Bike rider hit during Bridge Pedal, police searching for driver

Suspect vehicle. (Photo: Portland Police)



The sense of safety and protection from drivers Portlanders usually associate with the annual Bridge Pedal ride was shattered this morning when a truck driver struck and injured a bicycle rider on the Morrison Bridge.

According to the police, just before 8:30 am this morning, driver of a four-door Toyota Tundra, “struck the bicyclist from behind, knocking him to the road. The driver of the pickup pulled alongside the driver, stopped briefly, then fled.”

BikePortland reader Shawne Martinez rolled by just after first responders arrived and shared the photos below…

Below is the full crash statement from the Portland Police Bureau:

“A hit-and-run driver is being sought after he struck and injured a bicyclist on the Morrison Bridge this morning. The bicyclist was believed to be on his way to the Providence Bridge Pedal event when the crash happened.

Portland Police officers from Central Precinct and the Traffic Division were in the area of the Bridge Pedal event when they were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist midspan on the Morrison Bridge. They responded and found the adult male bicyclist with serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers learned that the suspect driver left the scene, and several officers from both Central Precinct and the Traffic Division searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but were unsuccessful in finding him. Preliminary investigation suggests the adult male bicyclist was westbound on the Morrison Bridge in the left (center) westbound lane. At the time, the westbound lanes were open to all traffic (eastbound was closed for the Bridge Pedal). The suspect driver struck the bicyclist from behind, knocking him to the road. The driver of the pickup pulled alongside the driver, stopped briefly, then fled. According to his family member, the bicyclist was on his way to the Bridge Pedal, but was not participating at the time of the crash. The suspect vehicle is pictured. It is believed to be a white Toyota Tundra pickup 4-door crewcab, with black wheels, a black (or possibly missing) left side gas cap, and no license plates. It was described as “dirty” and had objects in the truck bed. The truck had and may have damage to the front grille. The driver is described as possibly a “middle aged” white or Hispanic man, described as “taller” and bald. This image is altered to obscure the bicyclist in the interest of the privacy of the victim. If anyone has information about this vehicle, is a witness, or has evidence related to this crash, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Central Precinct and reference case number 25-215805.”

Of you have more information about this collision, please contact me.



UPDATE, 4:01 pm: A reader has sent me the video below that shows the collision.