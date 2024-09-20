Podcast: In the Shed #26

So good to be back the the Shed. Eva and I were up to old tricks with a wide-ranging chat about everything from riding bikes naked to Portland’s new WNBA team. Here’s a list of most of the stuff we touched on that I jotted down while I edited this episode:
- Eva’s trade show scheme
- World Naked Bike Ride (drama, 20th anniversary photo gallery)
- Correcting the record on trains and coal
- Eva explains her preferred bike route from north Portland to Colonel Summers park
- IBR SDEIS basic findings (Official project website)
- Eva’s time at Cycle Oregon Rally ride
- Park(ing) Day, why isn’t it year-round?
- CCC and their financial crisis
- New path alongside Benson High School via NE Glisan?
- New WNBA team in Portland!
- Eva is in love with Philadelphia, PA.
- PDX Trophy Cup and if a Brompton would survive it.
