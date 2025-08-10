Bike rider hit during Bridge Pedal, police searching for driver

The sense of safety and protection from drivers Portlanders usually associate with the annual Bridge Pedal ride was shattered this morning when a truck driver struck and injured a bicycle rider on the Morrison Bridge.
According to the police, just before 8:30 am this morning, driver of a four-door Toyota Tundra, “struck the bicyclist from behind, knocking him to the road. The driver of the pickup pulled alongside the driver, stopped briefly, then fled.”
BikePortland reader Shawne Martinez rolled by just after first responders arrived and shared the photos below…
Below is the full crash statement from the Portland Police Bureau:
“A hit-and-run driver is being sought after he struck and injured a bicyclist on the Morrison Bridge this morning. The bicyclist was believed to be on his way to the Providence Bridge Pedal event when the crash happened.
Portland Police officers from Central Precinct and the Traffic Division were in the area of the Bridge Pedal event when they were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist midspan on the Morrison Bridge. They responded and found the adult male bicyclist with serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers learned that the suspect driver left the scene, and several officers from both Central Precinct and the Traffic Division searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
Preliminary investigation suggests the adult male bicyclist was westbound on the Morrison Bridge in the left (center) westbound lane. At the time, the westbound lanes were open to all traffic (eastbound was closed for the Bridge Pedal). The suspect driver struck the bicyclist from behind, knocking him to the road. The driver of the pickup pulled alongside the driver, stopped briefly, then fled.
According to his family member, the bicyclist was on his way to the Bridge Pedal, but was not participating at the time of the crash.
The suspect vehicle is pictured. It is believed to be a white Toyota Tundra pickup 4-door crewcab, with black wheels, a black (or possibly missing) left side gas cap, and no license plates. It was described as “dirty” and had objects in the truck bed. The truck had and may have damage to the front grille. The driver is described as possibly a “middle aged” white or Hispanic man, described as “taller” and bald. This image is altered to obscure the bicyclist in the interest of the privacy of the victim.
If anyone has information about this vehicle, is a witness, or has evidence related to this crash, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Central Precinct and reference case number 25-215805.”
UPDATE, 4:01 pm: A reader has sent me the video below that shows the collision.
I am a bicyclist who occasionally works on the Morrison Bridge. The cyclists made a poor choice of routes — the Bridge Pedal often brings out inexperienced riders. The driver was (at minimum) grossly distracted and speeding. No license plates? That’s sketchy.
Then there’s the issue of the Morrison Bridge itself. Many have just come down off the freeway and haven’t always adjusted to city speeds yet. But the 5-lane layout (3 East-bound, 2 West) just invites motorists to speed. And they do. What the hell is that tangle of overpasses, viaducts, and local exits on the East side?
None of the bridges downtown are earthquake resistant. So the current plan is to tear down the Burnside and leave the Morrison. In my opinion that’s the wrong choice. Tear down the Morrison: It’s dangerous, ugly, confused, and a bigger maintenance headache for the County than Burnside Bridge.
Long-term, we should remove I-5 and 405 and route freeway traffic around the city. There’s no reason to send cars and trucks traveling between Washington and California through the center of Portland. This was misguided violence done to the city in the 60s and 70s. It was unnecessary, and a choice. Canada did not carve freeways through the center of all their cities.
There’s more causes to this crash than just one cyclist’s naïve route choice and a motorists negligent operation of a dangerous machine. Cars ruin cities.
Perhaps…but this pales in comparison to the driver illegally smashing into a human being, leaving them severely injured in the roadway, and running away.
Hit and run is not “negligence”, it’s a violent and profoundly immoral crime.
Agreed. I’m just focusing on what led to the crash happening. Not the criminal behavior of the motorist afterward. I had the same feeling of outrage about his actions.
But then my mind went to how much injury and death there is on our roads. The details of each case vary. But I think there’s things that can be done. Helsinki had zero bicycling deaths last year. How do we get there?
Asking for people to be better won’t get us there. I don’t think Finns are fundamentally better people than we are. People are gonna do what people do. I also don’t think criminal laws are much help. Cops aren’t the answer. So that leads me to think of a) the immediate details of the built environment that led to this and b) How we choose to structure our entire transportation system.
This sort of thing doesn’t happen on the Burnside because there’s a generous West bound bike lane on the right. It can’t happen on the the Tilikum because there’s no cars on it.
it’s not that deep. that truck driver purposefully tried to kill a person (who happened to be riding a bike). end of story tbh
It is inevitable that if you ride a bike enough and attempt to get to new destinations, you end up riding on routes that are not ideal. Sometimes at the advice of apps. It looks like the coned-off Bridge Pedal route is just on the other side of the bridge. I wouldn’t assume that the people biking fully appreciated the risk. That said, they were riding appropriately by taking the full lane and being highly visible. If they were a stalled car or a pile of trash, the truck driver would have avoided them.
My kneejerk reaction was “That’s such a dangerous lane to bike in” and then I remembered the time Google maps told me to take the Morrison bridge and I ended up in about the same place on a dark rainy day.
Totally agree that the Morrison bridge is a confusing tangle, mixing local traffic and long-distance highway vibes. It looks like the driver had about 3 seconds either to brake or switch lanes, and they ran out time/space to brake when they couldn’t switch lanes. (Obviously, none of that excuses a hit and run!)
Thanks covering this. It was painful but I watched the video from IG 20+ times. Driver may have been trying to get ahead of the cyclists and move ahead of the sedan in the middle lane and misjudged. Either that, or it was attempted murder, assault, and felony hit and run. Why did he stop next to the crash and open his door momentarily?
I wish Morrison Bridge wasn’t such a drag strip. I’ve been punish-passed on it twice in that exact lane.
Hoping for a quick recovery!!
I think your first scenario is probably what he will claim happened, if he’s caught. It would still be grossly negligent though, and I don’t see anyway he can argue out of a hit-and-run charge.