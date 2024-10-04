Podcast: In the Shed with Eva and Jonathan

Hope you’ve had a great week. Eva just rolled away and we had a good ol’ time chatting it up for this week’s In The Shed episode. Check (mostly) all the fun stuff we mentioned in the links below.
- Cool solo art exhibition Eva saw at Director Park: Orquidia Violeta – Chalecos Protector Exhibition
- Our popular How’d She Get There?! segment: Eva’s route from North Portland to Director Park
- How can you go negative about a Bike Buddy program?
- The brilliant interview video expert Aaron Parecki who's helping me set up a video studio in The Shed.
- Seattle Bike Blog author Tom Fucoloro’s critique of downtown bikeways
- Should I ride a different bike bus every day of the week? Bike Bus PDX
- The story of Gateway Green (And don’t miss Saturday’s big event!)
- My latest politics updates and insights
- Rose City Reform Candidates page
- 12 For PDX Voters Guide
- KATU TV – Your Voice/Your Vote Candidate Forums: District 1 – District 2 – District 3 – District 4
- BikePortland 2024 Portland Election coverage
- How Eva scored a free sandwich at Sunday Parkways
- PBOT correctly shamed big truck drivers
Thanks for listening!
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.