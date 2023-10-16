Podcast: In The Shed with new co-host Eva Frazier!

I’m excited to share the inaugural episode with new co-host Eva Frazier! Eva is a co-owner of local bike hsop Clever Cycles, a board member of the nonprofit BikeLoud PDX, BikePortland contributor, Bike Happy Hour regular, and just an all-around quality person who cares about cycling and wants to see Portland thrive.
In what I hope is the first of many “In The Shed” chats to come, Eva and I touch on a wide range of topics. It’s fun, free-flowing banter between two bike and city-loving nerds — a change from the more formal interviews and event recaps I’ve done in the past (I will still do those things, but “In The Shed” will be a regular feature).
In this episode (recorded Thursday, October 12th at BP HQ in north Portland’s Piedmont Neighborhood) Eva and I talked about:
- Eva’s preferred route from inner southeast (SE 9th and Hawthorne) to The Shed in NoPo near Peninsula Park
- Life in the shop (uninvited squirrels and shop cats!)
- Millionth Brompton Ride
- The Street Trust Alice Awards
- Automatic shifting bicycles
- Why more people should bike in Rose Lanes (bus priority lanes)
- Tapas Tuesdays
- The amazing Mazamas story of the first bike on Mt. Hood
- PBOT’s SE Hawthorne Blvd Evaluation Report (PDF)
- Broadway Bike Lane Scandal
- The first bakfiets in Portland and subsequent Dutch bike invasion
- and more!!
We had so much fun and can’t wait to chat again. Next episode, I’ll ask Eva about: why she doesn’t ride an e-bike, what she thought of the Alice Awards, riding in the rain with sandals on, why ponchos are taking over (at least among Brompton owners), and who knows what else! Got a topic you want us to chew on? A question for Eva or myself? Send it in. And thanks for listening.
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.