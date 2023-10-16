Podcast: In The Shed with new co-host Eva Frazier!

I’m excited to share the inaugural episode with new co-host Eva Frazier! Eva is a co-owner of local bike hsop Clever Cycles, a board member of the nonprofit BikeLoud PDX, BikePortland contributor, Bike Happy Hour regular, and just an all-around quality person who cares about cycling and wants to see Portland thrive.

In what I hope is the first of many “In The Shed” chats to come, Eva and I touch on a wide range of topics. It’s fun, free-flowing banter between two bike and city-loving nerds — a change from the more formal interviews and event recaps I’ve done in the past (I will still do those things, but “In The Shed” will be a regular feature).

In this episode (recorded Thursday, October 12th at BP HQ in north Portland’s Piedmont Neighborhood) Eva and I talked about:

Eva’s preferred route from inner southeast (SE 9th and Hawthorne) to The Shed in NoPo near Peninsula Park

Life in the shop (uninvited squirrels and shop cats!)

Millionth Brompton Ride

The Street Trust Alice Awards

Automatic shifting bicycles

Why more people should bike in Rose Lanes (bus priority lanes)

Tapas Tuesdays

The amazing Mazamas story of the first bike on Mt. Hood

PBOT’s SE Hawthorne Blvd Evaluation Report ( PDF )

) Broadway Bike Lane Scandal

The first bakfiets in Portland and subsequent Dutch bike invasion

and subsequent and more!!

We had so much fun and can’t wait to chat again. Next episode, I’ll ask Eva about: why she doesn’t ride an e-bike, what she thought of the Alice Awards, riding in the rain with sandals on, why ponchos are taking over (at least among Brompton owners), and who knows what else! Got a topic you want us to chew on? A question for Eva or myself? Send it in. And thanks for listening.

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.