooney says he’s still concerned about the long straightaway on Woodstock that allows drivers to gain considerable speed for 17 blocks between SE 52nd Avenue and his home. He’s inquired about traffic calming measures like speed bumps or stop signs, but so far PBOT has no plans to implement them.
Hopefully this paint, plastic, and signage is enough. And hopefully, PBOT can find more funding to come back and do something more substantial in the near future.
plastic curbs and wands? Nope, not nearly enough. C’mon PBOT pour some concrete and show Portland citizens you are really serious about safety.
PBOT crew have indicated to me in other areas that engineers spend more time worrying about liability from damage to cars than anything else. A speeding driver hitting a concrete curb might be injured and SUE the city! Horrors!
Concrete is the best answer, but even a component that would appear to cause minimal cosmetic damage to a car would be a huge improvement.
There was a lonely wand on N Vancouver by the intersection with N Morris that had a backwards facing stop sign attached to it for some reason. Despite being in a place that I would expect drivers to take it out quickly, it was untouched.
If drivers believed that their paint might be scratched by a metal reflective attachment that is put there for safety, I think the wands would be a lot more effective.
Looking forward to the future where it’s possible to sue as a means of getting traffic calming. Our legal system works by lawsuit to a large degree.
Cant say way I would do in that situation but, after a certain point it’s pretty obvious to anyone that the road is unsafe and the city is responsible for it being that way.
Judicial activism revival or expansion, NO. Better protection, yes.
“Hopefully this paint, plastic, and signage is enough”
Thoughts and prayers. I hope it helps too, but I would bet money that the drivers who are crashing into these houses are impaired and driving way too fast to negotiate the curve in the road. Hard barriers are needed, because similarly impaired drivers speeding on this road will likely just plow through the plastic wands before slamming into the house again.
The city wouldn’t approve steel bollards in the yard, but can the homeowners have giant “landscaping” boulders?
I volunteer to help push a few boulders into the yard.
How long before half of the wands are forcefully removed by negligent drivers?
My guess: about three weeks.
If I were that homeowner, I’d be building a rebar-reinforced “retaining wall” on that corner of my property. You can build right up the sidewalk along the entire property line. And a 3ft bench wall will definitely stop a car.
A few miles from me in vancouver somone with a house in the bulls-eye of a T intersection landscaped their yard with huge boulders that should certainly damage and incapacitate a speeding car. Why are the powers that be in PDX such wimps when dealing with the incompetence and malevolence of the American Motoring Primate?
You could go high, too. There’s already a 2′ h. concrete block retaining wall. You can legally do an 8′ fence on that property line, and you measure fence height from the upper grade (the yard that’s 2′ above the sidewalk) so you could do a wall 10′ high. And like you said it could all be reinforced concrete. Then you could cover it with reflectors.
My first choice, though, would be what he proposed–bollards in the parking strip–and it’s crazy PBOT wouldn’t approve that given the history of crashes. And like so many people are pointing out, wands and curbs aren’t physical barriers. The whole thing to me looks like a nice mockup of a solution, like drawing it on the pavement. But it just stops there, without continuing on to removing paving, adding trees, guardrails, etc.
There is a house in San Jose that has been struck 23 times and counting.
It’s beyond an off-ramp that’s in need of motor vehicle barriers to stop the vehicles.
I knew a guy who put a lock on his front door and then said:
“This lock will keep the honest people out.”
That’s how this street treatment strikes me: it will slow down the careful drivers; the drivers high on meth or fentanyl, speeding in a stolen car, will not slow down for paint and plastic wands.
By the time an inattentive driver gets to the wands (barrier, concrete bollard, etc.) it is too late to prevent a crash. The solution should address the curves prior to the turns. Speed humps can do that and rumble strips ground into the asphalt would also alert drivers to the approaching turn. Rumble strips make noise that could be annoying to neighbors but so do crashes
So they installed something that does absolutely nothing to prevent the types of crashes that were occurring there. Great job, PBOT, as always. Will they ever learn that paint doesn’t stop drunk/high/distracted drivers?
Not until it’s more financially risky for them to do nothing than to pretend that stuff like this will fix it
Paint and wands is wishful thinking.
Jersey barriers with reflectors would be a solution.
Everyone’s talking about the drivers but the houses need to be careful too!
We need a new term for when house recklessly intrude upon the roadway. Jay-lotting?
Is infrastructure for bikes protective against motor vehicles?
If motor vehicle can destroy infrastructure, infrastructure bad.
If infrastructure can damage motor vehicle, infrastructure good.
These newly-cordoned-off areas seem like ideal places to add some miniature green space. Even if they were just grassy bioswales like they have for stormwater management, that would at least provide somewhat of a physical buffer that might stop some cars from reaching the house.
There are many other S curves in NE Portland with traffic signals and squared concrete curbs, not plastic posts and paint. It is kind of shocking/not shocking that PBOT hopes/thinks this will work. I’m personally affronted that a licensed Professional Engineer would place their stamp on this “design.”
I sure as hell would not put my license on the line for this grotesqueness.