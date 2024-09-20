Podcast: In the Shed #26

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

So good to be back the the Shed. Eva and I were up to old tricks with a wide-ranging chat about everything from riding bikes naked to Portland’s new WNBA team. Here’s a list of most of the stuff we touched on that I jotted down while I edited this episode:

Thanks for listening! And we appreciate all the paid subscribers and BP advertisers that continue to make this podcast — and all the things BikePortland does! — possible. Please become a paying supporter today at BikePortland.org/support.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Podcast: In the Shed #26

PBOT Director opts to dissolve bureau’s budget advisory committee

NSFW: My favorite World Naked Bike Ride photos from the last 20 years

Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways, Naked Bike Ride, Alice Awards, and more!

From the Archives

After slapping car, rider gets unexpected chat with Portland police officer