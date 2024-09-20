Podcast: In the Shed #26

So good to be back the the Shed. Eva and I were up to old tricks with a wide-ranging chat about everything from riding bikes naked to Portland’s new WNBA team. Here’s a list of most of the stuff we touched on that I jotted down while I edited this episode:

Eva’s trade show scheme

World Naked Bike Ride (drama, 20th anniversary photo gallery)

Correcting the record on trains and coal

Eva explains her preferred bike route from north Portland to Colonel Summers park

IBR SDEIS basic findings (Official project website)

Eva’s time at Cycle Oregon Rally ride

Park(ing) Day, why isn’t it year-round?

CCC and their financial crisis

New path alongside Benson High School via NE Glisan?

New WNBA team in Portland!

Eva is in love with Philadelphia, PA.

PDX Trophy Cup and if a Brompton would survive it.

