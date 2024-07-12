Podcast: In the Shed #22

Eva Frazier and I are back with another bit of banter from The BikePortland Shed.

Learn how Eva’s Garden Bike Tour in the heat wave turned out, what I thought of Bike Play, why I’ll miss all the Bike Summer rides this weekend (basketball!), what happened on City Cast PDX podcast today, why someone is really mad at Thursday Night Ride, the difference between a nice honk and a jerk honk, and much more.

Have a great weekend and I’ll be back here on Monday.