Podcast: In the Shed #25

Don’t miss all the latest banter between me and and BikeLoud PDX board member and retired bike shop owner, Eva Frazier.
Here are just some of the tangents we rolled down…
- Hating on planes and “freeways in the sky”… and are trains even eco-friendly?
- My trip to California and cul-de-sac life laments (and I’m leaving again on Tuesday for another family visit to Hungary).
- PBOT’s hardening plan for paint-and-plastic bike lanes.
- Recap of the 2nd Annual Bike Happy Hour Show & Shine
- Eva recaps the Future Sandy bike ride along, “the perfect hypotenuse of the triangle of Portland.”
- My big personal and professional news about my exciting new job.
- That weird and wonky fake PBOT sign on NE 7th.
- The 82nd Avenue project and sharing the lane with buses.
- How all our (we, the community’s!) work on candidates has made transportation a big campaign issue.
- BikePortland should bring back weekly political cartoons. (Here are the old ones)
- Why I left Twitter/X and moved to Threads.
- Eva’s affinity for western wear and riding in a cowboy hat.
- The problem with salty chips and our favorite bike-camping snacks.
- and more!!
Thanks for listening.
Thanks for reading.
OMG, trains don’t burn coal anymore and haven’t for decades and decades. We’re not living in the 1800s. They do burn fossil fuels, but in the form of diesel, just like trucks. Some trains are converting to electric, but most are diesel, and the only few trains that still burn coal are those little tourist trains that are just there to show how “old-timey” trains work.
All the points are valid, flying is better than taking a train for long cross-country trips, but the idea that trains still burn coal…is very not true.